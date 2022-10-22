Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
In 2004, a McDonald's Manager Received a Phone Call From a "Policeman" That Lead to the Strip-Search of a Teen EmployeeSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Louisville Football: Clarkson, Owens Invigorate Cards Fans
Future faces of the backfield for the Louisville Cardinals have huge nights on the gridiron. Four-star quarterback commit Pierce Clarkson leads his team to a massive 48-7 win over Orange Lutheran High School. Clarkson threw for 147 yards and a touchdown on only 16 attempts with one of his completions...
5-Star Louisville Prospect Puts Family Over Louisville Live
Donda Academy’s AJ Johnson is one of Kenny Payne’s most important targets for the 2023 Recruiting Class. Five-star combo guard and highly sought after Louisville prospect AJ Johnson decided to reschedule his visit to Louisville due to a sickness in his family. Johnson was one of the highly anticpated recruits set to be on campus this past weekend for Louisville basketball’s kickoff event for the season Louisville Live.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
No. 8 Pitt Defeats Rival No. 2 Louisville in Five Sets to Take Top Spot in the ACC
PITTSBURGH — No. 8 Pitt took down No. 2 Louisville in an exhilarating, five set thriller Sunday afternoon in front of a crowd of 2,696 at Fitzgerald Field House, to sit atop the ACC. The Panthers (20-2 overall, 10-0 ACC) win is their 12th straight overall and the first...
cardiachill.com
Panthers win in heart-stopping fashion
After nearly snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, the Pittsburgh Panthers held home-court advantage over the second-ranked Louisville Cardinals this afternoon in a packed Fitzgerald Field House. With this win, the Panthers now have sole possession of first place in the ACC, as well as a 20-2 (10-0 in ACC) record on the season. With this marquee win, coupled with the losses by the first and second-ranked teams (Texas and Louisville) the AVCA standings released tomorrow could see Pitt potentially finding a way into the top five ranked teams in the country.
Louisville commit Adonijah Green details latest visit
Louisville commit Adonijah Green was back for another visit over the weekend. The four-star edge from Ellenwood, Ga., Cedar Grove was among a group of current commitments to join a large collection of prospects for unofficial visit on Saturday. The weekend was highlighted by Louisville's 23-10 homecoming win over Pittsburgh....
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Kentucky showcase event scratches Kanye West's Donda Academy from the lineup
On the same day adidas announced it was ending its relationship with Kanye West due to his recent anti-Semitic comments, a high school basketball event in Kentucky also attempted to distance itself from the controversial entertainer. Scheduled for Dec. 11 at Freedom Hall in Louisville, the Play-By-Play Classic announced Tuesday...
ESPN FPI projections for Louisville heading into game eight
Louisville, winners of two straight, continue a positive trend in the ESPN Football Power Index. With five games remaining on UofL's regular season schedule, the rating system now gives the team an 80 percent chance of winning at least six games. In the season's initial ratings, the FPI gave UofL a 71.1 percent chance of winning six games.
Pizza Marketplace
Derby City Pizza Co. ready to break out of the gates in Louisville
It's 11 a.m. on a Friday morning, and the garage doors on at the front of Derby City Pizza Co. are wide open to enjoy the late September weather. A server wipes down counters and menus, reading for the lunch rush. It's quiet now, but by 11:30 a.m., tables will start to fill. It's a small dining room, with a mixture of high-top and regular tables, and bars lining the open garage doors. The dining room smells of marinara and dough. It is, indeed, a traditional pizzeria in every sense of the word.
Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Cheerleader Death News
Former Louisville and GymTyme cheerleader Eric Ortiz passed away over the weekend at the age of 30. The death of Ortiz, a 10-time national champion, was unexpected. No cause has been released, but GymTyme confirmed the sad news on Monday. "This Homecoming weekend turned out to be one none of...
wdrb.com
Jackpot soars! No winners for Powerball Monday, jackpot increases for Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were no winners for Monday night's Powerball drawing for $625 million. The numbers drawn on Monday are: 18 23 35 45 54 with a Powerball of 16 and Power Play of 4. According to the Powerball website, the jackpot for Wednesday grows to at least...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
spectrumnews1.com
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Gala, passes away at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, passed away at 94 on Oct. 21. Her family shared the announcement to the public on Monday, remembering her as a “force of nature.”. Born and raised in the small town of Corbin on Aug. 9,...
wdrb.com
Police: victim recovering after carjacking, shooting in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was injured during a carjacking in east Louisville early Wednesday. LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff says it happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive, near S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Stony Brook Drive.
foodgressing.com
McDonald’s Krispy Kreme Locations in Louisville during Test Run
Starting Oct. 26, McDonald’s USA is beginning a small operations test of select Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine restaurants in Louisville and the surrounding area. They’re serving up three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular treats:. The Original Glazed® Doughnut: a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature...
wdrb.com
Louisville man dies after being hit by vehicle on Manslick Road in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after he was hit by a vehicle in southwest Louisville on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 8:45 p.m., officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the 4900 block of Manslick Road, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. That's near Hazelwood and Gagel avenues, as well as UofL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
Wave 3
Louisville officers capture 3 escaped cattle, 1 still missing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirmed three out of four cows that escaped Friday have been caught. On Friday, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said a cattle truck and another truck had been involved in a minor accident and had pulled off near Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. Multiple cows escaped as they were being transferred from the cattle truck to another truck.
Wave 3
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
Wave 3
I-65 crash blocks two left lanes, causes delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The left two lanes on Interstate 65 North near the Fairgrounds are blocked. This is from a crash involving two vehicles, according to Trimarc. There is an estimated delay time of about an hour.
Wave 3
Crews called to barn fire storing ammo in Southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with “a lot of ammunition in it going off.”
Comments / 0