Nashua, NH

WMUR.com

Paintball guns fired at Rindge police after arson, criminal mischief Saturday

RINDGE, N.H. — Rindge police said they are looking for suspects in a series of crimes at Ringe Town Common Saturday night. Police said in a Facebook post "numerous" people committed crimes like arson, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct intermittently over three hours. This content is imported from Facebook....
RINDGE, NH
nbcboston.com

Man Stabbed Several Times in Tewksbury; Police Make Arrest

A man was stabbed several times late Tuesday night in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, according to police. The Tewksbury Fire Department got a call for a stabbing a little before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said. A man was taken to a hospital after some sort of fight, fire officials said. He is expected to survive.
TEWKSBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Lawrence Police Officer Convicted of Raping Child

A Massachusetts police officer was found guilty Tuesday of raping a child. Carlos Vieira, 53, was arrested in February of 2019. Authorities said the officer with the Lawrence Police Department raped a 13-year-old boy he met on Grindr, a dating app, in the summer of 2018. The victim's mother reported...
LAWRENCE, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Arrested After Alleged Indecent Assaults on 2 Teens Riding Red Line

A Dorchester man has been arrested after allegedly indecently assaulting two teenagers onboard a Red Line train earlier this month, according to the MBTA Transit Police. Edgar Alonzo, 35, was arrested Tuesday evening after a transit officer spotted him, according to a news release. Alonzo is accused of indecently assaulting...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Laconia police investigate shooting; victim expected to survive

LACONIA, N.H. — Police in Laconia are investigating after they said a man was shot in the shoulder Monday afternoon. They said he is expected to survive. The incident happened near Dixon and Avery streets. Police said one person of interest is detained and they're talking to multiple witnesses....
LACONIA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

“He’s an evil person”: Harmony Montgomery’s grandfather reacts to Adam’s arrest

Manchester, NH — The maternal grandfather of Harmony Montgomery said the charges filed against the child’s father are what he’s been waiting for all along. Adam Montgomery was charged Monday with second-degree murder for “recklessly causing Harmony’s death on or around Dec. 7, 2019.″ He is also charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with a witness.
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources

State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
universalhub.com

Man forces way into Jamaica Plain home and rapes woman, police say

Boston Police report they are looking for a man who burst into a residence on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain around noon and raped a woman there. He's dscribed as black, over 6 feet tall and in his 40s, police say, adding he wore glasses and dark clothing. When found, he'll be charged with aggravated sexual assault and home invasion, police say.
BOSTON, MA

