WMUR.com
Paintball guns fired at Rindge police after arson, criminal mischief Saturday
RINDGE, N.H. — Rindge police said they are looking for suspects in a series of crimes at Ringe Town Common Saturday night. Police said in a Facebook post "numerous" people committed crimes like arson, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct intermittently over three hours. This content is imported from Facebook....
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed Several Times in Tewksbury; Police Make Arrest
A man was stabbed several times late Tuesday night in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, according to police. The Tewksbury Fire Department got a call for a stabbing a little before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said. A man was taken to a hospital after some sort of fight, fire officials said. He is expected to survive.
nbcboston.com
Lawrence Police Officer Convicted of Raping Child
A Massachusetts police officer was found guilty Tuesday of raping a child. Carlos Vieira, 53, was arrested in February of 2019. Authorities said the officer with the Lawrence Police Department raped a 13-year-old boy he met on Grindr, a dating app, in the summer of 2018. The victim's mother reported...
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested After Alleged Indecent Assaults on 2 Teens Riding Red Line
A Dorchester man has been arrested after allegedly indecently assaulting two teenagers onboard a Red Line train earlier this month, according to the MBTA Transit Police. Edgar Alonzo, 35, was arrested Tuesday evening after a transit officer spotted him, according to a news release. Alonzo is accused of indecently assaulting...
Prosecutors: Kayla Montgomery identified her husband as killer of young Harmony Montgomery
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The stepmother of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who had last been seen in 2019, identified her husband as the young girl’s killer, according to prosecutors in New Hampshire. During an interview in early June, Kayla Montgomery, 32, told Manchester police detectives that Adam Montgomery, Harmony’s father,...
NECN
Video Shows Harmony Montgomery's Father Interrogated: ‘Can You Tell Me That She's Alive?'
Newly obtained police video shows when officers first questioned Adam Montgomery about the disappearance of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, whom he's now charged with killing. The footage shows Manchester, New Hampshire, police questioning Montgomery in December 2021, two years after Harmony is believed to have been killed, when she was...
WMUR.com
Laconia police investigate shooting; victim expected to survive
LACONIA, N.H. — Police in Laconia are investigating after they said a man was shot in the shoulder Monday afternoon. They said he is expected to survive. The incident happened near Dixon and Avery streets. Police said one person of interest is detained and they're talking to multiple witnesses....
‘Mountain Dew Man’ to be arraigned on murder charge in mysterious murder of New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, N.H. — A suspected killer, who police nicknamed the “Mountain Dew Man,” is expected to face a judge Wednesday after he was arrested last week in Vermont for allegedly shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail earlier this year. Logan Clegg, age...
nbcboston.com
‘Chaos and Destruction': Paintball Guns Fired at Police, Fires Set at Town Common
Police in Rindge, New Hampshire, say a group of people fired paintballs at police and firefighters, set multiple fires and enaged in a pattern of "chaos and destruction" centered on the town common over the weekend. Rindge police said in a Facebook post Monday that just after midnight on Saturday,...
North Reading Police charge 39-year-old Mass. woman in connection to hit-and-run that injured child
NORTH READING, Mass. — North Reading Department has charged a 39-year-old Andover woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident last week that injured a small child. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a hit-and-run on Lakeside Boulevard just before 8 a.m. The 39-year-old woman...
nbcboston.com
3 Worcester Cops Injured Responding to Report of Man Urinating on His Former Workplace
Three police officers in Worcester, Massachusetts, were injured Tuesday while trying to apprehend a man wanted for allegedly urinating on the garage doors of a business where he used to work. Worcester police said they were called to a business in the 300 block of Franklin Street around 4:20 p.m....
whdh.com
Boston Police seek public’s help identifying man in connection with credit card fraud
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police asked for the public’s assistance Tuesday in identifying a man in connection with credit card fraud. In a blog post, detectives alleged the person was connected to credit card fraud in various locations throughout the city on Sunday, Oct. 23. Police urged anyone...
WMUR.com
Man found dead in Laconia home 37 years ago; case still unsolved
LACONIA, N.H. — Tuesday marks 37 years since a New Hampshire man was found dead in his home. Investigators found the body of John Crawford, 45, on Oct. 25, 1985. He was found dead in his apartment at 12 Winter St. in Laconia. An autopsy determined his cause of...
“He’s an evil person”: Harmony Montgomery’s grandfather reacts to Adam’s arrest
Manchester, NH — The maternal grandfather of Harmony Montgomery said the charges filed against the child’s father are what he’s been waiting for all along. Adam Montgomery was charged Monday with second-degree murder for “recklessly causing Harmony’s death on or around Dec. 7, 2019.″ He is also charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with a witness.
Middleton House of Correction in lockdown after fight involving inmates leads to injuries
MIDDLETON, Mass. — The Middleton jail and House of Correction remained in lockdown on Tuesday after a weekend fight involving seven inmates that resulted in injuries to two inmates and two officers, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department said. Officials described the injuries as minor. After the disturbance on...
nbcboston.com
Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources
State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
WMUR.com
Judge to take motion over DNA under advisement in Danielle Dauphinais case
NASHUA, N.H. — A woman accused of killing her 5-year-old son in 2021 was scheduled to appear in court in Nashua on Wednesday morning, but she refused to be transported to the courthouse. The judge expressed his disappointment with the absence of Danielle Dauphinais, who is accused of killing...
universalhub.com
Man forces way into Jamaica Plain home and rapes woman, police say
Boston Police report they are looking for a man who burst into a residence on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain around noon and raped a woman there. He's dscribed as black, over 6 feet tall and in his 40s, police say, adding he wore glasses and dark clothing. When found, he'll be charged with aggravated sexual assault and home invasion, police say.
Police pursuit of NH woman leads to multiple charges
New Hampshire State Police have leveled multiple charges against a woman from Warner, and say she led them on a chase that ended with her car hitting a police cruiser.
Officials to provide update on Harmony Montgomery murder investigation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Law enforcement officials plan to provide an update on Monday on the ongoing investigation into the murder of Harmony Montgomery, a 5-year-old New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg are slated to speak at...
