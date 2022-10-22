ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch ‘The Walking Dead’ final season new episodes for free

Daryl and Carol search for their friends who disappeared in episode 20 of “The Walking Dead” premiering on Sunday, Oct. 23. Episodes will air every Sunday until the finale on November 20. Viewers looking to stream the final episodes can do so with Philo, fuboTV and DirecTV stream. All three streaming services offer free trials.
‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter:’ How to watch episode 8 on MTV for free

Sean plans a weekend that will change Jade’s life forever in a new episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” airing on Tuesday, Oct. 25 on MTV at 8 p.m. ET. The new series follows teen mom faves Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci, Ashley, Briana, Jade and Leah taking on a new chapter of motherhood and adulthood. The new episode will air at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers without cable can stream the new episode on Philo, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. All three platforms offer a free week-long trial for those interested in signing up for a new account.
Live Wire: Rihanna announces first single since 2016

Rihanna has announced her first single in six years, “Lift Me Up,” will appear on the soundtrack to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. Rihanna co-wrote “Lift Me Up” with singer-songwriter Tems, producer Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler. “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his...
