ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Live updates: Boise State holds off Air Force 19-14, moves to 4-0 in Mountain West

By Ron Counts, Rachel Roberts, Jim Keyser
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0shQW9_0ijAmNMz00

After a bye week, Boise State returns to action at 5 p.m. Saturday at Air Force hoping to maintain the momentum from convincing wins against San Diego State and Fresno State.

A victory for the Broncos — the only team without a conference loss in the Mountain West — would put them in the driver’s seat not only for a spot in the conference championship game, but for a chance to host it in Boise. If that’s not enough motivation, perhaps last year’s 24-17 defeat at the hands of the Falcons in Albertsons Stadium will be.

Beat writers Ron Counts ( @Ron_BroncoBeat ) and Rachel Roberts ( @ByRachelRoberts ) and newsroom assistant editor Jim Keyser will fill you in on all the action with live updates below.

If you haven’t seen an update for a few minutes, try refreshing your browser.

Broncos without two linemen

Boise State will be without two offensive linemen today at Air Force.

Guard Ben Dooley will miss his seventh straight game with an undisclosed injury. Redshirt freshman Mason Randolph will start in his place.

Center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez is also out with an undisclosed injury. Texas Tech transfer Will Farrar will start at center for the fourth straight game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVB

Boise State football coaches review Air Force game, look ahead to CSU

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The news conference has concluded. The video posted above is a recording of the entire session. The Boise State University football team is back at home this weekend, looking to stay undefeated in Mountain West conference play and defend the Blue Turf against Colorado State.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Former Boise State Player Is College Football’s #1 QB Prospect

We all know the old saying, time marches on or waits for no one. There hasn't been any news concerning the former Boise State Quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who left the team after entering the transfer portal. Mr. Bachmeier was the highest-rated recruit to attend a Mountain West Conference school. The former four-star quarterback chose Boise State over Power Five schools.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Dog Likely Attacked by Bobcat Near Boise Foothills

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A small dog was likely attacked and carried away by a bobcat Sunday morning in the Boise foothills. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a Boise resident reported their 18-pound miniature labradoodle had been taken by a wild animal from their front yard near Hulls Gulch. The dog owner told the investigating conservation officer they had let the small dog out into the yard for a while and when they went to let the dog in they found a blood trail that went over a four-foot fence into the foothills. Idaho Fish and Game said the officer found only the dogs collar about 100 yards from the home. The officer also found bobcat tracks and coyote tracks in the area. The officer suspects the bobcat attacked the dog and drug it off and coyotes took the rest of the dog. Last week multiple people reported seeing a mountain lion along the Boise River and in neighborhoods near the foothills. Idaho Fish and Game said it gets reports of the big cats in the city almost every year. “One of the many things to love about living in Idaho is that — even in Boise — we are situated on the edge of the untamed,” said Regional Supervisor Josh Royse said in a prepared statement. “But when you live in that urban-wildland interface, predators are a part of the landscape. An apparent wildlife attack on a dog is a truly unfortunate reminder of that reality. While we know that conflicts between wildlife and pets can and do occasionally happen, that knowledge doesn’t make it any less tragic for pet owners when situations like this arise, and my heart goes out to them.” Staff will be visiting the neighborhood where the dog was attacked to educate residents. Idaho Fish and Game said it will keep an eye out for any abnormal animal behavior.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

The Boise Man in the Neon Roller Skates on Cole [true short story]

Sitting there, waiting for the light to change at Cole and Fairview, the dreary weather made for a drab traffic scene. It was a Monday like any other before he caught my eye. On days like these, I usually rely on people-watching to liven things up. Unfortunately, the driver to my left was an uninspiring mouth-breather with zilch to lend my imagination. Drat. A frickin' eon had passed since I rolled to a stop at one of Boise's busiest intersections.
BOISE, ID
NEWStalk 870

Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal

A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
eastidahonews.com

In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?

IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Halcomb joins City of Eagle

Tammie Halcomb joins the City of Eagle as the economic development specialist. Halcomb comes to the city from Canyon County, where she was the economic development specialist. Having nearly two decades in small business ownership, economic development and marketing experiences, she will hit the ground running and will help maintain the city's business-friendly atmosphere and ...
EAGLE, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
230
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy