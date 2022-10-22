Read full article on original website
The Devil's in the details: Duke football, men's soccer lead nation in defensive stat
They say the devil is in the details. But in Durham, the Blue Devils are in the details—and numbers. Each week, the Blue Zone analyzes key numbers from last week's action in Duke sports, whether they be historic or underwhelming. This week, the numbers follow along Duke football's comeback victory, men's soccer's undefeated season and more:
Duke women's basketball 2022-23 player preview: Kennedy Brown
As the college basketball season looms, it's finally time for the Blue Zone to preview the 2022-23 Duke women's basketball roster. We previously looked at Bo Shaffer, Emma Schmidt, Jiselle Havas, Lee Volker, Imani Lewis, Emma Koabel, Vanessa de Jesus and Mia Heide. Next up is Kennedy Brown:. Kennedy Brown.
Zhang's well-rounded performance leads Duke men's tennis at ITA Carolina Regional Championships
Jack of all trades, master of none—after a grueling four days at the ITA Carolina Regional Championships, Duke senior Andrew Zhang proved this statement false. Playing against the best the Carolinas had to offer, Zhang advanced to the singles semifinals Sunday in Cary, N.C., after defeating all but one of his opponents in straight sets. Head coach Ramsey Smith pointed to how the two-time team captain has developed from a dependable yet defensive counterpuncher to a well-rounded player.
Duke volleyball unable to break through in hard-fought loss to North Carolina
Some of the greatest games in sports are the ones that run down to the wire with the promise of a comeback on the horizon. With both teams duking it out, it takes a special level of grit to ultimately come out victorious. Unfortunately for Duke, its fighting spirit was not enough to notch another tally in the win column.
Let's roll beyond Shoots
Like approximately 400 other upperclassmen students, I arrived on campus this August 15 days before classes began to be an Orientation Leader (OL) for incoming first years. As OLs, we were required to show up a week before first year students moved in to attend a laundry list of in-person training sessions. Over that time period, the OLs-in-training learned everything you could put into a crash course on being a student at Duke – from riding the wave of safe alcohol consumption to the ins and outs of accessing mental health resources on campus. Out of all the training sessions we sat through, however, there is one that struck a chord with me that’s continued to weigh on my mind long after I oriented new students.
Durham City Council to consider ward redistricting proposals, won't affect Duke campus ward assignments
For the first time since 2011, the Durham City Council will consider redistricting the city’s three wards. Durham is required to redistrict following the U.S. Census because data shows the current maps unevenly distribute the City of Durham's population between the three wards. Two redistricting options have been proposed to even out this distribution, according to the Durham City Council’s website.
