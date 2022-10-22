The Howard University football team showed out during Homecoming with a crushing 35-17 defeat against Delaware State University. The Delaware State Hornets scored a field goal to open up the game. Running back Marquis Gillis broke free for a 41-yard run on 1st and 20. In response, Howard scored 14 points throughout the rest of the first quarter. Graduate wide receiver Antoine Murray hauled in a long catch to get the Bison into Hornets territory. Senior quarterback Quinton Williams found sophomore receiver Nah’Shawn Hezekiah to get the Bison on the board. The Bison struck again when junior receiver Kasey Hawthorne ran for a long touchdown on a jet sweep, extending their lead to 14-3.

DOVER, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO