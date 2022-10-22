Live updates: Boise State holds off Air Force 19-14, moves to 4-0 in Mountain West

After a bye week, Boise State returns to action at 5 p.m. Saturday at Air Force hoping to maintain the momentum from convincing wins against San Diego State and Fresno State.

A victory for the Broncos — the only team without a conference loss in the Mountain West — would put them in the driver’s seat not only for a spot in the conference championship game, but for a chance to host it in Boise. If that’s not enough motivation, perhaps last year’s 24-17 defeat at the hands of the Falcons in Albertsons Stadium will be.

Beat writers Ron Counts ( @Ron_BroncoBeat ) and Rachel Roberts ( @ByRachelRoberts ) and newsroom assistant editor Jim Keyser will fill you in on all the action with live updates below.

If you haven’t seen an update for a few minutes, try refreshing your browser.

Broncos without two linemen

Boise State will be without two offensive linemen today at Air Force.

Guard Ben Dooley will miss his seventh straight game with an undisclosed injury. Redshirt freshman Mason Randolph will start in his place.

Center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez is also out with an undisclosed injury. Texas Tech transfer Will Farrar will start at center for the fourth straight game.