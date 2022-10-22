Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
Report ranks state, Mid-South high for flu cases
A new report is bearing out what many of us already realize each time we sneeze, cough, or run a fever. There’s a lot of the flu going around. The index comes from the national drugstore chain Walgreens, which has come out with its Walgreens Flu Index. The index...
Mid-South doctors see increase in RSV cases
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Doctors nationwide have sounded the alarm about the common illness respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, which can cause severe breathing problems for children under the age of two. In the Mid-South, doctors say they’re seeing a big rise too. Dr. Sandy Arnold, Division Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, […]
Flu running rampant through schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This is one of the worst years for the flu in recent times. That’s what health officials are calling it. One local school district is proof, flu cases have burned through its middle school. According to the Children’s Clinic of Oxford, almost every other child...
Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from student activities fund
A Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing thousands from a school activity fund was served with a demand letter and indictment by officials with the State Auditor’s Office after a recent Marshal County grand jury proceeding. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary is accused of embezzling from...
2 arrested in North Mississippi for stealing a combined $45,000 from school, library funds
JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday two individuals in Marshall County, Mississippi, have been indicted on embezzlement charges after more than $45,000 combined was stolen in separate cases from school and library funds. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, and Amanda McDonald, a former...
localmemphis.com
Free pop-up health clinic provided vision, dental and medical exams
People were able to come to the Frayser area and get free exams without any insurance required. Remote Area Medical is an organization that offers these clinics.
‘Inflation is real’: Shelby County mayor pushes for $15 minimum wage in Tennessee
SHELBY CO., TENN. — With families paying higher prices for groceries, gas and goods, the mayor of Shelby County wants a $15 statewide minimum wage. “Inflation is real,” Mayor Lee Harris told FOX13. “The high price of gas is real. The high price of groceries is real. There’s an obvious solution.”
Free drive-thru pet vaccination clinic Saturday at Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pet owners in Memphis can get free vaccinations for their furry best friends at a drive-thru vaccine clinic, if they qualify. Registration is not required, but pet owners must bring proof of government assistance to qualify for the free clinic. 500 vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Several schools in Collierville taking part in Kinsa & Llysol FLUency program
COLLIERVILLE, TENN. — As the early-arriving flu season hits schools hard, health experts say it’s important to watch out for symptoms in your kids. Some Collierville schools are making it easier to do that with the help of technology. All parents need is a free smart thermometer and...
Mississippi River drought hits record level, revives supply chain concerns: report
Severe heat in the summer has created a nationwide drought, which has dried up 1,200 wells in California and a number of major rivers that feed into the Mississippi River.
Dry and sunny with comfortable Fall temps for the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe threat is over for the Mid-South now that the cold front has passed. Staying breezy the rest of the day with winds calming down through the night. Temps will be falling through the afternoon with 50s & 60s. Chilly start to Wednesday with 40s but...
actionnews5.com
Scam callers posing as police, Southaven PD warns
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Southaven Police Department is warning the public about scam callers who are posing as authorities within the department. Police say that these scammers are telling citizens that they have a warrant and will be arrested unless they meet with them or pay a fine. The...
Historic drought brings eerie objects and seawater to the surface of the Mississippi River
A boat navigates low water in McKellar Lake, a backwater of the Mississippi River on October 19, 2022. Scott Olson/Getty ImagesIn Tennessee, the river dropped to minus-10.75 feet, a the lowest record ever recorded there.
Former director of Mississippi library accused of embezzling thousands from library
A former director of a Mississippi public library is accused of embezzling thousands from the library where she once worked. State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office served Amanda McDonald, a former library director, with an $8,174.86 demand letter in the case. Interest and recovery costs are included in the demand amounts.
breezynews.com
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
actionnews5.com
Neighbors shocked by new details in death of missing neighbor found buried in flowerbed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have come to light in the death investigation of a Memphis woman from earlier this year following a horrifying discovery in a Crosstown backyard. The body of 83-year-old Rebecca Seay was found buried in a shallow grave beneath her flower bed. The discovery was...
wknofm.org
In Horn Lake, Ground Broken for New Mosque; First in North Mississippi
About 40 people gathered over the weekend to plant a set of Magnolia trees on a vacant 80-acre plot of land in a City of Horn Lake neighborhood. The site will eventually be transformed into a mosque and Muslim cemetery – a first for Northern Mississippi. Participants said the...
Two accused of stealing thousands from Marshall County high school, library
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Auditor Shad White announced two individuals from Marshall County were served with demand letters and indictments for separate embezzlement cases. According to White, Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, was served with a $53,594.68 demand letter, and Amanda McDonald, a former library director, was served with […]
actionnews5.com
Nurse grabbed by man while leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, report says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is on high alert after a man continuously grabbed her while walking to her car after leaving the hospital. A police report filed with Memphis Police Department says the nurse was walking to her car Monday, along Poplar Avenue when she encountered a man who was standing on the crosswalk across the street from her.
desotocountynews.com
Watson sentenced on felony exploitation charges
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has announced recent sentencings in cases across the state that were investigated and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office. One involved the sentencing of a woman who worked at an Olive Branch facility. “As our loved ones become older, they become vulnerable to financial...
