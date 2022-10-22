Mooks Down Scappoose in Thriller to Win Cowapa League Title

The Cheesemakers secured their first league title since 1999 with a 17-14 win over perennial powerhouse Scappoose, in a thrilling game that ended on a walk-off field goal by the Mooks in overtime.

On a blustery evening, both offenses struggled through the air and were unable to gain traction on the ground against stout defensive fronts.

“We knew it was going to be a complete dogfight from the get-go,” Tillamook Head Coach Kye Johnson said after the game. “They’ve got some super athletic, senior skill guys and they’re super well-coached.”

Scappoose came out strong, returning the opening kick to the Tillamook 40-yard line. They proceeded to march down the field, scoring a rushing touchdown a few plays later and taking an early 7-0 lead.

It looked like the Mooks might be in trouble when they fumbled on their opening possession, with Scappoose recovering the loose ball.

But when the Indians decided to go for it on fourth down at their own 39, the Mooks defense came up with the first of what would be many crucial stops on the night.

The teams traded blows on the ensuing two drives, with the Mooks turning it over on downs before Scappoose went three and out.

That’s when the wind came in to play.

The Indian’s punter kicked the ball down the field right as a huge gust blew in from the west, catching the ball and holding it to a net of less than ten yards.

On the very first play of the Mooks possession, running back Judah Werner bounced a handoff to the right of the line and found daylight, breaking free for a 40-yard touchdown.

The Indians seemed poised to answer on their next possession after they marched to a first and goal inside the Tillamook five-yard line. But defensive back Parker McKibbin came up huge with an interception in the end zone that he returned to midfield.

After that play, the game bogged down until the half.

Holding penalties repeatedly put the Mooks behind the chains, and another fumble before the break kept the Mooks offense from adding to the score.

“They made good adjustments to our run schemes, and it took us a little time to get off the script,” Johnson said after the game, also admitting that the penalties were well-called.

Luckily for the Cheesemakers, their defense came to play on Friday.

Continuing their season-long excellence on that side of the ball, the Mooks matched Scappoose’s defensive intensity.

The strong winds, consistently blowing 15-20 miles an hour, also visibly frustrated Scappoose’s quarterback who repeatedly saw his passes sail over his receiver’s heads in the second quarter, and the game headed to the break knotted at seven.

After the Mooks went three and out on their first drive of the second half, Scappoose seemed to have found the initiative again, marching and scoring on their first drive to bring the score to 14-7.

But, once again, the Mooks defense calmed itself and the game settled back into a stalemate, with six drives ending in punts or turnovers on downs.

“We were very even teams, very defensive, we couldn’t get anything going tonight,” Cheesemaker quarterback Tanner Hoskins said.

It looked as though the scoring might have been over for the night, but just into the fourth quarter a muffed punt snap by the Indians set the Mooks up at Scappoose’s 24 yard-line.

On fourth down of the first series of the Mooks drive, Hoskins connected with wide receiver Zeyon Hurliman in traffic for a pivotal reception that extended the drive. A few plays later, Tyler Moncrief found the end zone for the Mooks, tying the game at 14 with under five minutes to play.

After the game Hoskins said that his energy had been low all night, but before the critical drive he had taken a drink of Red Bull on the sideline.

“It kind of pumped me up a little bit and I got some confidence, and I made some smart passes and got first downs,” Hoskins said.

The next two drives ended in a Scappoose punt and Tillamook turnover on downs, with Scappoose taking over at their own 23 with 1:24 remaining in the game.

The Indians proceeded to quickly march inside the Mooks’ thirty, before the defense regained its footing and held them on consecutive plays.

Time seemed to expire in the game after the second down play, but the officials added one second back to the clock, giving the Indians a chance to win the game with a long field goal.

The Mooks sideline and home crowd were displeased with the decision, but the kick sailed wide left as time expired, setting up overtime with the Cowapa League on the line.

The overtime format was the same as in college football, with each team having one possession per period starting at the 25-yard line with the second team needing to match the first team’s scoring output to extend the game or exceed it to win.

Scappoose had the ball first and on the very first play of overtime completed a 23-yard pass down the middle.

This set up a first and goal from the two-yard line, but the Mooks defense came through with their backs against the wall. They knocked the Indians back on first down and held them on three consecutive plays, forcing a turnover on downs and giving the Mooks offense the chance to win with a touchdown or field goal.

The ensuing possession did not go well for the Mooks on the first three plays, with Scappoose’s defense stonewalling the Mooks for no gain. Facing a long fourth down play, Johnson decided to give Hoskins, also the team’s kicker, a chance to win the game.

“I just had a feeling that he had just enough leg with the way the wind was blowing so we gave him a chance at it,” Johnson said.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t even know I could kick that far,” Hoskins said after the game.

But with the strong ocean wind blowing at his back, Hoskins had just enough distance to knock the field goal over the upright, winning the game and the Cowapa League title for Tillamook.

“I’m super happy for our community, super happy for our school. We’ve come a long way in eight years,” Johnson said after the game before breaking down in tears as family members, players, coaches and other celebrators congratulated him after the game.

The Mooks will face Milwaukie at home next week, with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated field taking place before the game.

With the win, the Cheesemakers guarantee themselves a home playoff game and extend their winning streak to six games.

