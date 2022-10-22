ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

22thepoint.com

Undefeated McKeesport hosts Thomas Jefferson for section title Friday

PITTSBURGH — In the final broadcast of the 2022 season for AHN Friday Night Rivals presented by Clearview Federal Credit Union, Thomas Jefferson travels to take on McKeesport Friday at 7 p.m. on 22 The Point. The game can also be streamed live at https://22thepoint.com/watch. You can follow 22...
MCKEESPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

Football fans lining up for coveted Central Valley vs. Aliquippa tickets

The hottest ticket in Beaver County isn’t for a British pop star or an 80’s rock band back on tour. The top ticket is for a high school football game between rivals Aliquippa and Central Valley, two undefeated state champions who’ll play for a conference title Friday night. When Aliquippa announced that tickets would go on sale at 5 p.m. Monday, fans started lining up around 3.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC consolidating these 3 Pittsburgh branches in January

PITTSBURGH — PNC will start off 2023 by combining three Pittsburgh branches into a single, newly built office. A spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that its Whitehall, Baldwin Township and Caste Village branches will be consolidated in January. They’ll be combined into a recently constructed office located at 3701 Saw Mill Run Blvd.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

These are the biggest office buildings in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Office buildings in Pittsburgh’s center can be clumped into several waves of construction. In the the late 1960s and first half of the 1970s was the great building wave that reshaped the downtown skyline, with the U.S. Steel Tower (1970), No. 9 One PNC Plaza (1972), No. 12 K&L Gates Center (1968), No. 17 Two PNC Plaza (1974) and 11 Stanwix Street (1970) built during this time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Want to Visit the Sistine Chapel? Now You Can — in Pittsburgh

Touring companies first offered Pittsburgh the chance to be inside a virtual Van Gogh painting. Now, you can see the Sistine Chapel up close, with 34 reproductions of Michelangelo’s famous frescoes. “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,” runs through Jan. 22 at Ross Park Mall. The show is meant to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
sopghreporter.com

City of Pittsburgh Trick-or-Treat hours for 2022

Spooky season has arrived in the Steel City. This year Halloween will take place on Monday, Oct. 31 and kids will go door-to-door in their neighborhoods in search of their favorite treats. In all Pittsburgh neighborhoods, trick-or-treating will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. City officials are reminding residents to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pins Mechanical arcade brings "adult playground" to the South Side

The South Side Works welcomed its most recent tenant with Pins Mechanical, an arcade bar that caters to fans of pinball, vintage video games, duckpin bowling, and other pastimes. In a city with a growing number of similar concepts, from Shorty’s in the North Side to Coop De Ville in the Strip District, players may wonder what sets this new kid on the block apart.
PITTSBURGH, PA
