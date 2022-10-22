ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teresa Giudice Shares Never-Before-Seen Snaps From Day She Married Luis Ruelas

By Carly Silva
 3 days ago
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Teresa Giudice is giving her fans another look at her wedding day over two months after she and Luis Ruelas said, "I do."

In a series of new Instagram posts on Saturday, Oct. 22, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, showed some never-before-seen moments from the pair's romantic wedding day, including some shots of her two stepsons Nicholas and Louie Jr.

"My handsome stepson's I am so blessed thank you for loving me ❤️❤️," Giudice wrote in the caption on the pics of Ruelas' sons he shares with ex-wife Marisa DiMartino.

Guidice also shared a wedding day snap of her children, the four daughters she shares with former husband Joe Giudice: Gia, Milania, Gabriella, and Audriana.

"My Beautiful daughters love you endlessly 💕💕💕💕 #standingstrong," the reality star wrote alongside the picture of her four girls posing together before the ceremony.

Also on Saturday, Ruelas, 47, shared his own series of snaps from the New Jersey ceremony, including a pic of Guidice in her wedding dress with all four of her daughters surrounding her in front of the church doors.

"No matter the obstacles you have been thru - I promise to always be there for you 💕💕💕💕 #standingstrong," Ruelas wrote.

He also posted two photos dedicated to each of his sons, including a sweet shot of him kissing Nicholas on the cheek.

"Love you handsome ❤️ thank you for being strong and courageous always!! You are a KING 👑 we LOVE you so much Nicky ❤️❤️."

Just over two months after the happy couple tied the knot, Guidice and Ruelas appeared on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live after show at Bravocon, where they made a shocking revelation about their decision not to get a prenup.

Guidice described her reason for doing so as "true love," although host Andy Cohen wasn't convinced that it was a wise choice, especially since he advised her to sign a prenuptial agreement before getting married.

"Alright. Personal decision," Cohen quipped.

Luckily, things seem to be going smoothly for the newlyweds so far, with Giudice calling their marriage a "dream come true" in her one-month anniversary post last month.

