Debate: Candidates for Barnstable County Sheriff

Our series of debates continue with candidates running for Barnstable County Sheriff. Democrat Donna Buckley and Republican Timothy Whalen square off on the issues, as voters decide who will replace James Cummings who is not seeking reelection. On The Point, we find out where the candidates agree and differ.

