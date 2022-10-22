ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Hilltop

Howard University Football Gets Impressive Win Against Delaware State

The Howard University football team showed out during Homecoming with a crushing 35-17 defeat against Delaware State University. The Delaware State Hornets scored a field goal to open up the game. Running back Marquis Gillis broke free for a 41-yard run on 1st and 20. In response, Howard scored 14 points throughout the rest of the first quarter. Graduate wide receiver Antoine Murray hauled in a long catch to get the Bison into Hornets territory. Senior quarterback Quinton Williams found sophomore receiver Nah’Shawn Hezekiah to get the Bison on the board. The Bison struck again when junior receiver Kasey Hawthorne ran for a long touchdown on a jet sweep, extending their lead to 14-3.
DOVER, DE
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 25, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. DeMatha (7-1) – Last week: 1 […]
WASHINGTON, DC
casualhoya.com

MURRAY UP: Links and Rumors from Georgetown’s Secret Temple Scrimmage (SCORE UPDATE)

With the season about two weeks away, anticipation for news about Hoyas hoops is steadily growing. The Georgetown Hoyas faced the Temple Owls in a scrimmage on October 22nd, in Philadelphia, and by all accounts, one guy named Brandon Murray played very well. The reports that this lunch blog received were that Murray was “aggressive,” “efficient,” and “good.” Jeff Goodman (who reports a second secret scrimmage against Liberty this upcoming weekend) relayed some solid news about the Hoyas and Temple.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

SEE IT: Fire breaks out in Georgetown's historic Blues Alley Jazz Club

WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A fire broke out Tuesday night at Georgetown's historic Blues Alley Jazz Club just minutes before a performance, D.C. Fire & EMS said. Officials said nobody was injured in the blaze and that the flames were quickly extinguished. The fire broke out at around 6:30 p.m., with a performance scheduled for 7 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103

Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Man exposes himself to woman near UMD College Park campus, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (7News) — University of Maryland police (UMPD) alongside Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) responded to an off-campus incident of indecent exposure on Tuesday afternoon, UMPD said. A woman told police that she was walking along Yale Avenue, past Lehigh Road, when a dark blue...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pharrell, Ray Lewis part of group announcing big plans for newly-named CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE -- A star-studded cast helped announce the new name of the CFG Bank Arena, formerly known as Royal Farms Arena. Musician Pharrell Williams -- a 13-time Grammy-award winner -- Ravens legend Ray Lewis and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined developer Oak View Group in downtown Baltimore Monday afternoon.But first, the mayor and other officials took a sneak peak inside the arena, which is getting an all-around rejuvenation."It's awesome," Mayor Scott said. "We knew the girl had good bones, now we're just rejuvenating everything."  Royal Farm's naming rights at the arena expired at the end of May. The development company referred...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Black-owned businesses shine at Howard Homecoming

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — This weekend, thousands of people will flock to Howard University as the HBCU hosts its annual homecoming in person for the first time in two years. It’s a chance not only for students to celebrate the university but also for alumni to return and showcase their successes. “It’s huge. It’s […]
WASHINGTON, DC
howard.edu

A Royal Affair: Howard Coronates Its Court

The Royal Court Coronation was nothing short of a royal affair. Howard University officially swore in the 2022-2023 royal court on Sunday alongside Mr. Howard, Rashan Schoffner, and Ms. Howard, Cecily Davis. “Nowhere at this university will you find a more dedicated group of students to Howard University than here...
WASHINGTON, DC

