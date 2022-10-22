Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Woman injured, 3 dogs safe after home burns down in east Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and a dog are safe after a house completely burned down in east Mesa Tuesday morning. Mesa fire officials say the blaze broke out before 9 a.m. in the area of Palo Verde Street and Hampton Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames about to spread to a nearby home. Although crews were able to get control and put out the fire, by that point the home was a complete loss. Video from residents nearby showed the home a huge pummel of black smoke billowing out from the home.
12news.com
Dogs who survived Phoenix house fire getting treated for smoke inhalation
Up to 37 dogs were found living in a Phoenix house that burned down on Saturday. A handful of them survived the fire and are being treated for smoke inhalation.
AZFamily
Woman dead, man hospitalized after 4-car crash in Phoenix

fox10phoenix.com
Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames
MESA, Ariz. - A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.
AZFamily
Phoenix man arrested after allegedly setting his apartment on fire, endangering 6 lives
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after he reportedly lit his apartment on fire and endangered six lives Friday night. On Friday around 10 p.m., Phoenix police and fire departments got a call about an apartment fire near Thunderbird Road and 19th Ave. When officials arrived, the apartment was fully engulfed in flames, and police found 38-year-old Dominique Begay inside. Begay refused to cooperate with the police and was arrested. The Phoenix fire department put out the fire, treated Begay, and took him to a nearby hospital.
KTAR.com
DUI suspected after woman dies in 4-vehicle collision in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman died after a driver suspected of DUI caused a four-vehicle collision in Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said. A silver car, carrying the allegedly intoxicated driver and a passenger, pulled onto Thomas Road near 45th Avenue at about 7:05 p.m. and crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
AZFamily
3 people hospitalized after vehicle crashes through store in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car that drove through a store in Phoenix Monday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a vehicle that crashed into a dd’s Discount store near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say a man driving the car had been involved in a crash in the parking lot and then drove into the front of the store. The driver continued to drive through the store, crashing into the back wall.
AZFamily
Phoenix man disagrees with hoarding allegations against mother after 30+ dogs die in fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who died in a house fire over the weekend was a well-known dog breeder in the Valley. Now she’s being blamed for neglect after Phoenix police say around 37 dogs were found in the home. Thirty-one dogs died from the fire, and the six that survived are now with the Arizona Humane Society’s trauma team.
fox10phoenix.com
Dogs rescued from deadly Phoenix fire now under humane society care
Officials with the Arizona Humane Society say the dogs, which were rescued from a fire that killed a woman in her 80s, were part of a hoarding situation, and are suffering from other health problems. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
AZFamily
Gilbert warns residents dumping flammable materials after 4 trucks catch fire
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Town of Gilbert is warning residents to stop improperly dumping flammable goods into their trash cans after a number of garbage trucks have caught fire this year. On the town’s blog, officials report that it just had its fourth truck fire this year, and...
AZFamily
The House of Haunts in Scottsdale, near Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive

AZFamily
Water tanker rolls over on the I-10 Broadway Curve in Phoenix; one hospitalized
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A water tanker rolled over on the I-10 Broadway Curve in the central part of Phoenix, causing one person to be rushed to the hospital. Initial reports of the crash came in just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday. DPS confirmed that one person, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital by Phoenix firefighters. At this time, the video from the scene shows that traffic is moving along, with the incident taking place in a construction zone. Drivers are being asked to be mindful of crews and pedestrians along the road in the area/
Woman injured after suspect crashes car in parking lot, drives off, then slams into Phoenix business
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say impairment is believed to be a factor after a man was involved in a crash in a parking lot, drove off and then drove into a local business before crashing into the back wall. The incident happened Monday afternoon near 33rd Avenue and Indian...
AZFamily
Driver who crashed in Phoenix store reportedly intoxicated, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who was hit by a car while shopping in a store in Phoenix is expected to recover, Phoenix police say. Investigators say the man who drove the car into the dd’s Discount store near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road had been involved in a minor crash in the parking lot around 4 p.m. when he tried to speed away. The driver lost control of the car, crashed into the store’s front windows, hit a woman shopper and crashed into the backwall of the store.
AZFamily
Driver involved in four-car crash in west Phoenix appeared under the influence, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the drivers involved in a four-car crash that happened Monday night in Phoenix was under the influence, Phoenix police say. Officers say a silver car was turning left off of a private driveway onto Thomas Road when it crashed into a white pick-up truck heading east. The truck was pushed into traffic and crashed into a gold-colored SUV. That SUV then sideswiped a silver SUV heading west on Thomas Road. The passenger of the silver car died at the scene, and investigators say that detectives are working to identify her.
12news.com
24-year-old arrested after police say he fired multiple gunshots when being taken into custody
PHOENIX — A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he fired multiple gunshots while officers struggled to take him into custody early Tuesday morning. The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting happened at 6:46 a.m. in a neighborhood near State Route 51 and E Glendale Avenue. When...
AZFamily
Woman dead after being shot by teen playing with gun at Mesa mall, police say

AZFamily
Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix

AZFamily
Wrong-way driver stopped on the Loop 303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway, DPS says
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver was stopped by troopers on the Loop 303 freeway in the West Valley early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were called out around 3 a.m. near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Authorities were able to follow the vehicle using trafficcameras. Ultimately, the driver self-corrected and troopers stopped the vehicle. During the traffic stop, investigators learned that the elderly driver was confused and wasn’t impaired. The driver was released to a caregiver and the vehicle was towed. No injuries were reported.
AZFamily
Man accused of attacking victim with hammer on light rail in Phoenix arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers have found the hammer-wielding suspect accused of attacking and robbing another man on the Valley Metro in Phoenix earlier this month. Police arrested 25-year-old Jacob Jasmer on Tuesday evening. On Oct. 14, Nicholas Gregory says he was riding the light rail from Mesa to Phoenix...
