kiowacountypress.net
About Town – October 24, 2022
Last Sunday evening the Down East Boys, a Southern Gospel group who has returned to Eads for 30 years, sang at the Praise Community Church. They are especially good friends of Jimmy and Amanda Brown, and so enjoy visiting at their country home and ranch. Many of us never tire of hearing their uplifting gospel songs about God.
kiowacountypress.net
USDA Update – October 25, 2022
NAP APPLICATION DEADLINE - Grass and Alfalfa - December 1, 2022. LIVESTOCK FORAGE PROGRAM - Applications are being accepted. Deadline to submit signed application - January 30, 2023. Disclaimer: Information in this UPDATE is pertinent to Kiowa County FSA only. Producers reading this and that do not have FSA interest...
