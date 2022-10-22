Yankees burned by home run after miscommunication in OF leads to dropped fly ball

The Yankees acquired Harrison Bader for his elite Gold Glove defense in center field, but a dropped routine fly ball burned the Yanks badly early in game three.

On what seemed to be the final pitch of an easy seven-pitch second inning for Gerrit Cole, Bader and Aaron Judge converged on a fly ball to right center off the bat of Christian Vazquez, and while Judge pulled up to try and avoid the charging Bader, the ball popped in and out of Bader’s glove, allowing Vazquez to reach on the E-8.

The next batter was Chas McCormick, the ninth hitter in the lineup, and he promptly poked an opposite field home run just over the short porch in right field to give the Astros a 2-0 lead.

It was a worst case outcome for the Yankees, who looked to be breezing through the second after Cole struck out the side in the second. Instead, their struggling offense was put in an immediate hole with the series on the line.

