Horror as 18-year-old woman's body is found in bushland near Brisbane - with a 19-year-old man charged with her alleged murder hours after they met up

An 18-year-old Queensland woman's body has been found in bushland, with police charging a 19-year-old man with her murder.

The pair, who are known to each other, met on Saturday afternoon at a car park in Strathpine, north of Brisbane, police say.

The woman from Petrie did not return home, leading to her family raising concerns.

Police tracked down the Kallangur man on Saturday evening at a service station Nambour, about an hour's drive north of Strathpine.

The woman's body was found overnight in bushland at Nambour, and the man has since been charged with murder and moving a corpse.

He is expected to face Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

Detectives have made an appeal for witnesses to come forward if they spotted a white 2016 Ford Mustang near Rob Ackers Sports Reserve at Bells Pocket Road in Strathpine between 4pm and 6pm and at Park Road, Nambour between 6pm and 8.30pm on Saturday.

They are also appealing for people to contact police if they saw a blue 2012, Mazda 3 near the Rob Ackers Sports Reserve between 4pm and 6pm.

Park Road resident Deborah Burgin said her dog had begun to bark at 11pm with one of them focused on the nearby bushland and creek.

'I sort of came up and thought the cat was walking past and I had a look out my shades but couldn't actually see anything,' she said.

'I saw the police car and thought someone had dumped a car at first,' she said.