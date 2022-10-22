Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Where does the legend of La Llorona come from?D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
Santa Fe police look into crash after pedestrian death
Officials said they were called to the area near Saint Michael's Drive and Llane Street.
2 accused of possessing stolen vehicles in Bernalillo
A whole lot of stolen property has been recovered in Sandoval County.
APD: 1 dead after shooting in NW Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in northwest Albuquerque. They say just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to South Sky St. near Paseo Del Norte on reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the man had died. The […]
Albuquerque Police Department: Suspected driver dies after fleeing crash
APD's Motor Unit was called to the scene Sunday night.
Valencia County Sheriff’s Deputies look for info on fatal crash
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Valencia County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking the public for assistance in the investigation of a fatal crash. VCSO says around 9 p.m. on October 21, deputies were responded to a crash on Highway 47 and Entrada Rd. when deputies arrived they found the driver of the vehicle dead. Officials say a homicide […]
Albuquerque police identify man found dead on road over weekend
A man was found dead on the road near Palomas Drive Southeast and Eastern Avenue Southeast.
Deadly crash closes roads in Nob Hill area of Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in the Nob Hill area. Around 9:30, officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Coal Avenue southeast and Vassar Drive southeast. According to APD, a passenger was taken to the hospital and the driver...
“Great addition”: APD says ShotSpotter helping with a number of investigations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s called ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system that alerts officers where a shot was fired within seconds. It’s been a part of the Albuquerque Police Department since 2020 and Chief Harold Medine says the device is working.”Many times we have incidents where individuals are claiming self-defense and with ShotSpotter they can determine […]
Man on trial, accused of attacking mailman in Albuquerque
A man was arrested after authorities accused him of attacking a mailman.
Homicide detectives investigate NW ABQ shooting
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead following reports of a shooting in a Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood Monday evening. Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said around 5:15 p.m. officers were called to the 9000 block of South Sky NW, near Paseo Del Norte and Rainbow NW.
BCSO: Westbound on-ramp of I-40 near Tijeras closed after semi-rollover
TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a semi-truck rollover near Tijeras Tuesday morning. According to a BCSO tweet, the rollover happened at 174 westbound on-ramp of I-40. Information is limited at this time, but BCSO says it has been deemed a hazmat situation. No injuries have been reported. The on-ramp is also closed.
Colorado suspects arrested in Santa Fe as part of homicide investigation
On Monday, the Denver Police Department asked for help from the Santa Fe Police Department as a part of a homicide investigation.
Albuquerque woman accused of entering apartment uninvited, throwing things
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman, Josie Abeyta, is due in court Monday afternoon. Abeyta is facing charges after being accused of bursting into a couple’s home and throwing things. According to a criminal complaint, a man and his girlfriend were watching TV in an apartment near Eubank and Spain when Abeyta walked in and […]
Valencia County Sheriff’s Office looking for info on dead woman
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a deceased woman. Officials say on July 16, 2022 deputies responded to the 1700 block of Rio Communities Blvd where they found the woman dead. She is described as a white woman in her mid 30s or 40s, about […]
APD overtime scandal: Lt. accused of bilking taxpayers reinstated
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a well-documented case of high-level wrongdoing at the Albuquerque Police Department. While assigned to the Chief’s office, Lieutenant Jim Edison pocketed tens of thousands of dollars in illicit overtime. Over a 12-month period, the lieutenant was paid $242,758. That’s more than the police chief and even the mayor.
Behind the Story: Fired APD officer gets job back amid overtime settlement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this year, KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker uncovered the story of a high ranking Albuquerque Police officer who racked up more than $132,000 worth of overtime between April 2020 and 2021. That officer, Lt. Jim Edison, was eventually fired in October 2021 following two internal affairs investigations. However, that firing […]
Albuquerque woman accused of stealing plants awaits trial behind bars
The shoplifting crimes started over a year ago, officials said.
Rio Rancho neighborhood confused after city removes crosswalks
"There's no crosswalk there anymore," said one protestor at Saturday's Loma Colorado neighborhood protest.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are investigating after one person was found dead after reports of a shooting. Albuquerque Police say they were called out to the Albuquerque Rapid Transit complex late Friday night for reports of a shooting. When police arrived they found one person who had been shot. The victim had died on scene.
Albuquerque police investigating after person found dead on road
Officials said the Albuquerque Police Department's Motors Unit was called to the scene.
