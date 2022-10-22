ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

Pedestrian dead after trying to remove dolly from roadway

By Corey Salmon
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
On October 21, 2022, around 8 p.m. a man was hit by a vehicle while trying to remove a dolly from the middle of the road.

According to the Marana Police Department (MPD), the accident happened on Avra Valley Road between Clayton Road and El Paso Gas Road.

Officers say the man almost hit the dolly so that's when he pulled over to try and remove it. While he was trying to remove it another vehicle hit the dolly. The man then tried to enter the roadway and this is when another vehicle stuck him and caused significant injuries.

According to MPD, medics declared the man dead on scene.

Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9 . He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

Comments / 9

Maureen Kappler
3d ago

This makes me so sad/angry. We shouldn't stay at the same speed when approaching a curve if you can't see on or around the curve you slow down. There could be an animal, a stalled car, someone passing legally or legally. And we can't expect people to have the ability to move out of the way as we bear down on them at 75 or 65 mph, which people tend to go (and more) on out highways. SLOW DOWN if you can't see what's ahead for the speed you're driving. Our vehicles are much more quiet than they used to be, so if someone is hard of hearing (HOH), they can't hear the car. The speed sign may give you a number, but you're not obligated to drive at that speed if it's not safe. Just think, how much time does it take to slow down vs stay at the scene of a crash, especially if someone is injured or killed. It's not a big deal to get to the destination 5 minutes later? Think about the speeders who have passed you only to find yourself next to or behind them at a stop. Slow down, save on gas, enjoy the scenery and keep everyone safe and content.

Randy Stokes
3d ago

This is very unfortunate and if it was a curve road where you can't see approaching traffic until they turn that corner, then that was very risky of him. We already have too much idiot drivers already who some how think pedestrians & cyclist are invisible. Most drive with their feet instead of their brains & have little to no common sense on the road. 🤕

