Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

APD: 1 dead after shooting in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in northwest Albuquerque. They say just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to South Sky St. near Paseo Del Norte on reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the man had died. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Deadly crash closes roads in Nob Hill area of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in the Nob Hill area. Around 9:30, officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Coal Avenue southeast and Vassar Drive southeast. According to APD, a passenger was taken to the hospital and the driver...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

“Great addition”: APD says ShotSpotter helping with a number of investigations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s called ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system that alerts officers where a shot was fired within seconds. It’s been a part of the Albuquerque Police Department since 2020 and Chief Harold Medine says the device is working.”Many times we have incidents where individuals are claiming self-defense and with ShotSpotter they can determine […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Homicide detectives investigate NW ABQ shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead following reports of a shooting in a Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood Monday evening. Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said around 5:15 p.m. officers were called to the 9000 block of South Sky NW, near Paseo Del Norte and Rainbow NW.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Westbound on-ramp of I-40 near Tijeras closed after semi-rollover

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a semi-truck rollover near Tijeras Tuesday morning. According to a BCSO tweet, the rollover happened at 174 westbound on-ramp of I-40. Information is limited at this time, but BCSO says it has been deemed a hazmat situation. No injuries have been reported. The on-ramp is also closed.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

APD overtime scandal: Lt. accused of bilking taxpayers reinstated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a well-documented case of high-level wrongdoing at the Albuquerque Police Department. While assigned to the Chief’s office, Lieutenant Jim Edison pocketed tens of thousands of dollars in illicit overtime. Over a 12-month period, the lieutenant was paid $242,758. That’s more than the police chief and even the mayor.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the Story: Fired APD officer gets job back amid overtime settlement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this year, KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker uncovered the story of a high ranking Albuquerque Police officer who racked up more than $132,000 worth of overtime between April 2020 and 2021. That officer, Lt. Jim Edison, was eventually fired in October 2021 following two internal affairs investigations. However, that firing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police investigate fatal shooting in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are investigating after one person was found dead after reports of a shooting. Albuquerque Police say they were called out to the Albuquerque Rapid Transit complex late Friday night for reports of a shooting. When police arrived they found one person who had been shot. The victim had died on scene.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

