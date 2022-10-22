ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #10

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 28th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Schuylkill Haven (2-7) at Blue Mountain (5-4) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim Thorpe (3-6) at Lehighton (2-7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Minersville (5-4) at Nativity BVM (3-6) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pottsville (4-5) at North...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Halloween parade rolls through Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — People were embracing the spirit of Halloween in Schuylkill County. Downtown Pottsville was alive as the Halloween parade rolled through, complete with marching bands and fire trucks Tuesday. People were in costumes as far as the eye can see. You can't forget the candy. There was...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

New trail coming to Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A new biking and walking trail is coming to Bloomsburg, but not without some concerns from residents. The trail would turn a two-way street into a one-way. "I don't know when the plan is to make it one way, but if this does go through, I would say the sooner, the better because it's going to take time for people to get that in their heads," said Jim Walsh from Bloomsburg.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Bucknell chemistry club hosting Halloween show

LEWISBURG, Pa. — These are the kinds of chemistry experiments that got April Hurlock interested in the field as a kid — liquid nitrogen causing candy to explode out of a pumpkin or getting a flame to glow bright green and red. Now, as a senior at Bucknell University and president of the chemistry club, she gets to show other kids how it all works.
LEWISBURG, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Good Morning PA - The Spooky Schuylkill

Schuylkill County VISION invites you to their 10th annual 5K, The Spooky Schuylkill. On October 29th, walk, run, creep or crawl on the Landingville portion of the Schuylkill River Trail. Proceeds support a better future for Schuylkill County.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Marian holds Hall of Fame induction

The Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame Committee held its induction ceremony on Oct. 23 at Capriotti’s Banquet Hall in Tresckow. Inducted were, front row from left, Mary Dakosty, who accepted the induction plaque for her son Stan Jr. (2001), head coach at Colgate University who was unable to attend, Angela Mazur Ferree (2000), Maria Poluka Serina (1999), Mary Horvat Vermillion (2002), Erin Brady Miles (1999); back row, George Dennis Boyle Jr. (1962), Tom Hydro (1986), Jamie Ryan (2002), Jeff Markosky (1990), and Al Donadi (2001). Also inducted but unable to attend was Jim Magda (1995). CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
TRESCKOW, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Parking problems at Jim Thorpe

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are calls about holiday fun getting ruined and a festival all about fall foliage. But first, we begin with a call about campaign spending. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Another busy weekend in Jim Thorpe

Visitors crowd Hazard Square in Jim Thorpe Saturday morning. The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway posted that it handled a record number of passengers, exceeding the 4,000 plus number from last weekend. Streets were crowded and businesspeople posted that customers should be sure to leave extra time to get to their destination.
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

EOS Therapeutic Riding Center celebrates 30th anniversary

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — EOS Therapeutic Riding Center, a nonprofit near Bloomsburg, provides therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults with special abilities, as well as veterans. "It could be riders with cerebral palsy; it could be more involved riders with a head trauma. We have a lot of...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Pennsylvania National Guard service member killed in training accident

The Pennsylvania National Guard announced Monday the soldier killed in a training accident over the weekend was a native of New Castle. Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, was killed in an accident involving two military vehicles. Shay was a 92F, Army petroleum supply specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion, officials said in a statement.
NEW CASTLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Students rock their education in Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Danville Primary School's cafeteria turned into a rock concert as students and teachers celebrated Rock Your School Day!. Rock Your School Day is celebrated nationwide. "What it does is it gets children really involved in learning and brings some fun to the school day," said Amy...
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Duke

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Duke doesn't let it show, but just a few months ago, he was not in a good place. Now that the 3-year-old husky mix is living at Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg, he is happier than ever, and rescue workers truly believe he feels grateful for his second chance.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Willliamsport high school student dies

Williamsport, Pa. — A Wiliamsport high school student has died, according to school district officials. The district issued a release Monday afternoon, saying they had learned of the death earlier that day and would be providing support and counseling to students on Tuesday. “We are saddened to learn of the very tragic loss of one of our high school students,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student during this very difficult time, and we extend our condolences to them.” A team of grief counselors will be available on-site throughout the day tomorrow for students, faculty and staff. Extra support also will be deployed to the high school to provide any additional assistance the school may need.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

