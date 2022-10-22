ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Woman injured, 3 dogs safe after home burns down in east Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and a dog are safe after a house completely burned down in east Mesa Tuesday morning. Mesa fire officials say the blaze broke out before 9 a.m. in the area of Palo Verde Street and Hampton Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames about to spread to a nearby home. Although crews were able to get control and put out the fire, by that point the home was a complete loss. Video from residents nearby showed the home a huge pummel of black smoke billowing out from the home.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead, man hospitalized after 4-car crash in Phoenix

Penzone’s comments come after several reports of various individuals watching ballot boxes, often recording video of voters dropping off their ballots. How a Phoenix facility helps process ballots in Maricopa County. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Runbeck Election Services prints ballots for the vast majority of counties here in...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames

MESA, Ariz. - A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man arrested after allegedly setting his apartment on fire, endangering 6 lives

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after he reportedly lit his apartment on fire and endangered six lives Friday night. On Friday around 10 p.m., Phoenix police and fire departments got a call about an apartment fire near Thunderbird Road and 19th Ave. When officials arrived, the apartment was fully engulfed in flames, and police found 38-year-old Dominique Begay inside. Begay refused to cooperate with the police and was arrested. The Phoenix fire department put out the fire, treated Begay, and took him to a nearby hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

DUI suspected after woman dies in 4-vehicle collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman died after a driver suspected of DUI caused a four-vehicle collision in Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said. A silver car, carrying the allegedly intoxicated driver and a passenger, pulled onto Thomas Road near 45th Avenue at about 7:05 p.m. and crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 people hospitalized after vehicle crashes through store in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car that drove through a store in Phoenix Monday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a vehicle that crashed into a dd’s Discount store near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say a man driving the car had been involved in a crash in the parking lot and then drove into the front of the store. The driver continued to drive through the store, crashing into the back wall.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Water tanker rolls over on the I-10 Broadway Curve in Phoenix; one hospitalized

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A water tanker rolled over on the I-10 Broadway Curve in the central part of Phoenix, causing one person to be rushed to the hospital. Initial reports of the crash came in just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday. DPS confirmed that one person, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital by Phoenix firefighters. At this time, the video from the scene shows that traffic is moving along, with the incident taking place in a construction zone. Drivers are being asked to be mindful of crews and pedestrians along the road in the area/
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Driver who crashed in Phoenix store reportedly intoxicated, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who was hit by a car while shopping in a store in Phoenix is expected to recover, Phoenix police say. Investigators say the man who drove the car into the dd’s Discount store near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road had been involved in a minor crash in the parking lot around 4 p.m. when he tried to speed away. The driver lost control of the car, crashed into the store’s front windows, hit a woman shopper and crashed into the backwall of the store.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Driver involved in four-car crash in west Phoenix appeared under the influence, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the drivers involved in a four-car crash that happened Monday night in Phoenix was under the influence, Phoenix police say. Officers say a silver car was turning left off of a private driveway onto Thomas Road when it crashed into a white pick-up truck heading east. The truck was pushed into traffic and crashed into a gold-colored SUV. That SUV then sideswiped a silver SUV heading west on Thomas Road. The passenger of the silver car died at the scene, and investigators say that detectives are working to identify her.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix

EBeauty gives free wigs to women with hair loss conditions and those undergoing cancer treatment. On Saturday night, there was a group of four people watching the ballot box in Mesa, and two were armed with concealed handguns. Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail. Updated: 13...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Wrong-way driver stopped on the Loop 303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway, DPS says

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver was stopped by troopers on the Loop 303 freeway in the West Valley early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were called out around 3 a.m. near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Authorities were able to follow the vehicle using trafficcameras. Ultimately, the driver self-corrected and troopers stopped the vehicle. During the traffic stop, investigators learned that the elderly driver was confused and wasn’t impaired. The driver was released to a caregiver and the vehicle was towed. No injuries were reported.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy