WLBT
Free water testing offered during Jackson water distribution
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson and wonder what’s really flowing from your faucet, an effort is underway to test your water. Tuesday, New Horizon Church helped launch “Check Your Tap.” While residents were getting free water and food, they could register to find out what they’re drinking.
WLBT
Ribbon cutting for Hickman Heights development
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for a new housing facility in south Jackson named for a man hailed as a champion of affordable housing in the capital city and the state of Mississippi. A host of dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony launching Hickman...
WAPT
South Jackson water issues rise as city waits for new pump motor
JACKSON, Miss. — Water operations in south Jackson have slowly been increasing yet again. As of Sunday morning, nearly 400 people are without clean drinking water, forcing them to boil it or buy it. “It’s rough because you don’t have water to take a bath or to wash your...
WLBT
Haunted happenings this month in the City of Ridgeland
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Halloween is right around the corner, and one metro city is making sure children and adults will have a fun and safe time. The City of Ridgeland is packed with haunted happenings this month, from frightening to family-friendly. Chris Chapman, who is the President and CEO...
WLBT
Right lane of upper Spillway Road to be closed for maintenance
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The right lane of upper Spillway Road on the dam will be closed from October 24 to October 26. The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District made the announcement. PRVWSD says the lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to maintenance. Want...
WLBT
Inmate steals city truck before being re-captured in Ridgeland
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate tried to make an escape Tuesday after stealing a county truck, only to be re-captured by authorities a short time later. According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Madison County inmate Brendan Saizen, 19, was working...
WLBT
Two dilapidated downtown structures set for demolition following Jackson Council vote
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two dilapidated structures just a short distance from Jackson’s multimillion-dollar convention center are set to be torn down. Tuesday, the city council approved a $47,755 contract with Love Trucking Co. to demolish buildings at 220 and 226 W. Pascagoula St. Under terms of the agreement,...
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, October 26
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. National headlines are filled with mentions of rising RSV and flu...
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg gets two bids for first phase of paving
Vicksburg-based Central Asphalt is the apparent low bidder to pave the first phase of streets under a $4 million paving plan approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in September. Central Asphalt’s $911,585 bid was one of two submitted on the project. APAC Mississippi of Jackson submitted a bid...
WAPT
JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
Vicksburg Post
Fire destroys home on Nailor Road in Warren County
A residence on Nailor Road was destroyed by a fire on Monday afternoon, according to Jeff Riggs, spokesperson for the Warren County Fire Service. Riggs stated that 911 received a call at around 2:45 p.m. about a structure fire in the 5200 block of Nailor Road in Warren County. Upon arrival, Assistant Chief Robert Whitten found a fully involved single-story home.
WAPT
Jackson police investigate shootout outside Provine High School
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shootout Tuesday outside Provine High School. Officers arrived at the scene around noon, moments after they got a call from the principal about a "heavy exchange of gunfire" between people in two separate cars near the school. According to police, one...
WLBT
JPD: 2 people exchange ‘heavy gunfire’ outside Provine High School; all students safe
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people pulled out guns and exchanged fire in broad daylight outside Provine High School Tuesday, police say. Chief James Davis said the battle broke out around noon. That’s when JPD said the school’s principal immediately implemented a lockdown and called 911. In the...
WLBT
Flu cases soaring at pediatrician’s offices while RSV and COVID are still concerns
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National headlines are filled with mentions of rising RSV and flu cases. That’s on top of the continued concern for COVID-19. At Children’s of Mississippi, their numbers in the last few days for RSV and the flu have been low. However, they did see a spike in hospitalized children with RSV earlier than usual in August and September.
Goodman police chief says city isn’t paying for supplies
GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Goodman police chief is sounding off, stating his department is struggling. He’s also questioning how he can lead a department to serve and protect with no staff or resources. Police Chief Willie Mack said he supplies his own weaponry and is using his own money to buy police gear, even […]
WLBT
Jackson City Council votes to extend consultants’ contracts amid talks to modify sewer consent decree
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is extending the contracts with its consent decree program managers, but only for another six months. A consent decree is an agreed order handed down by a federal judge, that includes mandates for bringing the system into compliance with federal law. Tuesday,...
vicksburgnews.com
Man rescued from Vicksburg’s muddy banks of the Mississippi
A man found himself stuck in the mud on the banks of the Mississippi River. Luckily, help was nearby. A video reel posted on social media by Vicksburg resident Sandy Cunningham Stegbauer, on Monday, showed a man, not identified, stuck along the Vicksburg bank of the Mississippi River. According to...
WLBT
Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Provine High School died in a car wreck in Jackson just days before her birthday. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima, JPD says.
WAPT
JPD investigates 2 homicides Sunday and 2 on Monday
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating four homicides that were reported over two days. A man, later identified as Kajarvis Amos, was driven to the University of Mississippi Medical Center at about 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, where he died. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said in a news release that a vehicle was recovered in the 200 block of Parcel Drive that is connected to the shooting.
mississippifreepress.org
‘Clean, Safe, Drinkable Water’: Jackson Town Hall Gives Update on Complaint Against State
JACKSON, Miss.—On Monday evening, New Hope Baptist Church’s sanctuary resembled a Sunday morning church service, but instead of gathering to hear scripture, citizens from across the capital city gathered for a town hall meeting on the Jackson water crisis. More than 100 people attended the meeting to discuss the NAACP’s Title VI Complaint against the State of Mississippi and how it disseminated federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
