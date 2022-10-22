Read full article on original website
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #10
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 28th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Schuylkill Haven (2-7) at Blue Mountain (5-4) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim Thorpe (3-6) at Lehighton (2-7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Minersville (5-4) at Nativity BVM (3-6) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pottsville (4-5) at North...
Halloween parade rolls through Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — People were embracing the spirit of Halloween in Schuylkill County. Downtown Pottsville was alive as the Halloween parade rolled through, complete with marching bands and fire trucks Tuesday. People were in costumes as far as the eye can see. You can't forget the candy. There was...
Little League wants lawsuit over Utah ballplayer’s fall dismissed
WILLIAMSPORT – Little League Baseball has joined the co-defendant in seeking dismissal of the lawsuit arising from a Utah Little Leaguer being critically injured when he fell from the top bunk in one of the world series dorms in August. Like John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, the...
New trail coming to Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A new biking and walking trail is coming to Bloomsburg, but not without some concerns from residents. The trail would turn a two-way street into a one-way. "I don't know when the plan is to make it one way, but if this does go through, I would say the sooner, the better because it's going to take time for people to get that in their heads," said Jim Walsh from Bloomsburg.
Bucknell chemistry club hosting Halloween show
LEWISBURG, Pa. — These are the kinds of chemistry experiments that got April Hurlock interested in the field as a kid — liquid nitrogen causing candy to explode out of a pumpkin or getting a flame to glow bright green and red. Now, as a senior at Bucknell University and president of the chemistry club, she gets to show other kids how it all works.
WNEP-TV 16
Good Morning PA - The Spooky Schuylkill
Schuylkill County VISION invites you to their 10th annual 5K, The Spooky Schuylkill. On October 29th, walk, run, creep or crawl on the Landingville portion of the Schuylkill River Trail. Proceeds support a better future for Schuylkill County.
Times News
Marian holds Hall of Fame induction
The Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame Committee held its induction ceremony on Oct. 23 at Capriotti’s Banquet Hall in Tresckow. Inducted were, front row from left, Mary Dakosty, who accepted the induction plaque for her son Stan Jr. (2001), head coach at Colgate University who was unable to attend, Angela Mazur Ferree (2000), Maria Poluka Serina (1999), Mary Horvat Vermillion (2002), Erin Brady Miles (1999); back row, George Dennis Boyle Jr. (1962), Tom Hydro (1986), Jamie Ryan (2002), Jeff Markosky (1990), and Al Donadi (2001). Also inducted but unable to attend was Jim Magda (1995). CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Parking problems at Jim Thorpe
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are calls about holiday fun getting ruined and a festival all about fall foliage. But first, we begin with a call about campaign spending. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
Cedar Cliff’s Parker Tarnoci makes his college decision
Parker Tarnoci was already considering pursuing a multi-sport college destination. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Times News
Another busy weekend in Jim Thorpe
Visitors crowd Hazard Square in Jim Thorpe Saturday morning. The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway posted that it handled a record number of passengers, exceeding the 4,000 plus number from last weekend. Streets were crowded and businesspeople posted that customers should be sure to leave extra time to get to their destination.
Reading buddies program grows in Wilkes-Barre Area School District
PLAINS, Pa. — First graders at Solomon Plains Elementary School in Plains Township are getting virtual one-on-one reading help thanks to a partnership involving the school, Wilkes University, and the United Way of Wyoming Valley. "We are super excited for this program," said Solomon Plains Elementary Principal Justin Correll....
Marianacci's celebrates 50 years of family business
WEST WYOMING, Pa. — The menu from 1972 at Marianacci's Italian Restaurant in West Wyoming shows things were a little different then. Folks could get a meal then for under a quarter. It was at a time when the Wyoming Valley was working hard to bounce back after the...
EOS Therapeutic Riding Center celebrates 30th anniversary
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — EOS Therapeutic Riding Center, a nonprofit near Bloomsburg, provides therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults with special abilities, as well as veterans. "It could be riders with cerebral palsy; it could be more involved riders with a head trauma. We have a lot of...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania National Guard service member killed in training accident
The Pennsylvania National Guard announced Monday the soldier killed in a training accident over the weekend was a native of New Castle. Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, was killed in an accident involving two military vehicles. Shay was a 92F, Army petroleum supply specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, officials said in a statement.
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
Students rock their education in Danville
DANVILLE, Pa. — Danville Primary School's cafeteria turned into a rock concert as students and teachers celebrated Rock Your School Day!. Rock Your School Day is celebrated nationwide. "What it does is it gets children really involved in learning and brings some fun to the school day," said Amy...
16 To The Rescue: Duke
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Duke doesn't let it show, but just a few months ago, he was not in a good place. Now that the 3-year-old husky mix is living at Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg, he is happier than ever, and rescue workers truly believe he feels grateful for his second chance.
A different kind of high school homecoming in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — When Emily Hart was crowned homecoming queen, it wasn't only because she got the most votes; it was because she raised over $11,000 in funding college scholarships for her classmates. For over 50 years, the Minersville Area School District has used the race for homecoming queen...
Willliamsport high school student dies
Williamsport, Pa. — A Wiliamsport high school student has died, according to school district officials. The district issued a release Monday afternoon, saying they had learned of the death earlier that day and would be providing support and counseling to students on Tuesday. “We are saddened to learn of the very tragic loss of one of our high school students,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student during this very difficult time, and we extend our condolences to them.” A team of grief counselors will be available on-site throughout the day tomorrow for students, faculty and staff. Extra support also will be deployed to the high school to provide any additional assistance the school may need.
wkok.com
UPDATE: Route 235 OPEN in Snyder and Juniata Counties
SPRING TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Motorists are advised that Route 235 is back open in both directions between Route 522 in Spring Township, Snyder County and Mountain Road in Juniata County, following a tractor trailer fire.
