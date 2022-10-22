Read full article on original website
Hackers breach Iran's atomic energy agency, protests persist
Iran's atomic energy agency alleged on Sunday that hackers acting on behalf of an unidentified foreign country broke into a subsidiary's network and had free access to its email system.An anonymous hacking group claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, demanding Tehran release political prisoners arrested in the recent nationwide protests. The group said it leaked 50 gigabytes of internal emails, contracts and construction plans related to Iran’s Russian-backed nuclear power plant in Bushehr and shared the files on its Telegram channel. It was unclear whether the breached system contained classified material.The hack comes as Iran...
Russian Infantry Getting Iran Upgrade Amid Reports of Gear Shortages
The shipment of roughly 3,000 pieces of equipment comes as reports suggest that Russia is also ordering more drones from Iran.
Israel president gives US intel on Iran drones in Ukraine
Israel's president said Tuesday he was sharing intelligence with the United States to prove Iran supplied Russian-operated drones that have reaped destruction in Ukraine, as he urged a tough response. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing an Israeli forum on Monday, said that Russia had ordered 2,000 drones from Iran and urged Israel to "help Ukraine for real."
East Iran city, scene of bloody crackdown, sees new protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A southeastern city in Iran that was the scene of a bloody crackdown last month awoke to new destruction on Saturday, state TV showed, after tensions erupted the day before. Meanwhile, witnesses said antigovernment protests erupted at several universities in Tehran amid heavy...
BBC
Erfan Rezaei: Iran protester shot dead after removing poster - source
Iranian security forces shot dead a 21-year-old man during protests in the city of Amol last month, a source close to his family has told BBC Persian. Erfan Rezaei was filmed tearing down a government poster showing the supreme leader shortly before he was killed on 21 September, the source said.
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'
Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Police ‘Accidentally’ Shoot Journalist Who Exposed Government Corruption
Authorities in Kenya are investigating the mysterious police shooting of a controversial Pakistani journalist. Kenyan police say Arshad Sharif, 50, died when his car came under fire at a roadblock in Kajiado, near Nairobi on Sunday night. Police say his brother, who was driving the car, blasted through the roadblock and that Sharif was shot in a case of “mistaken identity.” Supporters of the journalist, who left Pakistan in May after being charged with sedition after exposing alleged government corruption, believe he was targeted.Media reports suggest the car was hit by nine bullets, including one that struck Sharif in the...
Marco Rubio under fire for not revealing ‘attacked’ canvasser’s alleged Charlottesville links
Marco Rubio is being criticised for failing to mention that one of his supporters, who was reportedly attacked and hospitalised while out canvassing on Sunday night, has alleged ties to a white supremacist group.Mr Rubio, who is running for reelection in Florida, earlier said on Twitter that one of his supporters was severely injured while canvassing after being attacked for being a Republican.Christopher Monzon was identified as the victim of the attack, in the South Florida city of Hialeah, on Monday.“Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals...
'Jealous lover': Fury at Putin near Ukraine front
The cracked kitchen clock still showed the moment the first Russian missile vaporised the courtyard of a Soviet-era high-rise facing Ukraine's southern front. The supporting wall of Tishevska's apartment tower had cracked and the facade of a smaller building on the opposite side of the courtyard had partially collapsed.
Russian-installed Kherson authorities create local militia
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Russian-installed administration of Ukraine's Kherson region said on Monday it was organising some local men into militia units. In a notice on Telegram, the occupation authorities said men had the "opportunity" to join territorial defence units if they chose to remain in Kherson of their own free will.
Putin Ally Gifted Ukrainian POWs by Teenage Son in Disturbing Video
A video reportedly shows Russia's Chechen Republic leader Ramzan Kadyrov being given Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) by his teenage son. The footage was shared to Twitter on Friday by Alex Kokcharov, a London-based risk analyst who focuses on Russia and Ukraine. "In this video from #Grozny, #Chechnya, south #Russia,...
Putin’s War Has Its First Victim in a New Country
The trail of victims from President Putin’s bloody invasion of Ukraine now stretches into another country entirely. Pro-Kremlin rebels in the tiny nation of Moldova have thrown a man into prison for the next three years for the supposed crimes of hanging a Ukrainian flag from his balcony and criticizing the illegal war.Victor Pleșcanov, 58, was sentenced to his cruel fate last month in the breakaway region of Transnistria, which has been occupied by Russians since 1992. The sliver of land—which is still formally part of Moldova—lies on the border with Ukraine where Russia has been waging war since February.The...
Ukraine Timelapse Map Reveals How Russia Is Abandoning Territory in Kherson
A new map focusing on the southern region of Ukraine shows how Russia is abandoning territory in Kherson as Ukrainian forces move forward. The Newsweek map shows how Ukrainian forces are pushing closer to the city of Kherson from the north and the northeast as of October 19. Ukrainian troops...
Putin's Mobilization Failures Pile Up as 10,000 Conscripts Return Home
Russian President Vladimir Putin's mobilization failures are piling up as an official announced on Friday that some 10,000 mistakenly mobilized Russians have been returned home. Russian Colonel General Andrey Kartapolov said during a meeting in St. Petersburg that since Putin announced his partial mobilization order on September 21, about 10,000...
gcaptain.com
For the First Time in Four Years There’s No U.S. Crude Going to France
For the first time in four years, there’s no US crude getting exported to France as a workers strike in the European country upends normal trade flows. French workers are protesting for higher wages amid soaring inflation, and that’s snarled operations at key oil refineries. The chaos in the nation’s energy industry means that companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. and TotalEnergies SE have been forced to curtail or suspend their local operations. US oil producers normally see steady demand from French plants that take crude and process it into fuels like gasoline.
Daily Beast
We Need to Stop Calling Far-Right Extremists ‘Conservatives’
Want proof a stopped clock is right twice a day? On Thursday, the right-wing outlet The Federalist published what could only be described as a manifesto aimed at fellow travelers, arguing that “We Need to Stop Calling Ourselves Conservatives.”. As a conservative, I believe the author, John Daniel Davidson,...
Ukraine's ex-cenbank chief declared wanted man in embezzlement case
KYIV, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's national anti-corruption agency declared former central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko a wanted man on Monday along with two employees of the Ukrgazbank lender, on suspicion of embezzling more than 200 million hryvnia ($5.42 million).
Belarusian doctor describes injuries he saw after botched assault on Kyiv
As questions grow over Belarus' role in Russia's war in Ukraine, CNN investigates how several civilian hospitals were used to treat injured Russian soldiers in the early weeks of the conflict. In an exclusive interview, a Belarusian doctor offers new insights into the extent of the Kremlin's casualties, revealing their injuries in X-rays he smuggled out. CNN international correspondent Melissa Bell reports.
