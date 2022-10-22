ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

fordhamsports.com

Men’s Soccer Falls to Princeton, 3-2

Bronx, N.Y. – (October 25, 2022) – Princeton's Mateo Godoy netted a pair of goals on Tuesday night to lift the Tigers to a 3-2 win over the Fordham Rams at Jack Coffey Field. Fordham opened the scoring in the 18th minute, as an attempted clear in the...
BRONX, NY
FOX43.com

Golfers shine at PIAA State Championships

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The PIAA Golf Championships changed venues for the 2022 season to the Penn State University White and Blue Courses. Local golfers from District III adjusted nicely to the change. Cedar Crest freshman Dylan Ramsey caps an amazing state championship debut with rounds of 67 and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
sframpage.org

Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford

After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
ROYERSFORD, PA
VISTA.Today

Greystone Hall in West Chester Lists for Millions

A West Chester wedding venue’s remaining property is on the market. The 44-acre property belonging to Greystone Hall is listed at $9 million. But a real estate firm representing the longtime owners wants to see it become a luxury resort, writes Emma Dooling for The Philadelphia Business Journal. The...
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

The latest update on restaurants in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill

The summer into mid-October saw a bunch of restaurants open in Conshohocken. This has included Morning Talk Cafe, Our Daily Bagel, Daniel’s, Conshohocken Pizza, Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill, The Couch Tomato, and finally Hook & Ladder Skybar & Kitchen and 1874 Social located within the historic firehouse connected to the Hotel West & Main (itself new).
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash downs wires in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash brought down power lines at an intersection in Allentown on Wednesday. Police and fire crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. to Jefferson and Wyoming streets, near Lehigh Parkway, emergency dispatchers said. Emergency responders put up police tape and blocked off the intersection. A fence near...
ALLENTOWN, PA

