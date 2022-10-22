ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Swinney gives injury updates after Syracuse game

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCEAb_0ijAlu5p00

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided a couple of injury updates following the fifth-ranked Tigers’ 27-21 win over No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday at Death Valley.

Swinney said he doesn’t expect sophomore linebacker Barrett Carter, who missed the game due to a concussion, to miss much time.

Carter couldn’t clear concussion protocol this week but should be able to return for the Nov. 5 game at Notre Dame, according to Swinney.

“He’ll be ready to go (for Notre Dame),” Swinney said. “Was close this week but just couldn’t quite clear the protocol.”

As for junior cornerback Fred Davis, who wasn’t dressed out for Saturday’s game, Swinney said he couldn’t play because of his ankle.

“He went through pregame and his ankle didn’t hold up well,” Swinney said. “Thought he was going to be able to go but he came back pregame and said he just didn’t think he could do it.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWrYA_0ijAlu5p00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piLE3_0ijAlu5p00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

What We Heard: Aidan Swanson

Clemson punter Aidan Swanson met with the press for interviews this week after fifth-ranked Clemson’s comeback win over then-No. 14 Syracuse, 27-21, last Saturday at Death Valley. Swanson’s (...)
CLEMSON, SC
AllSyracue

Mike Williams Sets Commitment Date

Syracuse basketball recruiting target Mike Williams, a class of 2023 guard, has set his commitment date. Williams will announce on November 6th following official visits to Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse and Wake Forest along with an unofficial visit to VCU.  Williams officially visited the ...
SYRACUSE, NY
clemsontigers.com

Shipley Named National Running Back of the Week

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 27-21 win vs. No. 14 Syracuse last Saturday. More information from the PwC SMU Athletic Forum is included below.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy