Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
‘He Just Wants to Be Great’: Malvern Prep Offensive Linesman On His Way to Success at Notre Dame
With a plethora of football skills and support behind him, Coatesville native Peter Jones has committed to the University of Notre Dame where he plans to continue to hone his talent on the field, writes Joey Piatt for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Malvern Prep junior has football in his family,...
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Soccer Falls to Princeton, 3-2
Bronx, N.Y. – (October 25, 2022) – Princeton's Mateo Godoy netted a pair of goals on Tuesday night to lift the Tigers to a 3-2 win over the Fordham Rams at Jack Coffey Field. Fordham opened the scoring in the 18th minute, as an attempted clear in the...
Longtime Coach of Girl’s Soccer Team in Warminster Remembered for Winning Over 300 Games
The coach of a major girl’s soccer team in Bucks County is being remembered for his love of the sport and for his players. Rick Woelfel wrote about the coach for the Bucks County Courier Times. Bill Cappo, a beloved longtime Archbishop Wood High School girls’ soccer coach, passed...
FOX43.com
Golfers shine at PIAA State Championships
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The PIAA Golf Championships changed venues for the 2022 season to the Penn State University White and Blue Courses. Local golfers from District III adjusted nicely to the change. Cedar Crest freshman Dylan Ramsey caps an amazing state championship debut with rounds of 67 and...
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurant
The Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania is rich in history. It is also rich in stories of haunted places. During the process of researching another story about a legend in the Allentown area, we were looking for an old tavern nearby, that might also have some interesting history, to stop and grab a bite to eat at.
In Easton, Doug Mastriano vows to turn Pa. into the ‘Florida of the north’
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano toured the Lehigh Valley Friday in the Easton area and Allentown as part of his “Restore Freedom” rallies on the campaign trail. The Easton area event was held at the American Legion on Corriere Road in Palmer. In Allentown on Friday evening, he...
sframpage.org
Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford
After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
Original Announcer for West Chester’s QVC Brings New Approach to Storytelling
R.T. Bowersox.Image via Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio. R.T. Bowersox, one of the original on-air personalities for West Chester-based QVC, is bringing a new approach to storytelling to Philadelphia, writes Justin Udo for KYW Newsradio.
NJ teacher by day side-hustles as Phillies ball girl
Sometimes she'll hear it from the stands. Right away 23-year-old Kelly Fleck knows one of her students has come to see a Phillies home game. Or maybe even come to see her. After all, she does have her own baseball card. Seriously. You see Kelly Fleck is a history teacher...
This National List of Hardest Colleges to Get Into Includes 2 From Delco
Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the United States are right here in Delaware County, writes Natasha Dado for CBS News. On a list of 50 hard-to-get-into colleges prepared by Niche, Swarthmore ranked at No. 16. Haverford College came in 40th as the most difficult. Niche...
This Bucks County High School Football Team’s Success Story Mirrors that of a Big Philadelphia Sports Team
The high school football team's journey mirrors that of one of the Philly sports greats.Image via Pennsbury School District. While they play different sports, the success story for a Bucks County football team reminds many of a major Philadelphia team’s journey. Staff writers at CBS News Philadelphia wrote about the similarities.
Greystone Hall in West Chester Lists for Millions
A West Chester wedding venue’s remaining property is on the market. The 44-acre property belonging to Greystone Hall is listed at $9 million. But a real estate firm representing the longtime owners wants to see it become a luxury resort, writes Emma Dooling for The Philadelphia Business Journal. The...
This Phillies super fan has the ultimate rec room
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Home is where the heart is, and for David Backer, that would be in his rec room."There he is Mike, Superman with the "S" right there. My hero, my idol," Backer said. "Occasionally, I'll take my Veteran Stadium seats, that's right, put them in front of the TV and shell some peanuts and let them drop on the carpet, like we're at the stadium, and watch the game."Where the stories of his life as a Phillies fan make a statement more than any wallpaper would. "The 1980 World Championship poster, right in the center, Mike was kind enough...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: I Watched Fetterman-Oz Debate with the Most MAGA Man I Know
Plus, feds charge six with massive COVID-fraud scheme and MLB poll has Phillies winning the World Series. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
fox29.com
Philadelphia erupts with excitement, fans take to the streets as Phillies move on to World Series
PHILADELPHIA - When it comes to sports celebrations, no city does it quite like Philadelphia!. From first pitch to final out, Phillies fans cheered on their team - erupting with pure joy as they clinched the NLCS with a 4-3 victory against the Padres in Game 5. The Phillies will...
Student protestors storm UPenn field during homecoming game, multiple arrests
According to the organization Fossil Free Penn, 19 student protestors were arrested from Franklin Field.
FOX43.com
Calum Scott willing to perform Phillies anthem at World Series
PHILADELPHIA — British singer Calum Scott may be on tour right now, but his schedule is wide open for the World Series. Scott, whose cover of Robyn's "Dancing on My Own" became the official anthem of the Philadelphia Phillies' run to the MLB playoffs. A few hours after the...
William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
morethanthecurve.com
The latest update on restaurants in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill
The summer into mid-October saw a bunch of restaurants open in Conshohocken. This has included Morning Talk Cafe, Our Daily Bagel, Daniel’s, Conshohocken Pizza, Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill, The Couch Tomato, and finally Hook & Ladder Skybar & Kitchen and 1874 Social located within the historic firehouse connected to the Hotel West & Main (itself new).
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash downs wires in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash brought down power lines at an intersection in Allentown on Wednesday. Police and fire crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. to Jefferson and Wyoming streets, near Lehigh Parkway, emergency dispatchers said. Emergency responders put up police tape and blocked off the intersection. A fence near...
Comments / 0