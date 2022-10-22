PHILADELPHIA — There doesn’t have to be another moment like the one the best player in Phillies history created Sunday. There doesn’t have to be another big hit. There doesn’t need to be another double, causing him to jump up, wipe the dirt off his uniform and point proudly to the word “Phillies” on his chest. There need not be another extra base taken, another grounder beaten out, another walk, or even another home run.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO