Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The father of a toddler killed in an early-morning crash in Statesville Tuesday morning is now facing charges, police say. According to the Statesville Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on East Broad Street near Springfield Road. Officers found a minivan in...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Street racing could have led to two east Charlotte crashes, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police say two overnight crashes in east Charlotte are related and the drivers may have been racing. It all started near Plott Road and Robinson Church Road. The road is partially closed as of 5 a.m. and a Duke Energy crew was working on a power pole, as power lines were brought down due to the collision.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Officers trying to identify car tied to east Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help identifying a car taken during a recent shooting on Snow Lane. Officers are looking for a dark-colored Mercedes Benz C250 with North Carolina license plate TJV-4843. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pageland homicide: Suspect charged in deadly shooting

PAGELAND, S.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges including murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Pageland, South Carolina, Tuesday night, police said. Pageland officers were called to a reported shooting on North Oak Street for a shooting. The victim was rushed to a hospital where they died from their injuries.
PAGELAND, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Injured In Shooting In University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting is under investigation in Northeast Charlotte. Medic confirms that one person was treated for life threatening injuries after responding to Tyler Trail Court in University City Tuesday night before 9 p.m. CMPD has not released information about the shooting. Stay with WCCB News for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lexington. The North Carolina Highway State Patrol said the crash occurred Monday night just before 9:30 p.m. on Deer Haven Lane. Troopers said the man was traveling west on the road when his motorcycle left the roadway and hit a building.
LEXINGTON, NC
WRAL News

3 dead after murder-suicide near Charlotte

DALLAS, N.C. — Three people were found dead in a car on Monday afternoon after what authorities said was a murder-suicide. Two people were shot in the car by a man before the man turned the gun on himself, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said David...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Escaped South Carolina inmate captured in Shelby

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate who escaped from the Cherokee County, South Carolina, jail was arrested near Shelby early Wednesday morning, deputies said. The York County Sheriff's Office confirmed Joshua Lee Shoemaker was arrested in Shelby, North Carolina, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Shoemaker escaped from jail around 10 p.m. Monday night, Cherokee County officials confirmed.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Families speak after 30,000 grams of fentanyl seized in Clover, S.C.

Man with criminal record arrested for murder of woman at ATM. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year.
CLOVER, SC

