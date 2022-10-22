Read full article on original website
One Person Injured In Shooting In University City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting is under investigation in Northeast Charlotte. Medic confirms that one person was treated for life threatening injuries after responding to Tyler Trail Court in University City Tuesday night before 9 p.m. CMPD has not released information about the shooting. Stay with WCCB News for...
Multiple shots fired on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte; no injuries reported
A peaceful afternoon took a very quick turn after a person pointed a gun out of their window and opened fire.
Officers trying to identify car tied to east Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help identifying a car taken during a recent shooting on Snow Lane. Officers are looking for a dark-colored Mercedes Benz C250 with North Carolina license plate TJV-4843. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for...
Charges upgraded for man accused of causing deadly Salisbury crash involving motorcycle
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges have now been upgraded for a man accused of causing a fatal accident that took the life of a man driving a motorcycle. The crash happened in May. According to police, a driver ran into and broke a pole on South Main St., near Red Acres Road, just after 3:30 a.m. on May 29.
Toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An early-morning crash in Statesville claimed the life of a toddler Tuesday morning. According to the Statesville Police Department, a single-car crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on East Broad Street near Springfield Road. Officers found a minivan in the yard and began rendering first aid...
Street racing may have caused car crashes
Elsie Huntley is back home in her mother's arms-- where she should be-- at just under one-month-old. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools responding to drops in student performance. Efforts to get some CMS students back on track will take time. 91st Mallard Creek BBQ happening Thursday in Charlotte. Updated: 8 hours ago. We...
3 dead after homicide-suicide in Gaston County, investigation underway
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people died after police say a man shot two people in a vehicle before shooting himself on Monday. ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Gaston County teachers rally over payroll system issues. Around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, the Gaston County Police Department responded to a crash...
Street racing could have led to two east Charlotte crashes, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police say two overnight crashes in east Charlotte are related and the drivers may have been racing. It all started near Plott Road and Robinson Church Road. The road is partially closed as of 5 a.m. and a Duke Energy crew was working on a power pole, as power lines were brought down due to the collision.
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Charlotte family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two days after a 32-year-old woman was found dead in east Charlotte, her parents are pushing for answers and hoping someone comes forward. “She was the life of the house, the life of the party,” mom Mary McMasters said. Ahlyea Willard had a cheerful spirit,...
CMPD looks for missing 73-year-old man in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives are asking for help to find a missing 73-year-old man. William Brewer Bobbitt is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black and grey hair and brown eyes. Bobbitt was last seen on Summit Walk Drive off Providence Road...
Pageland homicide: Suspect charged in deadly shooting
PAGELAND, S.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges including murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Pageland, South Carolina, Tuesday night, police said. Pageland officers were called to a reported shooting on North Oak Street for a shooting. The victim was rushed to a hospital where they died from their injuries.
Husband, wife sentenced after stealing over $230K from Charlotte high school athletics boosters
Court investigating computer error that dismissed 16K traffic cases in Mecklenburg County. A several hundred-page document with specific criteria for what cases could be dismissed was sent from Mecklenburg County to the AOC in Raleigh. Woman charged with murder after shooting in Pageland, S.C. Updated: 6 hours ago. “At no...
3-year-old killed in Statesville crash; dad charged with DWI, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 3-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Statesville early Tuesday morning, and his father was charged with driving while impaired, police said. Officers responded to a crash around 1:45 a.m. and found a minivan that had flipped onto its side in a ditch along East Broad Street near Cassady Avenue.
‘You could fit a city bus in there’: People in east Charlotte neighborhood worry about huge sinkhole
CHARLOTTE — Homeowners in an east Charlotte neighborhood are having a tough time trying to get a massive sinkhole fixed. Steve Miller owns a condominium in the Devonshire Court community. He said people started noticing the sinkhole several months ago. Now, it’s hard not to notice it. “It’s...
Police believe man killed mother, friend in car before dying by suicide in Gaston Co.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County police believe a man killed his own mother and a friend before dying by suicide inside a car near Dallas Monday afternoon. Authorities responded to the shooting at about 3:15 p.m. on Robinson-Clemmer Road and Briarwood Drive, according to Gaston County Emergency Medical Services.
‘Please Don’t DEW This’: Police respond to soda shooting in Gastonia neighborhood
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia woman was issued a criminal citation in a recent shooting, but it’s not the kind of shooting you would expect. The victims? Four Diet Mountain Dew bottles. The Gastonia Police Department Facebook page posted Tuesday morning that they responded to a neighborhood recently...
'Someone is going to get hurt or get killed' | Concerns rise over illegal street racing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Charlotte neighborhoods are concerned about safety because of the growing illegal street racing activity taking place on their streets. The residents want more done to get reckless drivers off the road. “My biggest concern is that someone is going to get hurt or get killed,”...
York County woman gave marijuana to juvenile: SLED
A York County woman has been charged with distributing marijuana to a juvenile, SC Law Enforcement Division announced.
Power restored for hundreds after car crashes into north Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE — Over 1,000 people were without power early Sunday in north Charlotte after a car crashed into a home. It happened at a house near Moretz Avenue and Druid Hills Way just before 5 a.m. A Channel 9 crew could see a car in a home, having caused damage.
One killed in single-vehicle York County collision: SCHP
The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on South Carolina Highway 49 near Mission Road.
