Special needs Trunk or Treat at Monterey Church
LUBBOCK, Texas — A drive-thru sensory friendly trunk or treat for families and children with special needs will be made possible by PALS Home Health on October 29. The event will go from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Monterey Church located at 6111 82nd Street. For more information...
Carved pumpkins still needed for upcoming 14th annual Pumpkin Trail
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department continues to ask the public to donated carved pumpkins for the 14th annual Pumpkin Trail. The goal this year is to collect 2,000 pumpkins. According to a press release, carved pumpkin can be drop-off on Wednesday, October 26, from 7...
Here’s where speed limits will change in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council approved an ordinance on Tuesday that would change speed limits in various places around the city. While technically the changes took immediate effect after the ordinance was approved, in reality, signs with the old speed limit will be replaced with new ones, along with red flags to notify […]
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the City of Lubbock to enter into a contract with “specialized” legal counsel to help through “lengthy” litigation with Netflix, Inc., Hulu LLC and Disney DTC LLC, which are accused of not paying franchise fees required by video service providers for use of public rights-of-way.
Bubba’s 33 and South Plains mall are hosting a Fall Festival on Thursday October 27
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s a free Fall Festival at Bubba’s 33 at the South Plains Mall on Thursday, October 27, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Trends and Friends will be there live at 5:00 p.m. The festival is free to attend and will have fun for the whole family, including free kids meals.
Way-Con returns to Wayland Baptist University on Oct. 29
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Way-Con returns to Wayland Baptist University on Saturday, October 29. According to a press release from WBU, the event is from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Harral Auditorium. Participants can begin signing up for activities at 8:45 a.m. Admission is free, but food and...
Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
1st Annual UMC Children’s Hospital Trunk or Treat event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC Children’s Hospital will host its 1st annual Trunk or Treat Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public at the Business and Technology Center parking lot located at 309 N. Slide Rd. Food trucks will be on-site to purchase food, face painting, bounces houses and more family-friendly activities.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022
The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
Make Sure You Don’t Have One of These Inside Lubbock City Limits
I learned something new today that I thought you might not know. Then again, maybe you do know, and I was just in the dark about it until this morning. I'd never given much thought to it at all until I came across a post by the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center.
Pet Cemeteries and Crematories Located in Lubbock, Texas
When a beloved pet passes, it is a heartbreaking experience. Whether it is the loss of a dog, cat, or small animal like a hamster or bird, you may not be familiar with the options at hand for laying them to rest. Whether you’d prefer to bury or cremate your...
Take a Lubbock Shelter Dog Out for a Day of Halloween Fun This Saturday
If you don’t already have plans this Saturday or are looking for some fun Halloween activities to do in Lubbock, you should consider participating in the Lubbock Animal Shelter’s 3rd Annual Trick or Treat Around Town. This is an opportunity for you to volunteer and get a shelter...
First responders argue Lubbock street bond will improve public safety
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock fire and police associations are supporting the city’s $200 million street improvement bond, worrying that narrow and unpaved roads slow their response times to emergencies. “Can you put a price on protecting your citizens? I don’t think you can,” President of the Lubbock Professional...
We are celebrating our Casey Carpet One sponsored Teacher of the Week, Erik Mendez
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Teacher of the Week, Erik Mendez, says he has always had a passion for helping others. He believes God call us to be servants and by being a teacher he can be a servant in a meaningful and impactful way. Thank you to Casey Carpet One for sponsoring our teacher of the week.
New Cafe At The Museum of Texas Tech Is Out Of This World
Are you looking to enjoy a good cup of coffee and learn about Lubbock? Well, now you can. According to their website "The Museum of Texas Tech University is a diverse and multifaceted cultural resource with six collecting divisions and 8.8 million objects. Collections are comprised of Anthropology, Art, Clothing and Textiles, History, Paleontology, and Natural History. The Museum features nine permanent galleries ranging from 20th and 21st-century art and southwest Indian art to the study of Biodiversity and the Ice Age to a diverse collection of dinosaurs to history. An additional seven galleries offer a mixture of exhibitions curated from the Museum's collections and traveling exhibits from around the world."
One hurt after shooting in Lubbock Tuesday night, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was hurt after a shooting at the Mission Villa Apartments in Lubbock on Tuesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 9:42 p.m. to the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue. One person had moderate injuries, according to police. This is a developing story. […]
On The Border celebrates 40 years and you are invited to the party
LUBBOCK, Texas—On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina turns 40 on Thursday, October 27 and they are ready to celebrate with you. They will offer drink specials: $3 margaritas, $3 draft beer, $.40 queso cups and more. They will have a live DJ on the patio to help witH the celebration. On The Border is located at 6709 Slide Rd.
204 Texans killed by domestic violence last year, Lubbock groups honor those lost on South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas– According to the Department of Family and Protective Services, Lubbock County ranked above average for maltreatment compared to other Texas counties. Over the past few years, several children in Lubbock County died from child abuse, which falls under domestic violence, according to Dr. Brian Payne, Chief Medical Officer at the University Medical Center Children’s Hospital.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident in Lubbock on Sunday. The crash happened on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 at around 2:30 p.m.
Keep Levelland Beautiful receives 2022 Apache Corporation tree grant
LEVELLAND, Texas — One hundred trees were recently provided to Keep Levelland Beautiful (KLB) as part of Houston-based Apache Corporation’s Tree Grant Program. According to a press release from KLB, the estimated value of the grant is $3,500. KLB said it has partnered with South Plains College (SPC)...
