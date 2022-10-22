Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Sets Ticket Revenue Record For Boxing at Desert Diamond Arena
The event headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva has established itself as the highest grossing boxing event for ticket revenue in the history of Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) and the second highest-grossing ticket event across all combat sports with six days to go until fight night.
Boxing Scene
Lomachenko Gives His Thoughts On Shakur Stevenson: "He's A Good Boxer, Smart Boxer"
The undisputed title dreams of Vasiliy Lomachenko appeared to be his for the taking. Yet, with the former two-time Olympic gold medalist lending a helping hand to his native country of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, he opted to place his career on hold. Now, after spending approximately a year near the heart of the war, Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is set to return to the ring on October 29th, against Jamaine Ortiz.
Boxing Scene
Agbeko: I Want Caleb Plant In Nashville; Former Sparring Partner ‘Knows I’m In His Head’
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey – Now that Sena Agbeko has upset an undefeated prospect in a televised main event, the veteran super middleweight wants to settle a score against a former 168-pound champion. The Ghanian-born, Nashville-based boxer called out former sparring partner Caleb Plant in the immediate aftermath of...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Suggests That Canelo Will Need To Make Drastic Changes To Beat Bivol
Canelo Alvarez has done his best to distance himself from his recent shortcomings. After pilfering every world at 168-pounds, the Mexican star brazenly made the move seven pounds north. Having competed at the 175-pound weight limit in years past, Alvarez was confident in his ability to face larger men. In his first foray into the light heavyweight division since 2019, the pound-for-pound stalwart took on current WBA titlist, Dmitry Bivol.
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner Signs With BLK Prime Boxing
The newest promotional outfit in town has secured its second high profile boxer in less than a week. Former four-division titlist Adrien Broner has officially signed with BLK Prime Boxing, the platform formally announced during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Broner joins the upstart outfit just four days after it was confirmed that three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford (38-0, 29KOs) would headline the company’s first major Pay-Per-View.
Boxing Scene
Diaz: Zepeda Is Just A One-Dimensional Fighter That's Gonna Apply A Lot Of Pressure
William Zepeda has rapidly emerged as a lightweight to watch. The unbeaten Mexican southpaw has caught the attention of Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz, who believes there is something he can exploit in their upcoming clash this weekend. “I just believe I’m on a whole other level,” insisted Diaz. “William...
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz Shakes His Head at Fury Fighting Chisora Next
Luis Ortiz is still shaking his head in disbelief. The former title challenger can’t believe that WBC/lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout that seemingly no one called for on December 3rd. Fury already owns a wide points and knockout victory over Chisora.
Boxing Scene
Fury, Crawford Announcements Deflate Late-2022: Weekend Afterthoughts
The first half of 2022 was one of the best six-month stretches for the sport of boxing in the 21st century. Boxing fans were treated to the consolidation of the lightweight and Jr. middleweight championships, an upset of the sport’s biggest star, additional title unification at bantamweight, Jr. lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight, a monster heavyweight stadium show, and arguably the biggest women’s fight of all-time.
Boxing Scene
Report: Davis, Garcia Agree To Framework For January Fight; PPV Distributor Sticking Point
Representatives for Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are inching toward a deal for the undefeated rivals to square off in a 136-pound fight at some point in January. According to a report Monday night from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, pay-per-view distribution is the significant obstacle that has prevented Davis and Garcia from finalizing their agreement.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz's Father: Deontay Wilder is The Fight We Want!
While a potential showdown between former world champions Andy Ruiz and Deontay Wilder is expected in 2023, there are still no details regarding the fight. Both boxers won their semi-WBC eliminators. Last month, Ruiz scored two knockdowns to secure a twelve round unanimous decision over Luis Ortiz in a WBC...
Boxing Scene
Avanesyan: European Title Meant A Lot To Me; Crawford Opportunity Came, We Had To Take It
David Avanesyan has officially moved on to the next phase of his career. The streaking welterweight contender landed a premium opportunity to next face WBO titlist and pound-for-pound entrant Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. The bout will take place on December 10, live on BLK Prime Pay-Per-View from CHI Health Center in Crawford’s hometown Omaha, Nebraska. The tradeoff is having to abandon a previously scheduled November 19 fight with Spain’s Jon Miguez, and with it the EBU (European Boxing Union) title he was due to defend for the sixth time.
Boxing Scene
Ennis (IBF), Stanionis (WBA) Petition To Enforce Mandatory Title Shot Against Spence
The mandatory contenders in waiting for Errol Spence Jr. are eager to advance to the front of the line. Both the WBA and IBF have been met with petitions filed by the teams of Eimantas Stanionis and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, respectively, to enforce a due welterweight title shot. The moves came in the aftermath of failed talks for an undisputed champion between Spence as the WBC/WBA/IBF titlist and WBO beltholder Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
Boxing Scene
Oscar De La Hoya Donates $1 Million To Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital
Golden Boy Promotions CEO and East Los Angeles native Oscar De La Hoya presented a $1 million dollar check to Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital today during a special event hosted by Chavelyta’s Pink Hood. The “Pamper Me” day treated people who have recently been diagnosed, completed treatment, or have lost a loved one to cancer.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Fires Back At Canelo: "Who F------ Cares If I Fought One World Champion, Come Beat Me"
Although Canelo Alvarez has forged a career that will safely place him in the Hall of Fame when he ultimately hangs up his gloves, a shroud of mystery constantly surrounded him. While he never officially suffered defeat at the hands of Gennadiy Golovkin, his two prior results against him, a...
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis Wonders Why Team Crawford Didn't Offer Him The Fight
Having worked his way up from the ground floor, Jaron “Boots” Ennis believed that his time to show and prove had essentially arrived. But even after racking up a spotless record through 29 career fights and a top three ranking in all four sanctioning bodies, the Philadelphia slugger was willing to forgo a world title opportunity while the division’s top two names duke it out.
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu on Facing Jermell Charlo: This is The Superbowl, The Grand Final
The countdown to UNDISPUTED has officially begun. Australian boxing superstar Tim Tszyu will fight for the undisputed super-welterweight championship of the world. Tszyu will face the undisputed champion at 154-lbs (70kg), 32-year-old Jermell Charlo, for all the belts (WBO, WBC, IBF & WBA) on January 28 of 2023 (January 29 in Australia).
Boxing Scene
Lomachenko: I’m Not Thinking About If This Step Up Is Too Much For Ortiz Or Not
Jamaine Ortiz produced the most noteworthy victory of his six-year professional career in his last fight. The undefeated lightweight out-boxed former WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring and won a 10-round unanimous decision in a co-feature ESPN broadcast May 21 from Resorts World Las Vegas. Most oddsmakers have still installed Vasiliy Lomachenko as at least a 25-1 favorite to beat Ortiz in their 12-round main event Saturday night at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York (ESPN+; 10 p.m. ET).
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez vs. Jose Pedraza Official For December 10 at MSG
Four of boxing’s most electrifying young talents hope to strike the Heisman pose Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden. Former lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez makes his second appearance at junior welterweight in the 10-round main event against former two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza. In the...
Boxing Scene
Conor Benn Relinquishes Boxing License, Charges Upheld By BBBoC
The British Boxing Board of Control has announced that welterweight contender Conor Benn has relinquished his license to box and the misconduct allegations against him have been upheld. Earlier this month, Benn was scheduled to face Chris Eubank Jr. in a catch-weight bout, but the contest was eventually called off....
Boxing Scene
Bryan Chevalier-Cesar Juarez ProBox Weights From San Juan
Bryan Chevalier was once again able to breathe a sigh of relief. It was another successful trip to the scale for the 5’11” prospect from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, who weighed 129.6 pounds for his ten-round junior lightweight bout with late replacement Cesar Juarez. The two collide atop a ProBox show this Wednesday at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan.
