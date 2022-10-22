YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A man was charged after police said he stole a patrol vehicle while under arrest. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the man, Rodney Burns, 43, of Yadkinville, was in the middle of being arrested when he was able to remove his seatbelt. He then moved his handcuffs from behind his back before Yadkinville police said he stole their vehicle. This resulted in a police pursuit. Police said Burns drove the car off the road and attempted to run away. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office helped in the vehicle pursuit and chase to arrest Burns once again.

