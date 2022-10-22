ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugoton, KS

Little Apple Post

Domestic assault arrest prompted SW Kan. school lockdown

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an incident that led to a brief lockdown of schools in Garden City. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to East Garden Village Mobile Home Park, 4101 E US Highway 50, for an aggravated assault that just occurred, according to a media release.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Suspect arrested, lockdown lifted at 2 Garden City schools

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Garden City Police Department said a suspect is in custody following an incident that forced two local schools into lockdown. District officials locked down Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center and Victor Ornelas Elementary School due to a large law enforcement presence at East Garden Village, a local mobile home park.
GARDEN CITY, KS
kscbnews.net

Hugoton Police Make Drug Arrest

On February 22nd, 2022, Stevens County Emergency Services, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hugoton Police Department, responded to the 100 block of S. Wilson for an unresponsive male. The Hugoton Police Department immediately treated this as a suspicious death. After an 8 month long investigation with assistance...
HUGOTON, KS
KWCH.com

Woman shares cautionary story after skimmers found in Gray County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - They’re tiny devices that can be attached to gas pumps or ATMs and they can take more than just your cash. Where there’s a skimmer, there are opportunities for thieves to get your personal information. This week, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning, reporting the finding of skimmers at gas pumps at a station in Ingalls.
GRAY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Crews battle wildfires between Kansas City, Garden City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas crews battled wildfires between Kansas City and Garden City over the weekend. As expected, the Kansas Forest Service says that crews battled wildfires from Kansas City to Garden City on Sunday, Oct. 23. While most were caught early by local responders, it said staff and Ag Air Service, Inc. were also able to help a few counties with large fires.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

Skimmer found in gas pumps in western Kansas, check your account

INGALLS, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone put fuel card skimmers in gas pumps in at least two different Kansas towns recently. Now, law enforcement officers are warning people who used debit and credit cards at the gas pumps to check their bank accounts and credit card accounts. The Gray County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmers were […]
INGALLS, KS
KSNT News

Truck driver killed trying to avoid collision on Kansas highway

PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A truck driver attempting to avoid a collision with another vehicle was killed Tuesday night in Pawnee County when his truck went partially onto the shoulder and lost control, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The 2000 International semi was going north on Highway 183 when a 2010 Toyota passenger vehicle […]
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

UPDATE: Crews battle wildfires in strong winds across Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY — Crews across Kansas were busy fighting Sunday afternoon grass fires in wind gusts up to and over 50mph, according to the National Weather Service. Just after 2p.m., the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50, according to the Kansas Forest Service.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

