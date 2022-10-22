Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
The Texas Tech Rodeo is happening this weekend at Cook’s
LUBBOCK, Texas—This will be a fun way to spend some with the family and support the Texas Tech Rodeo Club. This is the largest college rodeo in the nation happening right here in Lubbock at Cook’s, Thursday through Saturday, October 27-29.
everythinglubbock.com
Special needs Trunk or Treat at Monterey Church
LUBBOCK, Texas — A drive-thru sensory friendly trunk or treat for families and children with special needs will be made possible by PALS Home Health on October 29. The event will go from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Monterey Church located at 6111 82nd Street. For more information...
everythinglubbock.com
Way-Con returns to Wayland Baptist University on Oct. 29
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Way-Con returns to Wayland Baptist University on Saturday, October 29. According to a press release from WBU, the event is from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Harral Auditorium. Participants can begin signing up for activities at 8:45 a.m. Admission is free, but food and...
Pet Cemeteries and Crematories Located in Lubbock, Texas
When a beloved pet passes, it is a heartbreaking experience. Whether it is the loss of a dog, cat, or small animal like a hamster or bird, you may not be familiar with the options at hand for laying them to rest. Whether you’d prefer to bury or cremate your...
Take a Lubbock Shelter Dog Out for a Day of Halloween Fun This Saturday
If you don’t already have plans this Saturday or are looking for some fun Halloween activities to do in Lubbock, you should consider participating in the Lubbock Animal Shelter’s 3rd Annual Trick or Treat Around Town. This is an opportunity for you to volunteer and get a shelter...
everythinglubbock.com
Bubba’s 33 and South Plains mall are hosting a Fall Festival on Thursday October 27
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s a free Fall Festival at Bubba’s 33 at the South Plains Mall on Thursday, October 27, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Trends and Friends will be there live at 5:00 p.m. The festival is free to attend and will have fun for the whole family, including free kids meals.
KCBD
1st Annual UMC Children’s Hospital Trunk or Treat event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC Children’s Hospital will host its 1st annual Trunk or Treat Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public at the Business and Technology Center parking lot located at 309 N. Slide Rd. Food trucks will be on-site to purchase food, face painting, bounces houses and more family-friendly activities.
Doctor, TTUHSC graduate who gave his life saving others honored for heroism
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center posthumously honored Dr. John Cheng on October 21 for tackling a shooter that opened fire in the Geneva Presbyterian Church in California in May. Cheng was the only person killed in the attack, while five others were injured. Dr. Cheng graduated from the TTUHSC School of […]
KWTX
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the City of Lubbock to enter into a contract with “specialized” legal counsel to help through “lengthy” litigation with Netflix, Inc., Hulu LLC and Disney DTC LLC, which are accused of not paying franchise fees required by video service providers for use of public rights-of-way.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022
The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
New Cafe At The Museum of Texas Tech Is Out Of This World
Are you looking to enjoy a good cup of coffee and learn about Lubbock? Well, now you can. According to their website "The Museum of Texas Tech University is a diverse and multifaceted cultural resource with six collecting divisions and 8.8 million objects. Collections are comprised of Anthropology, Art, Clothing and Textiles, History, Paleontology, and Natural History. The Museum features nine permanent galleries ranging from 20th and 21st-century art and southwest Indian art to the study of Biodiversity and the Ice Age to a diverse collection of dinosaurs to history. An additional seven galleries offer a mixture of exhibitions curated from the Museum's collections and traveling exhibits from around the world."
fox34.com
Lubbock named 10th best city for raising families
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Finding a place to settle down and raise a family can be a challenge. From affordability to the quality of education, many aspects of a city factor into choosing a home. Lubbock has been named the 10th best city nationwide to raise a family, according to...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech crowns 2022 Homecoming King and Queen
LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University crowned its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen on Saturday, October 22 during halftime of the Texas Tech vs. West Virginia game. James Brady, of Lubbock and Tomisin Alausa, of Plano were crowned Texas Tech’s Homecoming King and Queen as the one of final events for Texas Tech’s homecoming week.
everythinglubbock.com
Boo N’ Bowl fundraiser to benefit Lubbock families, children on Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Community Partners of Lubbock will hold its 7th annual Strikes for Tykes, Boo N’ Bowl Edition, on Sunday, October 23. According to a press release, the event begins at 6:00 p.m. at Whitewood Lanes. The bowling alley is located at 3632 50th Street. Proceeds from...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Impact Inc. receives $30K grant for The Free Dental Clinic
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Lubbock Impact Inc. announced it was recently granted $30,000 by the the Deaconess Associations Incorporated’s Deaconess Foundation for expansion of The Free Dental Clinic. According to a press release from Lubbock Impact Inc., The Free Dental Clinic is run by local dentists, dental...
everythinglubbock.com
Keep Levelland Beautiful receives 2022 Apache Corporation tree grant
LEVELLAND, Texas — One hundred trees were recently provided to Keep Levelland Beautiful (KLB) as part of Houston-based Apache Corporation’s Tree Grant Program. According to a press release from KLB, the estimated value of the grant is $3,500. KLB said it has partnered with South Plains College (SPC)...
‘Truly blessed’, everything replaced for Lubbock man whose toolbox was stolen
Teddy White, 47, had his toolbox stolen last weekend while at the hospital for his 16-year-old daughter Kynlee, who is battling cancer. But help from the Lubbock community turned that situation around.
everythinglubbock.com
On The Border celebrates 40 years and you are invited to the party
LUBBOCK, Texas—On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina turns 40 on Thursday, October 27 and they are ready to celebrate with you. They will offer drink specials: $3 margaritas, $3 draft beer, $.40 queso cups and more. They will have a live DJ on the patio to help witH the celebration. On The Border is located at 6709 Slide Rd.
everythinglubbock.com
204 Texans killed by domestic violence last year, Lubbock groups honor those lost on South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas– According to the Department of Family and Protective Services, Lubbock County ranked above average for maltreatment compared to other Texas counties. Over the past few years, several children in Lubbock County died from child abuse, which falls under domestic violence, according to Dr. Brian Payne, Chief Medical Officer at the University Medical Center Children’s Hospital.
Comments / 0