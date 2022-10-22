Drew Barrymore Shares Then and Now Photos in Another Nostalgic Throwback Post

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore has a soft spot for throwback trends, or so it seems, anyway.

The talk show host unveiled yet another montage of nostalgic photos in a video she posted on Instagram and TikTok. Except this time, the actress switched it up and included a few pictures of her present-day self–and let's say she's barely aged a day.

Set to indie pop singer Taylor Bickett's "Quarter Life Crisis," Barrymore, now 47, used the lyrics to set the tone of her post and share some of her favorite photographs from when she was 16 and then some more recent photos.

"I swear 16 was yesterday!" Barrymore exclaimed, repeating the lyrics in the caption.

The trend–which became popular on TikTok before spilling over to Instagram–uses Bickett's hit song to celebrate growth, aging, and the passing of time.

The now-viral lyrics read: "I swear sixteen was yesterday / But now I'm closer to twenty-eight."

And while the actress isn't exactly 28, she was able to modify the lines in an overlay of text that read, "but now I'm closer to 48."

Barrymore isn't the only celeb to hop on the somewhat nostalgic trend.

YouTuber Trisha Paytas recently jumped on the trend, as did Australian pro soccer player Lachey McLean. Even the song's creator got in on the fun; you can watch her version in the video embedded below: