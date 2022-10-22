Watch: Luke Fickell Gets Game Ball After Program-Record 54th Victory at UC

The coach is unmatched in Bearcats history.

CINCINNATI — UC football head coach Luke Fickell is now the winningest head coach in program history. He eclipsed Rick Minter (53 wins) with Saturday's 29-27 win over SMU for his 54th victory at Cincinnati.

Watch athletic director John Cunningham present Fickell with a game ball for the accomplishment.

