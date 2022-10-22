If you stood on Second Street in Lewes across from St. Peter’s Episcopal Church today and looked at Hotel Rodney, it would look almost exactly as is does in this 1928 photograph when it was known as the Caesar Rodney Hotel. Built in 1926 and restored in 1989, the structure is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Hotel Rodney now includes 20 rooms and four suites on two floors, and is home to the Rose & Crown restaurant and a few shops on the street level and in the basement. Over the years, the hotel has gone by different names including the New Devon Inn, the Zwaanendael Inn and the Swans’ Inn.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO