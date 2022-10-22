ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Special needs Trunk or Treat at Monterey Church

LUBBOCK, Texas — A drive-thru sensory friendly trunk or treat for families and children with special needs will be made possible by PALS Home Health on October 29. The event will go from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Monterey Church located at 6111 82nd Street. For more information...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Carved pumpkins still needed for upcoming 14th annual Pumpkin Trail

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department continues to ask the public to donated carved pumpkins for the 14th annual Pumpkin Trail. The goal this year is to collect 2,000 pumpkins. According to a press release, carved pumpkin can be drop-off on Wednesday, October 26, from 7...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the City of Lubbock to enter into a contract with “specialized” legal counsel to help through “lengthy” litigation with Netflix, Inc., Hulu LLC and Disney DTC LLC, which are accused of not paying franchise fees required by video service providers for use of public rights-of-way.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Way-Con returns to Wayland Baptist University on Oct. 29

PLAINVIEW, Texas — Way-Con returns to Wayland Baptist University on Saturday, October 29. According to a press release from WBU, the event is from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Harral Auditorium. Participants can begin signing up for activities at 8:45 a.m. Admission is free, but food and...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1st Annual UMC Children’s Hospital Trunk or Treat event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC Children’s Hospital will host its 1st annual Trunk or Treat Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public at the Business and Technology Center parking lot located at 309 N. Slide Rd. Food trucks will be on-site to purchase food, face painting, bounces houses and more family-friendly activities.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022

The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

First responders argue Lubbock street bond will improve public safety

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock fire and police associations are supporting the city’s $200 million street improvement bond, worrying that narrow and unpaved roads slow their response times to emergencies. “Can you put a price on protecting your citizens? I don’t think you can,” President of the Lubbock Professional...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Cafe At The Museum of Texas Tech Is Out Of This World

Are you looking to enjoy a good cup of coffee and learn about Lubbock? Well, now you can. According to their website "The Museum of Texas Tech University is a diverse and multifaceted cultural resource with six collecting divisions and 8.8 million objects. Collections are comprised of Anthropology, Art, Clothing and Textiles, History, Paleontology, and Natural History. The Museum features nine permanent galleries ranging from 20th and 21st-century art and southwest Indian art to the study of Biodiversity and the Ice Age to a diverse collection of dinosaurs to history. An additional seven galleries offer a mixture of exhibitions curated from the Museum's collections and traveling exhibits from around the world."
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

On The Border celebrates 40 years and you are invited to the party

LUBBOCK, Texas—On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina turns 40 on Thursday, October 27 and they are ready to celebrate with you. They will offer drink specials: $3 margaritas, $3 draft beer, $.40 queso cups and more. They will have a live DJ on the patio to help witH the celebration. On The Border is located at 6709 Slide Rd.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

204 Texans killed by domestic violence last year, Lubbock groups honor those lost on South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas– According to the Department of Family and Protective Services, Lubbock County ranked above average for maltreatment compared to other Texas counties. Over the past few years, several children in Lubbock County died from child abuse, which falls under domestic violence, according to Dr. Brian Payne, Chief Medical Officer at the University Medical Center Children’s Hospital.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Keep Levelland Beautiful receives 2022 Apache Corporation tree grant

LEVELLAND, Texas — One hundred trees were recently provided to Keep Levelland Beautiful (KLB) as part of Houston-based Apache Corporation’s Tree Grant Program. According to a press release from KLB, the estimated value of the grant is $3,500. KLB said it has partnered with South Plains College (SPC)...
LEVELLAND, TX

