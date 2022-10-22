ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FanSided

Louisville Football: Clarkson, Owens Invigorate Cards Fans

Future faces of the backfield for the Louisville Cardinals have huge nights on the gridiron. Four-star quarterback commit Pierce Clarkson leads his team to a massive 48-7 win over Orange Lutheran High School. Clarkson threw for 147 yards and a touchdown on only 16 attempts with one of his completions...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

5-Star Louisville Prospect Puts Family Over Louisville Live

Donda Academy’s AJ Johnson is one of Kenny Payne’s most important targets for the 2023 Recruiting Class. Five-star combo guard and highly sought after Louisville prospect AJ Johnson decided to reschedule his visit to Louisville due to a sickness in his family. Johnson was one of the highly anticpated recruits set to be on campus this past weekend for Louisville basketball’s kickoff event for the season Louisville Live.
LOUISVILLE, KY
cardiachill.com

Panthers win in heart-stopping fashion

After nearly snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, the Pittsburgh Panthers held home-court advantage over the second-ranked Louisville Cardinals this afternoon in a packed Fitzgerald Field House. With this win, the Panthers now have sole possession of first place in the ACC, as well as a 20-2 (10-0 in ACC) record on the season. With this marquee win, coupled with the losses by the first and second-ranked teams (Texas and Louisville) the AVCA standings released tomorrow could see Pitt potentially finding a way into the top five ranked teams in the country.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville commit Adonijah Green details latest visit

Louisville commit Adonijah Green was back for another visit over the weekend. The four-star edge from Ellenwood, Ga., Cedar Grove was among a group of current commitments to join a large collection of prospects for unofficial visit on Saturday. The weekend was highlighted by Louisville's 23-10 homecoming win over Pittsburgh....
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

ESPN FPI projections for Louisville heading into game eight

Louisville, winners of two straight, continue a positive trend in the ESPN Football Power Index. With five games remaining on UofL's regular season schedule, the rating system now gives the team an 80 percent chance of winning at least six games. In the season's initial ratings, the FPI gave UofL a 71.1 percent chance of winning six games.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pizza Marketplace

Derby City Pizza Co. ready to break out of the gates in Louisville

It's 11 a.m. on a Friday morning, and the garage doors on at the front of Derby City Pizza Co. are wide open to enjoy the late September weather. A server wipes down counters and menus, reading for the lunch rush. It's quiet now, but by 11:30 a.m., tables will start to fill. It's a small dining room, with a mixture of high-top and regular tables, and bars lining the open garage doors. The dining room smells of marinara and dough. It is, indeed, a traditional pizzeria in every sense of the word.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Police: victim recovering after carjacking, shooting in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was injured during a carjacking in east Louisville early Wednesday. LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff says it happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive, near S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Stony Brook Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodgressing.com

McDonald’s Krispy Kreme Locations in Louisville during Test Run

Starting Oct. 26, McDonald’s USA is beginning a small operations test of select Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine restaurants in Louisville and the surrounding area. They’re serving up three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular treats:. The Original Glazed® Doughnut: a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man dies after being hit by vehicle on Manslick Road in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after he was hit by a vehicle in southwest Louisville on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 8:45 p.m., officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the 4900 block of Manslick Road, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. That's near Hazelwood and Gagel avenues, as well as UofL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville officers capture 3 escaped cattle, 1 still missing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirmed three out of four cows that escaped Friday have been caught. On Friday, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said a cattle truck and another truck had been involved in a minor accident and had pulled off near Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. Multiple cows escaped as they were being transferred from the cattle truck to another truck.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

I-65 crash blocks two left lanes, causes delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The left two lanes on Interstate 65 North near the Fairgrounds are blocked. This is from a crash involving two vehicles, according to Trimarc. There is an estimated delay time of about an hour.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews called to barn fire storing ammo in Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with “a lot of ammunition in it going off.”
LEXINGTON, IN

