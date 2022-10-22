TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a semi-truck rollover near Tijeras Tuesday morning. According to a BCSO tweet, the rollover happened at 174 westbound on-ramp of I-40. Information is limited at this time, but BCSO says it has been deemed a hazmat situation. No injuries have been reported. The on-ramp is also closed.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO