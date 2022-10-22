ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

calcoastnews.com

Gunman wounds man near two Santa Maria schools

A gunman shot and wounded a man in Santa Maria on Monday in an area near both an elementary school and a middle school. A caller reported the shooting in the 800 block of N. Thornburg Street, which is in between Bruce Elementary School and El Camino Junior High School, shortly after noon. Authorities then placed both campuses on lockdown.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Unidentified man struck by car in Santa Maria, in critical condition

A driver struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Santa Maria Sunday evening. The pedestrian, a man whom police have yet to identify, was walking on the sidewalk of Broadway at about 8 p.m. He then crossed an unmarked area of the intersection of Broadway and El Camino Street. A vehicle headed northbound on Broadway struck the pedestrian in the roadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Police seek woman in stabbing that seriously injured man

Taft Police are investigating a stabbing early Sunday that sent a man to the hospital with a serious leg injury. Officers found the victim in the 500 block of Wildcat Way after they responded to a report of a man yelling for help at 6:39 a.m. Police said the man...
TAFT, CA
calcoastnews.com

Former SLO County deputy found not guilty of child molestation

A jury last week found a former San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s correctional deputy not guilty of eight counts of child sexual abuse. In 2020, prosecutors charged James Peter Storton of Arroyo Grande with eight felony counts of child sexual abuse concerning two alleged victims. He was released on $100,000 bail shortly afterwards and then pled not guilty.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Box Trailer Catches Fire on Highway 101

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a small box trailer that caught fire on Highway 101 Monday morning. At 8:49 a.m., crews responded to the southbound lanes near Palmer Road in Los Alamos and discovered the trailer smoking on the side of the road. Crews quickly doused the flames and...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Nine Custody Deputies Graduate from Allan Hancock College CORE Custody Academy

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Lompoc, Calif. – This morning, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the graduation of nine Sheriff’s Custody Deputies from the Allan Hancock CORE Custody Deputy Academy. The graduates received their certificates of completion at a formal ceremony held at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Convicted killer Scott Peterson moved from death row

Convicted killer Scott Peterson moved last week from San Quentin State Prison, where he spent much of the last two decades, mostly on death row, to Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County. Mule Creek State Prison is known for housing sensitive needs yard inmates, who would be safety or...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Bus Stop Shelter Dispute Slows Down Santa Maria Apartment Project

A bus stop shelter stalled the Santa Maria Planning Commission’s review of plans for an apartment complex on the southwest side of the city. Avante Apartments, LLC proposed 86 apartment units in four buildings three stories tall at the southwest corner of South Blosser Road and Carmen Lane. The units would have two and three bedrooms.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fire damages condo complex in San Luis Obispo

A fire damaged a condominium complex in San Luis Obispo Friday evening and prompted the evacuation of several condos. Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at a condo at 570 Peach Street. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and contained the blaze to a chimney and the roof, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
BUELLTON, CA

