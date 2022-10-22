ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

RealClearPolitics Launces Accountability Project to Preserve Public Trust in Good Polling

By Salena Zito, National Political Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website


Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

List: 21 Republicans possibly set to battle for the presidency in 2024

As Democrats and Republicans buckle up for the final two-week stretch of the midterm elections, some groups are already looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election, which is set to begin in earnest in just a matter of weeks. American Bridge, the largest opposition research group for the Democratic Party,...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
Washington Examiner

Libertarian candidate could upend Georgia's high-stakes Senate race

A Libertarian candidate running in the high-stakes race for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat could force the marquee matchup between Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker into a runoff and possibly upend the race if he siphons enough votes away from the front-runners. The Warnock-Walker contest...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues West Virginia voters care about the most

As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as Election Day nears.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Why slavery is on the ballot in five states this year

Nearly 157 years after the 13th Amendment was ratified to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude, five states will ask voters to decide on measures banning slavery — in the form of prison labor. Advocates who petitioned to add such questions to the ballots in Alabama , Oregon , Louisiana...
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

With immigration, Biden tries 'open windows' theory

Rudy Giuliani’s reputation has suffered recently, but 30 years ago, he was “America’s mayor,” the New York crusader who beat back crime by operationalizing James Wilson and George Kelling’s “broken windows theory.” The idea is that taking minor crime seriously sends a message of intolerance for lawbreaking more generally. People shape up.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Midterms 2022 - live: Second woman says Herschel Walker made her have abortion as ‘The View’ defends Fetterman

Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has once again found himself embroiled in scandal as a second woman claims he made her have an abortion, branding him a “hypocrite”. Mr Walker has responded by saying he is “done with this foolishness”. He is currently polling slightly behind Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock.Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s campaign claims to have received more than $1m in donations after Tuesday’s Senate debate, which saw Mr Fetterman taking on Dr Mehmet Oz in one of the most anticipated moments of their bitterly fought campaign. Mr Fetterman addressed his recent stroke head-on, but...
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Oddsmakers favor GOP in midterm elections

Oddsmakers are favoring Republicans to take control of both chambers of Congress, with less than two weeks until the midterm elections. The betting odds have a more clear favor in who will win the Senate than many election projections, which have the race as a toss-up or slightly favor Democrats to maintain control.

