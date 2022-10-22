ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardee County alerts residents about scammers

By Mariana Ortiz
 3 days ago
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of false solicitors calling residents on behalf of the department.

The scammers were attempting to collect funds for disaster relief.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, these calls are not legitimate.

Sheriff Crawford has not authorized any organization to solicit funds on their behalf and has not requested donations made for a specific disaster relief project.

In a post, the HCSO said, “Never donate to an organization claiming to be affiliated with the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office without verifying their legitimacy,”

