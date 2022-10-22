RealClearPolitics Launces Accountability Project to Preserve Public Trust in Good Polling

Read full article on original website
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms
With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Washington Examiner
List: 21 Republicans possibly set to battle for the presidency in 2024
As Democrats and Republicans buckle up for the final two-week stretch of the midterm elections, some groups are already looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election, which is set to begin in earnest in just a matter of weeks. American Bridge, the largest opposition research group for the Democratic Party,...
Washington Examiner
Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children
President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
Washington Examiner
Libertarian candidate could upend Georgia's high-stakes Senate race
A Libertarian candidate running in the high-stakes race for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat could force the marquee matchup between Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker into a runoff and possibly upend the race if he siphons enough votes away from the front-runners. The Warnock-Walker contest...
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues West Virginia voters care about the most
As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as Election Day nears.
Washington Examiner
Why slavery is on the ballot in five states this year
Nearly 157 years after the 13th Amendment was ratified to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude, five states will ask voters to decide on measures banning slavery — in the form of prison labor. Advocates who petitioned to add such questions to the ballots in Alabama , Oregon , Louisiana...
Washington Examiner
With immigration, Biden tries 'open windows' theory
Rudy Giuliani’s reputation has suffered recently, but 30 years ago, he was “America’s mayor,” the New York crusader who beat back crime by operationalizing James Wilson and George Kelling’s “broken windows theory.” The idea is that taking minor crime seriously sends a message of intolerance for lawbreaking more generally. People shape up.
Washington Examiner
Trump's stolen election lie could cost Republicans in November if voters stay home
AUSTIN, Texas — Former President Donald Trump's claims over the past two years that the 2020 election was "stolen" have certain Republicans convinced their votes will not count in 2022, causing them to second-guess if voting in the midterm elections is worthwhile. As early voting commenced in Texas Monday,...
Washington Examiner
FBI and DOJ must 'remove' records on people pressured into waiving away gun rights, Republicans say
EXCLUSIVE — Republicans are demanding the Justice Department and FBI confirm they have removed database records on people who secretly signed forms waiving away their rights to own, buy, or use firearms. The firearms rights group Gun Owners of America in September called on the DOJ and the FBI...
Washington Examiner
Claims of abortions and transitions for minors overtake Michigan ballot politics
The politicking over a high-profile Michigan abortion ballot measure has been overtaken in the final weeks before the election by claims that it could open the door to allowing minors to get abortions or even undergo gender transition procedures without parental consent. Proponents of Proposal 3, the Right to Reproductive...
Washington Examiner
Stacey Abrams's voting rights org funneled millions to law firm run by her campaign chair
A "voting rights" group that Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams founded has given millions of dollars to a law firm led by the chairwoman for Abrams's gubernatorial campaign, tax records show. Fair Fight Action spent $9.4 million in 2019 and 2020 with Lawrence & Bundy, a boutique Atlanta law...
Midterms 2022 - live: Second woman says Herschel Walker made her have abortion as ‘The View’ defends Fetterman
Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has once again found himself embroiled in scandal as a second woman claims he made her have an abortion, branding him a “hypocrite”. Mr Walker has responded by saying he is “done with this foolishness”. He is currently polling slightly behind Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock.Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s campaign claims to have received more than $1m in donations after Tuesday’s Senate debate, which saw Mr Fetterman taking on Dr Mehmet Oz in one of the most anticipated moments of their bitterly fought campaign. Mr Fetterman addressed his recent stroke head-on, but...
Oddsmakers favor GOP in midterm elections
Oddsmakers are favoring Republicans to take control of both chambers of Congress, with less than two weeks until the midterm elections. The betting odds have a more clear favor in who will win the Senate than many election projections, which have the race as a toss-up or slightly favor Democrats to maintain control.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Salena Zito says debate revealed ‘reality’ of Fetterman’s condition
The Washington Examiner's Salena Zito joined America’s Newsroom on Fox News Wednesday to talk about Tuesday’s Senate debate in Pennsylvania, sharing sentiments from voters who say John Fetterman’s condition makes them nervous. Zito pointed out that voters don’t always watch politics with the same intensity and scrutiny...
Comments / 0