This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
There is a shortage of police in Washington, but the country still has an active movement to defund the systemVictorWashington, DC
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Hilltop
Howard University Football Gets Impressive Win Against Delaware State
The Howard University football team showed out during Homecoming with a crushing 35-17 defeat against Delaware State University. The Delaware State Hornets scored a field goal to open up the game. Running back Marquis Gillis broke free for a 41-yard run on 1st and 20. In response, Howard scored 14 points throughout the rest of the first quarter. Graduate wide receiver Antoine Murray hauled in a long catch to get the Bison into Hornets territory. Senior quarterback Quinton Williams found sophomore receiver Nah’Shawn Hezekiah to get the Bison on the board. The Bison struck again when junior receiver Kasey Hawthorne ran for a long touchdown on a jet sweep, extending their lead to 14-3.
DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 25, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. DeMatha (7-1) – Last week: 1 […]
Dover, October 25 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Dover. The Milford High School volleyball team will have a game with Dover High School on October 25, 2022, 13:00:00. The Milford High School volleyball team will have a game with Dover High School on October 25, 2022, 14:15:00.
Maryland High School Football Coaches, Athletic Specialist Fired After Massive Football Brawl
Several Northwest High School football coaches as well as Gaithersburg High School's Athletic Specialist have been let go after a massive fight during a football game against the two schools last month, reports Fox 5 DC. The varsity football game on Friday, Sept. 16 was declared a double forfeit after...
Wilmington, October 24 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Wilmington. The Hodgson Voc-Tech High School volleyball team will have a game with Howard High School of Technology on October 24, 2022, 12:30:00.
Dunbar High School student finishes race carrying bike after crash | Get Uplifted
WASHINGTON — A video posted to social media is showing us all the meaning of the words grit, determination and resiliency. The athletics department at Dunbar High School in D.C. shared the video. It shows a student-athlete running uphill while carrying his bicycle. The athletics department said in a...
casualhoya.com
MURRAY UP: Links and Rumors from Georgetown’s Secret Temple Scrimmage (SCORE UPDATE)
With the season about two weeks away, anticipation for news about Hoyas hoops is steadily growing. The Georgetown Hoyas faced the Temple Owls in a scrimmage on October 22nd, in Philadelphia, and by all accounts, one guy named Brandon Murray played very well. The reports that this lunch blog received were that Murray was “aggressive,” “efficient,” and “good.” Jeff Goodman (who reports a second secret scrimmage against Liberty this upcoming weekend) relayed some solid news about the Hoyas and Temple.
WJLA
SEE IT: Fire breaks out in Georgetown's historic Blues Alley Jazz Club
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A fire broke out Tuesday night at Georgetown's historic Blues Alley Jazz Club just minutes before a performance, D.C. Fire & EMS said. Officials said nobody was injured in the blaze and that the flames were quickly extinguished. The fire broke out at around 6:30 p.m., with a performance scheduled for 7 p.m.
foxbaltimore.com
Ray Lewis, Pharrell Williams roll out new name for Baltimore Arena: CFG Bank Arena
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott, Ravens legend Ray Lewis and pop star Pharrell Williams rolled out a new name Monday for the renovated Baltimore Arena -- CFG Bank Arena. Developers Oak View Group plan to reopen the arena -- formerly known as the Royal Farms Arena -- in...
Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103
Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
Hilltop
Popular Street-wear Fashion Company Visits Howard University in Support of HBCUs
Street-wear inspired fashion company, Downtown Locker Room (DTLR) stopped by Howard University for its annual HBCU college tour for a pre-show of the Harvard vs. Howard football game. The concert featured upcoming hip-pop artists Kali and King Combs. The night started with an interactive hype-man battle. Five girls from the...
Lucky Numbers Lead To $1M Maryland Lottery Win On 21 Tickets In One Day
It turns out that 21 isn’t only a lucky number for gamblers playing blackjack. A Prince George's County man played the same number on 21 “Pick 5” Maryland Lottery tickets and hit big, cashing in to the tune of $1 million. The newly minted millionaire bought 21...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
Cashier's urging leads Maryland woman to a third major lottery prize
A Maryland woman who previously won two $10,000 lottery prizes said a cashier's urging led her to try a scratch-off ticket that earned her a $100,000 jackpot.
DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
WJLA
Man exposes himself to woman near UMD College Park campus, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (7News) — University of Maryland police (UMPD) alongside Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) responded to an off-campus incident of indecent exposure on Tuesday afternoon, UMPD said. A woman told police that she was walking along Yale Avenue, past Lehigh Road, when a dark blue...
Pharrell, Ray Lewis part of group announcing big plans for newly-named CFG Bank Arena
BALTIMORE -- A star-studded cast helped announce the new name of the CFG Bank Arena, formerly known as Royal Farms Arena. Musician Pharrell Williams -- a 13-time Grammy-award winner -- Ravens legend Ray Lewis and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined developer Oak View Group in downtown Baltimore Monday afternoon.But first, the mayor and other officials took a sneak peak inside the arena, which is getting an all-around rejuvenation."It's awesome," Mayor Scott said. "We knew the girl had good bones, now we're just rejuvenating everything." Royal Farm's naming rights at the arena expired at the end of May. The development company referred...
Black-owned businesses shine at Howard Homecoming
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — This weekend, thousands of people will flock to Howard University as the HBCU hosts its annual homecoming in person for the first time in two years. It’s a chance not only for students to celebrate the university but also for alumni to return and showcase their successes. “It’s huge. It’s […]
WJLA
DC files raze permit for RFK Stadium, signaling beginning of demolition work
WASHINGTON (7News) — There's a lot of speculation about when the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, also known as RFK Stadium, will be coming down and it appears D.C. has taken a step closer to that. The D.C. government filed a raze and site stabilization application for the 61-year-old...
howard.edu
A Royal Affair: Howard Coronates Its Court
The Royal Court Coronation was nothing short of a royal affair. Howard University officially swore in the 2022-2023 royal court on Sunday alongside Mr. Howard, Rashan Schoffner, and Ms. Howard, Cecily Davis. “Nowhere at this university will you find a more dedicated group of students to Howard University than here...
