Domestic assault arrest prompted SW Kan. school lockdown
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an incident that led to a brief lockdown of schools in Garden City. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to East Garden Village Mobile Home Park, 4101 E US Highway 50, for an aggravated assault that just occurred, according to a media release.
Hugoton Police Make Drug Arrest
On February 22nd, 2022, Stevens County Emergency Services, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hugoton Police Department, responded to the 100 block of S. Wilson for an unresponsive male. The Hugoton Police Department immediately treated this as a suspicious death. After an 8 month long investigation with assistance...
Eight-month investigation into suspicious death ends in arrest in western Kansas
An investigation that started in Hugoton, Kansas, in February 2022 has led to an arrest.
2 firefighters injured, 600 acres burned in SW Kansas fire
FINNEY COUNTY—Investigators are working to determine the cause of a grass fire in southwest Kansas. At approximately 2p.m. Sunday, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50. Upon arrival, fire personnel confirmed there was a...
Woman shares cautionary story after skimmers found in Gray County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - They’re tiny devices that can be attached to gas pumps or ATMs and they can take more than just your cash. Where there’s a skimmer, there are opportunities for thieves to get your personal information. This week, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning, reporting the finding of skimmers at gas pumps at a station in Ingalls.
Crews battle wildfires between Kansas City, Garden City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas crews battled wildfires between Kansas City and Garden City over the weekend. As expected, the Kansas Forest Service says that crews battled wildfires from Kansas City to Garden City on Sunday, Oct. 23. While most were caught early by local responders, it said staff and Ag Air Service, Inc. were also able to help a few counties with large fires.
Skimmer found in gas pumps in western Kansas, check your account
INGALLS, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone put fuel card skimmers in gas pumps in at least two different Kansas towns recently. Now, law enforcement officers are warning people who used debit and credit cards at the gas pumps to check their bank accounts and credit card accounts. The Gray County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmers were […]
Truck driver killed trying to avoid collision on Kansas highway
PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A truck driver attempting to avoid a collision with another vehicle was killed Tuesday night in Pawnee County when his truck went partially onto the shoulder and lost control, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The 2000 International semi was going north on Highway 183 when a 2010 Toyota passenger vehicle […]
UPDATE: Crews battle wildfires in strong winds across Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY — Crews across Kansas were busy fighting Sunday afternoon grass fires in wind gusts up to and over 50mph, according to the National Weather Service. Just after 2p.m., the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported grass fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50, according to the Kansas Forest Service.
