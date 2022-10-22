Read full article on original website
Who Controls Red Bull Following Owner Dietrich Mateschitz's Passing?
The co-founder of the energy drink company Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, has died at the age of 78. The Austrian businessman managed to amass a billion-dollar net worth during his lifetime, and the company will be part of his legacy. Article continues below advertisement. With Red Bull selling an estimated...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton defiant after agonising US GP blow and says he can take Mercedes 'to the top'
Lewis Hamilton sent a defiant message after agonisingly missing out on his first victory of the season at the United States GP, insisting he is "still here" and ready to take Mercedes "to the top" once they can close in on Red Bull. Hamilton looked on course for an unlikely,...
Porsche Reportedly Close to Buying Half of Formula 1 Team
Porsche appears to have a dance partner to enter Formula 1. The iconic luxury carmaker is reportedly finalizing a deal to buy 50% of the Williams Racing team. Porsche would act as the engine supplier for the team. The partnership would kick in for the 2026 season, when F1 switches...
An American driver is set to join F1, but he won't get his favorite number — even though nobody will be using it
If Logan Sargeant finishes fifth or better in the F2 standings, as expected, he will be promoted to F1 next year to race for Williams.
NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart Decision News
Tony Stewart will be getting back in a race car this weekend. The former NASCAR star will be making his racing debut in the NHRA in Las Vegas. "Tony Stewart will make his NHRA (driving) debut this weekend at Las Vegas in a Top Alcohol dragster," Kelly Crandall tweeted. Racing...
sporf.com
Nico Rosberg says F1 rivals may struggle to challenge “dominant” Red Bull
Former F1 World champion Nico Rosberg has suggested that Red Bull could create a “Mercedes-like dominance” over the rest of the grid in the next few seasons. The Milton Keynes-based outfit secured the 2022 constructors’ title at the US Grand Prix last weekend. Impressively, they achieved this...
BBC
United States GP: Lewis Hamilton & Fernando Alonso grab some of Red Bull’s limelight
What to focus on after a United States Grand Prix that produced probably the best race of the season, with three outstanding story lines?. Max Verstappen fought back from an 11-second pit stop to pass his two biggest rivals and clinch a first constructors' title in nine years for a team that had lost its leader and creator less than 24 hours before.
racer.com
Alonso loses USGP points finish after Haas protest
Fernando Alonso was handed a heavy time penalty following a Haas protest into the state of his Alpine during the United States Grand Prix. Haas lodged protests against both Alpine and Red Bull for Alonso and Sergio Perez respectively as both cars carried damage at various points of the race that saw debris fall off on the long straight before Turn 12. Perez’s damage was sustained in opening-lap contact with Valtteri Bottas and led to his front wing endplate flapping for five laps until it flew off when he was overtaking Lance Stroll.
Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards
Red Devils confident of holding off Chelsea as they prepare shock move for 43-year-old.
Red Bull Claims F1 Constructors' Title As Max Verstappen Wins Texas Grand Prix
We want to extend a heartfelt thanks to Max Verstappen's pit crew for making a mess of the Flying Dutchman's final pit stop. It stopped the Texas Grand Prix from ending up as yet another procession, with SuperMax leading the pack. This time, Verstappen had to fight for the win, leading to some epic racing.
racer.com
New horse in town: 296 GT3 ready to build on Ferrari’s GT legacy
Ferrari’s legacy in sports car racing predates its legendary history in Formula 1. And it will begin a new chapter at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in about three months with the worldwide racing debut of the Ferrari 296 GT3. The sports car history of the “Prancing Horse” started...
MotorAuthority
Verstappen wins USGP, Red Bull takes 2022 F1 teams' title
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen managed to hold off Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton to secure victory on Sunday at the 2022 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix. Verstappen had already been crowned the 2022 world champion at the previous round in Japan, but his victory at the U.S. Grand Prix, held in Austin, Texas, helped secure Red Bull the 2022 Constructors' title. It's the first time the team has taken the title since 2013.
Lewis Hamilton’s message is unequivocal after victory slips through his fingers in Austin
Exhausted after a first triumph of 2022 slipped through his fingers in the closing stages of an exhilarating United States Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was reflective as he showcased a maturity which has typified a year of adjusted targets.While understandably disappointed that he couldn’t hold on with six laps remaining – through no fault of his own, it should be said, as his Mercedes came a cropper to the sheer speed of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull once again – the seven-time world champion had a message for the naysayers. For those who, particularly amid early-season struggles, said the 37-year-old’s...
racer.com
Audi confirms Sauber to become works team in 2026
Audi has confirmed its entry into Formula 1 will be alongside Sauber as its works team, with a stake to be purchased in the Swiss company. August saw Audi announce it will be making the move into Formula 1 as a power unit supplier when the new regulations are introduced in just over three years’ time, and it was widely reported that Sauber was its planned partner. That news has now been confirmed, with Audi set to invest in Sauber as it becomes the factory team.
racer.com
Stroll hit with Mexico grid penalty for USGP crash with Alonso
Lance Stroll has been hit with a three-place grid penalty for causing a high-speed collision with Fernando Alonso in the United States Grand Prix. Alonso was attempting to overtake Stroll on the back straight towards Turn 12 and pulled out from the slipstream at close to 200mph but the Aston Martin moved left just afterwards, with the Spaniard being launched into the air as he hit the back of Stroll’s car. While Stroll crashed heavily and retired, Alonso landed after an airborne spell and was able to continue despite a damaged car.
Jalopnik
Circuit of the Americas Is Formula 1's True Home in the U.S.
With its skyrocketing popularity in the United States, Formula 1 is more poised than ever to take advantage of the diverse audiences this country has to offer. Last weekend’s race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, though, proved one thing: The sport needs to preserve its proper racing heritage in the U.S.
racer.com
Haas protests USGP results over car damage
Haas has lodged a protest against the United States Grand Prix result on the grounds of technical infringements against damaged cars for Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez. Perez damaged his front wing on the opening lap by hitting Valtteri Bottas, but continued and saw the endplate fly off on the back straight towards Turn 12 when he was overtaking an Aston Martin a number of laps later. That was a direct comparison to races where Haas has been penalized for Kevin Magnussen having the same damage at races in Canada, Hungary and Singapore, having been given a black and orange flag demanding he pitted to address the damage.
racer.com
'The driver just made a mistake' - Briscoe now in playoff jeopardy
Chase Briscoe’s exit from Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway was driver error. On lap 161, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver got loose and hit the wall in Turn 2. The contact resulted in heavy damage to the right side of his Ford Mustang, including one of the control arms — a piece that cannot be repaired on pit road. Because Briscoe was under the Damaged Vehicle Policy, he couldn’t go to the garage for repairs until meeting minimum speed.
racer.com
Alpine issues counter-protest against Alonso penalty
Alpine has lodged a counter-protest against the timing of the original protest from Haas that resulted in Fernando Alonso being penalized after the United States Grand Prix. Haas was unhappy that both Alonso and Sergio Perez were allowed to continue racing with loose bodywork on their cars, with Perez losing a front wing endplate five laps after damaging it. In Alpine’s case, Alonso had a damaged wing mirror after a collision with Lance Stroll, and the part fell off on the run to Turn 12 while the Spaniard was fighting with Kevin Magnussen over 20 laps later.
Carscoops
Audi To Field Works Team In Formula 1 Partnering With Sauber From 2026
After months of speculation, Audi and Sauber have officially announced that they will be partnering for the 2026 Formula 1 season. The news follows Audi’s confirmation in August that it would become a powertrain supplier for the sport. Sauber will become Audi’s “strategic partner,” while the German automaker plans...
