Desoto County, MS

desotocountynews.com

Report ranks state, Mid-South high for flu cases

A new report is bearing out what many of us already realize each time we sneeze, cough, or run a fever. There’s a lot of the flu going around. The index comes from the national drugstore chain Walgreens, which has come out with its Walgreens Flu Index. The index...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Mid-South doctors see increase in RSV cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Doctors nationwide have sounded the alarm about the common illness respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, which can cause severe breathing problems for children under the age of two.  In the Mid-South, doctors say they’re seeing a big rise too. Dr. Sandy Arnold, Division Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Flu running rampant through schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This is one of the worst years for the flu in recent times. That’s what health officials are calling it. One local school district is proof, flu cases have burned through its middle school. According to the Children’s Clinic of Oxford, almost every other child...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Scam callers posing as police, Southaven PD warns

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Southaven Police Department is warning the public about scam callers who are posing as authorities within the department. Police say that these scammers are telling citizens that they have a warrant and will be arrested unless they meet with them or pay a fine. The...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
breezynews.com

Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native

Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Nurse grabbed by man while leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is on high alert after a man continuously grabbed her while walking to her car after leaving the hospital. A police report filed with Memphis Police Department says the nurse was walking to her car Monday, along Poplar Avenue when she encountered a man who was standing on the crosswalk across the street from her.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Watson sentenced on felony exploitation charges

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has announced recent sentencings in cases across the state that were investigated and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office. One involved the sentencing of a woman who worked at an Olive Branch facility. “As our loved ones become older, they become vulnerable to financial...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

