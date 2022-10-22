Read full article on original website
2023 WR Daidren Zipperer Decommits from Pitt
The Pitt Panthers lost a receiver commit from the class of 2023.
Murrysville's Palmer Jackson set to make PGA Tour debut
A wonder-struck Palmer Jackson grew up watching the PGA Tour. He followed the storylines, emulated swings and mannerisms and slid to the end of his seat as Sunday finishes met their climax. Now, people will tune in to watch him play inside the ropes. Jackson, the former state champion out...
22thepoint.com
Undefeated McKeesport hosts Thomas Jefferson for section title Friday
PITTSBURGH — In the final broadcast of the 2022 season for AHN Friday Night Rivals presented by Clearview Federal Credit Union, Thomas Jefferson travels to take on McKeesport Friday at 7 p.m. on 22 The Point. The game can also be streamed live at https://22thepoint.com/watch. You can follow 22...
Football fans lining up for coveted Central Valley vs. Aliquippa tickets
The hottest ticket in Beaver County isn’t for a British pop star or an 80’s rock band back on tour. The top ticket is for a high school football game between rivals Aliquippa and Central Valley, two undefeated state champions who’ll play for a conference title Friday night. When Aliquippa announced that tickets would go on sale at 5 p.m. Monday, fans started lining up around 3.
nextpittsburgh.com
Homewood Cemetery tours visit the final resting places of Pittsburgh’s elite
Autumn, as the trees go dormant and the nights grow cold, is a time when we look to those whom we have lost. While other businesses have “dead records,” the irony of Homewood Cemetery is that the records of those who are long gone are still current, Jennie Benford, the Point Breeze cemetery’s historian points out.
This Is The Tastiest Cookie In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the tastiest cookie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Gaping sinkhole swallowing street in Pittsburgh neighborhood for months, neighbors say
PITTSBURGH — A gaping sinkhole has been growing for months, swallowing a Pittsburgh street and causing mounting concerns for residents. “How much longer is this going to go on? There has not been any work done on this hole for weeks now,” said neighbor Kipp Dawson. Another neighbor...
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Allegheny County
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Oct. 22 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-25-48-55-60, and the red Powerball 18 to win $100,000. Buttermilk Shop ‘n Save in West Mifflin earns a $500 bonus for selling...
PNC consolidating these 3 Pittsburgh branches in January
PITTSBURGH — PNC will start off 2023 by combining three Pittsburgh branches into a single, newly built office. A spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that its Whitehall, Baldwin Township and Caste Village branches will be consolidated in January. They’ll be combined into a recently constructed office located at 3701 Saw Mill Run Blvd.
2 in custody after shots fired in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to reports of shots fired in downtown Pittsburgh. Officers and medics were dispatched to the 900 block of Penn Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh police say people started shooting in the area and then fled the scene on foot. Two people...
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh’s new construction adds hydropower, Strip District housing and a Pitt rec center
Construction is barreling ahead across the city. From hydropower projects to Strip District housing and a wellness center at the University of Pittsburgh, there are a lot of interesting things in the works:. Something in the water. You don’t have to build the Hoover Dam to get power from water....
Inside look at the Iconic Miniature Railroad & Village in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — What a better way to enjoy the sights of the holiday seasons than to take a trip to the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh for a behind the scenes look at the Miniature Railroad & Village. What was once a small Christmas display more than 100 years ago has now turned into […]
These are the biggest office buildings in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Office buildings in Pittsburgh’s center can be clumped into several waves of construction. In the the late 1960s and first half of the 1970s was the great building wave that reshaped the downtown skyline, with the U.S. Steel Tower (1970), No. 9 One PNC Plaza (1972), No. 12 K&L Gates Center (1968), No. 17 Two PNC Plaza (1974) and 11 Stanwix Street (1970) built during this time.
Chef-driven Local Provisions Market & Cafe opens in Fox Chapel Plaza
Shoppers looking to mix socializing with shopping can check both boxes with a new specialty market and cafe in O’Hara. Local Provisions Market & Cafe opened last week in Fox Chapel Plaza along Freeport Road. The business combines casual dining with specialty groceries, seasonal produce, fresh to-go meals and...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Want to Visit the Sistine Chapel? Now You Can — in Pittsburgh
Touring companies first offered Pittsburgh the chance to be inside a virtual Van Gogh painting. Now, you can see the Sistine Chapel up close, with 34 reproductions of Michelangelo’s famous frescoes. “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,” runs through Jan. 22 at Ross Park Mall. The show is meant to...
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. According to police, Antonio Toliver was last seen Monday in the central North Side. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a navy shirt, a black hoodie and white shoes. Police said Toliver is around 5 feet 3...
sopghreporter.com
City of Pittsburgh Trick-or-Treat hours for 2022
Spooky season has arrived in the Steel City. This year Halloween will take place on Monday, Oct. 31 and kids will go door-to-door in their neighborhoods in search of their favorite treats. In all Pittsburgh neighborhoods, trick-or-treating will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. City officials are reminding residents to...
Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
pghcitypaper.com
Pins Mechanical arcade brings "adult playground" to the South Side
The South Side Works welcomed its most recent tenant with Pins Mechanical, an arcade bar that caters to fans of pinball, vintage video games, duckpin bowling, and other pastimes. In a city with a growing number of similar concepts, from Shorty’s in the North Side to Coop De Ville in the Strip District, players may wonder what sets this new kid on the block apart.
