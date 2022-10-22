Read full article on original website
Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location
There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
Halloween safety tips with the Savannah Police Department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spooky season is here and Halloween is just five days away. That means kids and families will walk the neighborhoods to get their hands on delicious treats. Police Corporal Barry Lewis from the Savannah Police Department joined WTOC on Morning Break to give you some safety...
South Georgia State Fair returns this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah this week. It will go on from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Sunday. Nov. 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road. This year there will be magic shows, a petting zoo, rides, games, food and more for the entire family!
Tents and sleeping bags donated to the homeless
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local real estate agency gives back to the Savannah community and those who need it the most. Today Seabolt Real Estate Agents donated tents and sleeping bags to the homeless. As we get further into the fall and temperatures begin to drop, the need for...
Truckers in Savannah treated to a free meal
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some truckers in Savannah were treated to a free meal Monday all thanks to the Feed a Trucker campaign. The project was started last year by Veteran Carriers to show appreciation to truck drivers for all of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. And they partnered...
200 Club of the Coastal Empire holds annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First responders are not called to the golf course often, but Wednesday, several have been invited there as the guests of honor at the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire’s annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament. This is a fundraising event for the 200 Club, but...
Savannah Pride Festival returns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, carnival games, costumes and a parade - The Savannah Pride Festival returns this weekend with three days of events and entertainment all celebrating inclusion. Lawrence Appenzeller is the director of the Savannah First City Pride Center and Dusty Church is the Board Chair for...
Matt Hube presents the History of the Bulloch County Courthouse
Statesboro attorney and Bulloch County Historical Society board member, Matt Hube, presented the monthly program for the Bulloch County Historical Society on the History of the Bulloch County Courthouse. According to Hube’s presentation Bulloch County was formed in 1796. Since the formation there have been four courthouse structures in Statesboro...
Skilled to Work: Statesboro High Construction
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A team of students at Statesboro has more than a big game on their agendas. This team may not where cleats or shoulder pads, but they’re practicing for competition. Construction students from Statesboro High get ready for their next meet in such skills as plumbing,...
Gallery: Pounce Cat Cafe’s adoptable cats
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Pounce Cat Cafe and Wine Bar is a place for people to enjoy a little bit of everything. With a room dedicated to adoptable cats from the humane society, they’re the perfect spot for every cat lover — especially if you’re looking to add a new four-legged friend to your home. […]
Explaining the Green space tax on the ballot in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Voters in the Lowcountry are not just deciding which candidates they want to lead them, they must also choose if they will pay more when buying things in Beaufort County. It was the talk on early voting in Beaufort on Monday, mostly because several people who were in line to […]
Miles Teller of 'Top Gun: Maverick' returns to Savannah for the 25th annual SCAD Film Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Many of Hollywood's biggest stars are in town for the 25th annualSCAD Film Festival. On Tuesday night, the festival hosted a special sold-out screening of the summer blockbuster 'Top Gun: Maverick,' followed by an In Conversation event with star Miles Teller. WJCL caught up with Teller...
Get ready to break things at this Savannah rage room
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get ready to break into a whole new world of fun at Smithereens—Savannah’s first and only rage room. What is a rage room? It’s a place where you can go to let off some steam by breaking things! For example, at Smithereens you can suit up and take down a box […]
New mental health clinic for military families opening Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mental health care for veterans and military families in Hinesville will take another step forward when Cohens Veterans Network and Aspire Health open a new clinic Tuesday afternoon. Dignitaries including Governor Brian Kemp will be on-hand for the grand opening. Dr. Anthony Hassan will cut the...
Bank of America announces winner of 2022 Neighborhood Champions program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bank of America named its winner of Neighborhood Champions program in Savannah. America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia took home the title today. The local non-profit will now receive a $50,000 grant that could go towards virtual leadership training. Bank of America’s program strengthens the...
Gov. Kemp speaks at State of the Region expo in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities that could see growth from the plant and its suppliers are getting ready. Business and industrial leaders in Bulloch County hosted a “State of the Region” expo tonight. Leaders from Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, and Effingham gathered to discuss teamwork and how they can...
Down and Out in Savannah
Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
Quinton Simon: Where the case stands
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday will mark three weeks since WSAV first told the story of Quinton Simon. It is a case that started with a missing little boy that is now a criminal investigation. Tuesday, investigators wrapped up their search of the Chatham County landfill where they believe the child’s body was dumped. […]
Celebration event held for the new Hyundai site coming to Bryan Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hyundai officials held a community celebration at Enmarket Arena on Tuesday. The events at Enmarket Arena were a welcoming home of sorts for Hyundai Motor Group as the company broke ground on its first fully dedicated plant for electric vehicle and battery production. Hyundai held an...
Public meeting held to discuss affordable housing in Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Affordable housing has been a problem on Hilton Head for years, but a recent threat you may remember is now sparking change. As hundreds of people’s leases were nearly terminated, town leaders say they realized action needed to be taken immediately to address the issue.
