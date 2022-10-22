Read full article on original website
Top Speed
This 1966 Chevy Chevelle Has Some Secret Corvette DNA
The Chevrolet Chevelle is, quite simply, one of the most iconic Muscle cars of its day. With that said, it’s usually the second-generation Chevelle that gets most of the hype. It’s only in recent years that the earlier, A-body cars are becoming a more popular platform for epic builds, and this 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle, featured on AutotopiaLA, is a perfect example. What’s even more impressive is that build was completed by its owner, all in-house, with a high finish, normally associated with a fully-fledged custom shop. As you will see, the build is an epic mix of NASCAR heritage, amazing fabrication, and some interesting decisions.
MotorTrend Magazine
Hollywood Hot Rods’ Troy Ladd Builds a Low-Buck ’31 Ford Coupe
What does internationally renowned hot rod builder Troy Ladd of Hollywood Hot Rods do on his one day off? Why, he builds himself a hot rod, of course. "The cars we build for our customers are pretty intense," said Troy, "they're highly detailed, and I like that, but I wanted to build something simple, something that I could drive, that wasn't over-detailed, and didn't have much in the way of paint. In other words, something I could drive to work, race occasionally and not worry about—too much."
gmauthority.com
1965 Chevy C10 Wins Goodguys 2022 LMC Truck Of The Year Late Award
The Goodguys Rod and Custom Association recently announced award winners in eight individual categories for the latest 2022 award season. Among the winners was this custom 1965 Chevy C10, which took home the win in the LMC Truck of the Year Late category, which recognizes vehicles between the 1960 and 1997 model years.
Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida
Check out this video of a bizarre boat in Florida that has the body of a C7 Corvette. It caught the attention of the water police, who pursued it on a high-speed chase. The post Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
Chevy Almost Outfitted an LT4 in its Tahoe RST Performance Edition
If you’re an auto enthusiast, you know, recognize and maybe idolize GM’s LT4 V8 engine. The high-powered V8 sees duty in some of the most capable and serious performance cars to come out of the General: Chevy C7 Corvette Z06, Camaro ZL1, and the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and Escalade-V. While the LT4 is used in just those handful of cars, it was almost used in another, more unexpected application.
MotorTrend Magazine
Dare To Be Different: Build a 1956 Oldsmobile and Stand Out From the Crowd
For Rich Rossi of West Nyack, New York, having an Olds in the garage brings back copious memories of good times from his well-spent youth. "When I was in high school, I had a '57 Super 88. I loved that car. As a Vietnam veteran, and having grown up in the '50's and '60's, Oldsmobiles just seem to bring me back to those enjoyable and raucous days of my teenage years," states Rossi.
jalopyjournal.com
The Lincoln 337 c.i. “FAThead”
We’ve all got a first, right? Many moons ago, my first real custom was a 1949 Lincoln Cosmopolitan Coupe, which was fixed up into a custom over many years and on a very limited budget. The car was equipped with the largest displacement flathead V8 motor that Ford ever created… The 337 c.i. behemoth known as the 8EL (in 1949 – 1951 Lincolns) and 8EQ (in Ford F-7 and F-8 trucks). For many years I kept this massive flathead alive and running in my car, largely because this young man was too broke to rebuild it, but also because it was an unusual motor for a custom. When I would pop the hood at the A&W in Paso, there were always a few ‘what the heck is that thing?!’ stares… Unfortunately cool aluminum heads and dual carb intakes for this engine were very rare and ungodly expensive, so she just ran dual glasspacks and chrome head bolt covers!
Ringbrothers Bringing Blazer, Camaro, Mustang, And Chevy Pickup Truck Builds To SEMA 2022
Most aftermarket tuners and custom shops tend to specialize in one particular car or one particular brand, but the team at Ringbrothers shows no such bias in its builds. We've seen the outfit create magic with Chevrolet Blazers, stuff Hellcat engines into classic Dodges, and modernize first-generation Mustangs. Not only does the company work on a large variety of different machines, but each of these builds is finished beautifully, with masterful attention to detail. And now we've got four new creations to look forward to at SEMA 2022 (November 1-4). The Ringbrothers announced today that it will be bringing a Camaro, a Blazer, a 1948 Chevy pickup, and a Mustang to the show, teasing us with a few details of what to expect from each build.
Behind the Band Name: Molly Hatchet
Another Southern rock band representing the Sunshine State came onto the scene in the 1970s. Molly Hatchet mixed blues rock with boogie jams, blanketing it all in a down south swagger. The band produced a sound that was gritty, dirty, and Southern to the bone. Five decades, and albeit no original members later, they’re still delivering those rough-and-tumble tunes full of throaty vocals, in-your-face guitar solos, and hyperactive drums.
Autoblog
1969 International CO1800 is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels is thinking big for its line of 1/64-scale cars: it selected a 1969 International-Harvester CO1800 as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. The semi truck was seemingly brought back from the dead with a Chevrolet-sourced V8 engine and a long list of modifications. Keith Johnston of Corning,...
fordauthority.com
Ringbrothers 1969 Ford Mustang ‘Patriarc’ To Debut At SEMA 2022
Ringbrothers, a Connecticut-based purveyor of aftermarket aluminum body kits and parts run by brothers Jim and Mike Ring, has a knack for taking Blue Oval-built machines and turning them into something special for SEMA. Back in 2019, the organization showed off its unique 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 UNKL, kitted out with a widebody set and a race-inspired theme. It has also shown off a 1965 Ford Mustang “Ballistic” and another custom ’65 Mustang convertible. In 2017, Ringbrothers took a 1956 Ford F-100, named Clem 101 to the show, deviating from its propensity for Mustangs, but this year, they’re back in the pony car camp with the new 1969 Ford Mustang “Patriarc.”
thedigitalfix.com
Fast and Furious made Paul Walker start actual car racing
For Fast and Furious cast member Paul Walker, his love of cars started long before he got a role in the action movie franchise. “Growing up, there were always Motor Trend, Car and Driver, and Automobile magazines around the house, and in high school I used to go to the drag races all the time,” Walker said in a Tribute interview on the set of 2 Fast 2 Furious.
tiremeetsroad.com
Is this most pointless and wasteful part in Ford’s official parts catalog?
Each one comes individually wrapped in its own Ford parts bag. Ford Technician and Redditor /u/smoothxj40 shared with the /r/Justrolledintotheshop subreddit one of the, what he titles is, “most pointless part” from Ford’s official parts catalog. With over 4,600 upvotes, most subreddit members agree. Check out the...
jalopyjournal.com
The Flathead Ford
I’ve got parent/teacher conferences this morning and didn’t have the foresight to write a post last night. So… here I am, frantically trying to put some shit together in hopes of entertaining those that actually read the crap I type out. Phew…. In any case, I decided...
