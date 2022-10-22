Pedestrian dead after trying to remove dolly from roadway

On October 21, 2022, around 8 p.m. a man was hit by a vehicle while trying to remove a dolly from the middle of the road.

According to the Marana Police Department (MPD), the accident happened on Avra Valley Road between Clayton Road and El Paso Gas Road.

Officers say the man almost hit the dolly so that's when he pulled over to try and remove it. While he was trying to remove it another vehicle hit the dolly. The man then tried to enter the roadway and this is when another vehicle stuck him and caused significant injuries.

According to MPD, medics declared the man dead on scene.

