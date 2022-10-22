ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

‘Success coach’ charged with child abduction, contributing to delinquency of minors

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman described as a “success coach” has been charged with abduction of children and contributing to the delinquency of minors. Albemarle Police served the warrants following an investigation by the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office. Lori Thomas Huneycutt, 40, was charged on Friday with three counts of abduction of children and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors.
ALBEMARLE, NC
Police investigating double homicide-suicide in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were found dead Monday afternoon after a double homicide/suicide inside a vehicle in Gaston County, according to Gaston County Police. The driver was identified as Darlene Hardin, the front seat passenger as Benjamin Simmons, and the backseat passenger as David...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
SCENE: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, NC
Man steals police patrol car while handcuffed in Yadkinville

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A man was charged after police said he stole a patrol vehicle while under arrest. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the man, Rodney Burns, 43, of Yadkinville, was in the middle of being arrested when he was able to remove his seatbelt. He then moved his handcuffs from behind his back before Yadkinville police said he stole their vehicle. This resulted in a police pursuit. Police said Burns drove the car off the road and attempted to run away. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office helped in the vehicle pursuit and chase to arrest Burns once again.
YADKINVILLE, NC
Burke Co. daycare employee charged after allegedly distributing obscene material

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A YMCA daycare employee in Burke County has been arrested after allegedly distributing obscene materials, authorities said. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Kendra Nichole Sprouse was arrested on a warrant charging felony indecent liberties with a child, felony dissemination of obscene material to a minor under 13 years of age, and misdemeanor dissemination of harmful material to a minor.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
3 people found dead in wrecked car on rural NC road in suspected murder-suicide

In what police suspect was a double murder-suicide, three people were found dead in a crashed car on a rural Gaston County road Monday afternoon. Officers found two men and a woman dead in the car that wrecked in the 300 block of Robinson Clemmer Road near Dallas, according to a Gaston County Police Department news release. On Tuesday, officials said a 911 call about the wreck was made around 3:15 but it’s believed the incident and shooting may have happened earlier “prior to 1:30.”
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Gaston County Mugshots October 24th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, October 24th. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Lexington man accused of embezzling $2 million from High Point business bought lakefront home, Myrtle Beach condo, more, DOJ reports

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Lexington man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $2 million from a company in High Point, including some $750,000 of pandemic relief money the company had received. Samuel Allen Mouzon, 62, of Lexington was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles for the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The father of a toddler killed in an early-morning crash in Statesville Tuesday morning is now facing charges, police say. According to the Statesville Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on East Broad Street near Springfield Road. Officers found a minivan in...
STATESVILLE, NC
York County, S.C. state leaders to speak on fentanyl bust

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County sheriff is expected to provide more information Monday on a huge drug bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. Thousands of grams of cocaine, and hundreds of grams...
YORK COUNTY, SC
Families speak after 30,000 grams of fentanyl seized in Clover, S.C.

CLOVER, SC
Statesville Police's Drug Take Back event set for Saturday

The Statesville Police Department will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration-sponsored National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The police department will be collecting expired, unused and unwanted medications from community members looking to properly dispose of these medications. In the spring 2022...
STATESVILLE, NC

