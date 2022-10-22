Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Gehlen vs St. Mary's regional volleyball
Le Mars Gehlen plays Remsen St. Mary's in regional tournament volleyball Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Sioux City Journal
Missouri River basin expected to continue to see dry conditions
SIOUX CITY — Don't expect to see Missouri River levels rising in the area anytime soon. Months of dry and drought conditions across the upper plains are not expected to ease in the near future, dropping the river and its reservoir system, which currently contains less water than it normally would at this time of year, to even lower levels.
Sioux City Journal
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal-Star. October 19, 2022. Editorial: Numbers don’t tell whole story on rural poverty. The communities of Nebraska City, Red Cloud and Hastings are to be commended. Members of each community have undertaken steps to address rural poverty, according to a Flatwater Free Press story published on Monday. EDGE...
Sioux City Journal
Big Head Todd and the Monsters to play winter tour at Orpheum Theatre
SIOUX CITY — Big Head Todd and The Monsters are bringing their Winter Tour to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Jan. 12, 2023. Big Head Todd and The Monsters have quietly become an American institution following more than three decades of writing, recording and touring. In all that time, the Colorado quartet continues to unite audiences.
Sioux City Journal
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Donovan Ray Walkingeagle, 25, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 19, 10 years prison. Anthony James Moyle, 44, Sioux City, lascivious acts with a child; sentenced Oct. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jonathan Paul Krejci, 49, Sloan, Iowa,...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council approves resolution for West Eighth Street reconstruction project
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday to approve plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for the West Eighth Street reconstruction project, which runs from Hamilton Boulevard to Sioux Street. The project includes new sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer, as well as new...
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sioux City Journal
Nominate the area's best for the Siouxland's Choice Awards
SIOUX CITY -- In the age of social media, a personal seal of approval can go a long way. This is actually the idea behind the Sioux City Journal and The Weekender's Siouxland's Choice Award, according to publisher Chad Pauling. "What makes Siouxland's Choice so special is that local readers...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Humane Society's 'Paws 'N Claus' to be held in new location
SIOUX CITY — The Siouxland Humane Society will have a new location for its annual "Paws 'N Claus" fundraiser to support homeless and often neglected animals in Siouxland. With parking available at the Wells Fargo Bank parking lot, "Paws 'N Claus" will be in Suite 109 at the Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 Fourth St. from Nov. 16 - 20.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City man gets 12-year federal prison sentence for selling meth
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 12 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Luis Sanchez, 41, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. He was convicted in 2014 of distribution of methamphetamine.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Police investigate armed robbery at Hamilton Boulevard business
SIOUX CITY — An investigation is continuing into an armed robbery at a westside business Monday morning. At around 10:15 a.m., a man wearing dark clothing and a dark-colored mask walked into Check Into Cash, 1760 Hamilton Blvd., displaying a handgun and demanding cash from the cash registers. The...
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Dumkrieger was right about county jail construction
Remember when people scoffed when Jeremy Dumkrieger said he would hold the county accountable by "taking the screws to the new jail?" Well, had his figure of speech been taken literally, maybe those jail walls wouldn't have blown over. -- Kathie Colling, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial...
Sioux City Journal
21-year-old Emerson man accused of hiding camera in grocery store restroom
EMERSON, Neb. — An Emerson man has been arrested on felony charges after a hidden camera was found in a public restroom at the Northeast Nebraska grocery store where he worked. Miguel Vazquez, 21, is charged with three counts of unlawful intrusion, a class IV felony. According to an...
Comments / 0