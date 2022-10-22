Read full article on original website
WBTV
Authorities searching for suspect accused of making false bomb threats in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that they believe may have been responsible for making false bomb threats on Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, an Iredell County Clerk of Court staff member received a call around 2:20 p.m. stating...
WBTV
‘Success coach’ charged with child abduction, contributing to delinquency of minors
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman described as a “success coach” has been charged with abduction of children and contributing to the delinquency of minors. Albemarle Police served the warrants following an investigation by the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office. Lori Thomas Huneycutt, 40, was charged on Friday with three counts of abduction of children and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors.
qcnews.com
Police investigating double homicide-suicide in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were found dead Monday afternoon after a double homicide/suicide inside a vehicle in Gaston County, according to Gaston County Police. The driver was identified as Darlene Hardin, the front seat passenger as Benjamin Simmons, and the backseat passenger as David...
York County woman gave marijuana to juvenile: SLED
A York County woman has been charged with distributing marijuana to a juvenile, SC Law Enforcement Division announced.
Mooresville man accused of hiding cameras in smoke detectors to record visitors
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police say a man from Mooresville hid cameras disguised as smoke detectors throughout a home, and now he’s facing over 10 felony charges after the cameras were found. According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, investigators got a tip in late September from...
WBTV
SCENE: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County
WXII 12
Man steals police patrol car while handcuffed in Yadkinville
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A man was charged after police said he stole a patrol vehicle while under arrest. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the man, Rodney Burns, 43, of Yadkinville, was in the middle of being arrested when he was able to remove his seatbelt. He then moved his handcuffs from behind his back before Yadkinville police said he stole their vehicle. This resulted in a police pursuit. Police said Burns drove the car off the road and attempted to run away. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office helped in the vehicle pursuit and chase to arrest Burns once again.
WBTV
Burke Co. daycare employee charged after allegedly distributing obscene material
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A YMCA daycare employee in Burke County has been arrested after allegedly distributing obscene materials, authorities said. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Kendra Nichole Sprouse was arrested on a warrant charging felony indecent liberties with a child, felony dissemination of obscene material to a minor under 13 years of age, and misdemeanor dissemination of harmful material to a minor.
WBTV
Charges upgraded for man accused of causing deadly Salisbury crash involving motorcycle
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges have now been upgraded for a man accused of causing a fatal accident that took the life of a man driving a motorcycle. The crash happened in May. According to police, a driver ran into and broke a pole on South Main St., near Red Acres Road, just after 3:30 a.m. on May 29.
Raleigh News & Observer
3 people found dead in wrecked car on rural NC road in suspected murder-suicide
In what police suspect was a double murder-suicide, three people were found dead in a crashed car on a rural Gaston County road Monday afternoon. Officers found two men and a woman dead in the car that wrecked in the 300 block of Robinson Clemmer Road near Dallas, according to a Gaston County Police Department news release. On Tuesday, officials said a 911 call about the wreck was made around 3:15 but it’s believed the incident and shooting may have happened earlier “prior to 1:30.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots October 24th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, October 24th. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Lexington man accused of embezzling $2 million from High Point business bought lakefront home, Myrtle Beach condo, more, DOJ reports
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Lexington man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $2 million from a company in High Point, including some $750,000 of pandemic relief money the company had received. Samuel Allen Mouzon, 62, of Lexington was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles for the […]
WBTV
‘Please Don’t DEW This’: Police respond to soda shooting in Gastonia neighborhood
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia woman was issued a criminal citation in a recent shooting, but it’s not the kind of shooting you would expect. The victims? Four Diet Mountain Dew bottles. The Gastonia Police Department Facebook page posted Tuesday morning that they responded to a neighborhood recently...
WBTV
Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The father of a toddler killed in an early-morning crash in Statesville Tuesday morning is now facing charges, police say. According to the Statesville Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on East Broad Street near Springfield Road. Officers found a minivan in...
Niner Times
Man arrested for trespassing at UNC Charlotte has been released
The man arrested in the Popp Martin Student Union on Oct. 20, identified as Jordan Timothy Baker, was released on Oct. 21 at 9:12 p.m. Baker is 31 years old, 5'10 and was seen wearing pink boots and a pink vest. Baker's arrest occurred on Oct. 20, around 11:40 a.m....
WBTV
York County, S.C. state leaders to speak on fentanyl bust
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County sheriff is expected to provide more information Monday on a huge drug bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. Thousands of grams of cocaine, and hundreds of grams...
North Carolina child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
A North Carolina child found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn't have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living.
WBTV
Families speak after 30,000 grams of fentanyl seized in Clover, S.C.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Police's Drug Take Back event set for Saturday
The Statesville Police Department will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration-sponsored National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The police department will be collecting expired, unused and unwanted medications from community members looking to properly dispose of these medications. In the spring 2022...
Lincolnton man reported missing for several months, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is continuing to search for a Lincolnton man who has been missing for several months. Police said Quintin Roark, 27, was last seen near Flat Rock Drive on July 12. He was reported missing by members of his family on July 14.
