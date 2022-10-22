ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Luke Fickell Gets Game Ball After Program-Record 54th Victory at UC

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odw85_0ijAkBhr00

The coach is unmatched in Bearcats history.

CINCINNATI — UC football head coach Luke Fickell is now the winningest head coach in program history. He eclipsed Rick Minter (53 wins) with Saturday's 29-27 win over SMU for his 54th victory at Cincinnati.

Watch athletic director John Cunningham present Fickell with a game ball for the accomplishment.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

UC Basketball Morphing New Identity on Both Ends Heading Into 2022-23 Season

Game Preview: SMU Welcomes UC to Texas for AAC Clash

Report: New Big 12 Media Rights Deal Possible 'in Matter of Weeks'

Ivan Pace Jr. Wins Three National Honors in PFF's Midseason Awards

Bearcats Offer Three-Star 2024 QB Danny O'Neill

Watch: UC's Jowon Briggs on His Bye Week Routine, His Strong 2022 Showing, Technique Tweaks

Watch: UC DL Coach Walt Stewart on Being Back at UC, Syncing the Front Seven, and More

The Athletic Names Multiple Bearcats to Midseason All-American Lists

Four-Star 2024 PG Labaron Philon Names UC in Top-Eight Schools

Ten Thoughts on the UC Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Luke Fickell: Bye Week Came at 'Pretty Good Time'

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Posting Historic Numbers Early Into NFL Career

UC Moves to No. 19 in AP Poll, Stays at No. 21 in Coaches Poll

Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Rocks Packers' Cheesehead Following Win

Three-Star Edge Rusher Brian 'Mook' Simms III Commits to UC

UC Football Hangs Onto Top-25 Status in Latest Recruiting Rankings

Report: UC to Face Bob Huggins, West Virginia Multiple Times Per Season in Big 12

UC Football First-Half Grades

AAC Coaches Project UC as Top-Three Team; David Dejulius Named Preseason All-AAC

UC Football First-Half Turning Points

Ivan Pace Jr. PFF's Highest Graded Player at Season Midpoint

Four-Star Center Arrinten Page Places UC in Top-Four Schools

Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Gold Star offers BOGO chili in celebration of Bengals win

After a Bengals win over the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, Gold Star is celebrating all day today with Who Dey Ways. If you purchase any three, four or five-way you will get another of your choice of way for free. Customers can enjoy this celebration at any Gold Star location...
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?

Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're looking for a great seafood restaurant with a laid-back vibe, you can't go wrong with this place in Anderson Township. They're known for their delicious New England style clam chowder; pan sautéed crab cakes, which come with chipotle tartar sauce; and some of the best fried calamari in the area (comes with house-made marinara or sweet chili sauce). You also can't go wrong with their fried coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and the broiled stuffed grouper, which consists of two tender grouper pieces stuffed with lump crab meat, wild rice, and cornbread stuffing.
CINCINNATI, OH
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy