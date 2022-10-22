Read full article on original website
Charges upgraded for man accused of causing deadly Salisbury crash involving motorcycle
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges have now been upgraded for a man accused of causing a fatal accident that took the life of a man driving a motorcycle. The crash happened in May. According to police, a driver ran into and broke a pole on South Main St., near Red Acres Road, just after 3:30 a.m. on May 29.
Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The father of a toddler killed in an early-morning crash in Statesville Tuesday morning is now facing charges, police say. According to the Statesville Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on East Broad Street near Springfield Road. Officers found a minivan in...
Street racing could have led to two east Charlotte crashes, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police say two overnight crashes in east Charlotte are related and the drivers may have been racing. It all started near Plott Road and Robinson Church Road. The road is partially closed as of 5 a.m. and a Duke Energy crew was working on a power pole, as power lines were brought down due to the collision.
3-year-old killed in Statesville crash; dad charged with DWI, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 3-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Statesville early Tuesday morning, and his father was charged with driving while impaired, police said. Officers responded to a crash around 1:45 a.m. and found a minivan that had flipped onto its side in a ditch along East Broad Street near Cassady Avenue.
Officers trying to identify car tied to east Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help identifying a car taken during a recent shooting on Snow Lane. Officers are looking for a dark-colored Mercedes Benz C250 with North Carolina license plate TJV-4843. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for...
Police believe man killed mother, friend in car before dying by suicide in Gaston Co.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County police believe a man killed his own mother and a friend before dying by suicide inside a car near Dallas Monday afternoon. Authorities responded to the shooting at about 3:15 p.m. on Robinson-Clemmer Road and Briarwood Drive, according to Gaston County Emergency Medical Services.
Pageland homicide: Suspect charged in deadly shooting
PAGELAND, S.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges including murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Pageland, South Carolina, Tuesday night, police said. Pageland officers were called to a reported shooting on North Oak Street for a shooting. The victim was rushed to a hospital where they died from their injuries.
One Person Injured In Shooting In University City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting is under investigation in Northeast Charlotte. Medic confirms that one person was treated for life threatening injuries after responding to Tyler Trail Court in University City Tuesday night before 9 p.m. CMPD has not released information about the shooting. Stay with WCCB News for...
Multiple shots fired on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte; no injuries reported
A peaceful afternoon took a very quick turn after a person pointed a gun out of their window and opened fire.
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lexington. The North Carolina Highway State Patrol said the crash occurred Monday night just before 9:30 p.m. on Deer Haven Lane. Troopers said the man was traveling west on the road when his motorcycle left the roadway and hit a building.
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Charlotte family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two days after a 32-year-old woman was found dead in east Charlotte, her parents are pushing for answers and hoping someone comes forward. “She was the life of the house, the life of the party,” mom Mary McMasters said. Ahlyea Willard had a cheerful spirit,...
18-year-old accused of string of violent robberies in Charlotte, warrants say
CHARLOTTE — Kaivon Dashawn Belton, 18, is accused in a string of robberies across Charlotte that targeted several victims on the same day, according to warrants. Belton and a young man attacked, shot and robbed Jose Vazquez, according to warrants. Vazquez said that when he withdrew $1,600 from an...
3 dead after murder-suicide near Charlotte
DALLAS, N.C. — Three people were found dead in a car on Monday afternoon after what authorities said was a murder-suicide. Two people were shot in the car by a man before the man turned the gun on himself, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said David...
'Someone is going to get hurt or get killed' | Concerns rise over illegal street racing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Charlotte neighborhoods are concerned about safety because of the growing illegal street racing activity taking place on their streets. The residents want more done to get reckless drivers off the road. “My biggest concern is that someone is going to get hurt or get killed,”...
Authorities searching for suspect accused of making false bomb threats in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that they believe may have been responsible for making false bomb threats on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, an Iredell County Clerk of Court staff member received a call around 2:20 p.m. stating...
Lincolnton man reported missing for several months, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is continuing to search for a Lincolnton man who has been missing for several months. Police said Quintin Roark, 27, was last seen near Flat Rock Drive on July 12. He was reported missing by members of his family on July 14.
Mooresville man accused of hiding cameras in smoke detectors to record visitors
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police say a man from Mooresville hid cameras disguised as smoke detectors throughout a home, and now he’s facing over 10 felony charges after the cameras were found. According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, investigators got a tip in late September from...
3 dead after homicide-suicide in Gaston County, investigation underway
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people died after police say a man shot two people in a vehicle before shooting himself on Monday. ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Gaston County teachers rally over payroll system issues. Around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, the Gaston County Police Department responded to a crash...
Escaped South Carolina inmate captured in Shelby
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — An inmate who escaped from the Cherokee County, South Carolina, jail was arrested near Shelby early Wednesday morning, deputies said. The York County Sheriff's Office confirmed Joshua Lee Shoemaker was arrested in Shelby, North Carolina, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Shoemaker escaped from jail around 10 p.m. Monday night, Cherokee County officials confirmed.
Families speak after 30,000 grams of fentanyl seized in Clover, S.C.
The shooting investigation is taking place on Robinson Clemmer Road in Dallas, N.C. Man with criminal record arrested for murder of woman at ATM. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Mooresville man charged with felony...
