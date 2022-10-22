Gregg Popovich on James Harden: When he gets stopped, he stops himself

Justin Grasso: #Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on James Harden: “He’s a special player. Nobody stops him. When he gets stopped, he stops himself. … When he’s in shape, and he’s ready to play, he’s a special dude, without any doubt.” #Sixers

Source: Twitter @JGrasso_

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden shot 4/18 and Tyrese Maxey was 8/18. Devin Vassell and the Spurs explain how they contained the talented guards. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/devin-va… via @SixersWire – 10:45 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Vassell on the Spurs trying to keep Harden and Maxey out of the paint: “At the end of the day, we were all just aware on defense. We made sure we didn’t let them go into the paint. They’re both great players. We had to make sure we could get them out the paint.” – 10:29 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

StatMuse @statmuse

James Harden has played 40+ minutes in 2 of the first 3 games.

Concerning. pic.twitter.com/FEkE1bqrSp – 8:38 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

FINAL: Spurs 114, Sixers 105. There are no disastrous losses in October, but this is as close as it gets against a tanking San Antonio team. Embiid with 40 and 13, but Sixers could not get a stop down the stretch. Harden shot 4-of-18 from the floor. – 8:25 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Sixers lead 86-85 here, are on an 11-0 run here that’s included eight points by Joel Embiid and three from James Harden.

Felt like Harden’s shot — created by a Danuel House Jr. offensive board and kick-out — was a pretty big one. – 8:01 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Alrighty, Sixers have righted the ship after that Embiid dunk off a feed from Harden gives them an 86-85 lead. Embiid now up to 32 and 12 on 11-of-21 shooting and 10-of-13 from the FT line. – 8:00 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Sixers starting to find some offensive mojo courtesy of the two-man game between Harden and Embiid. Harden just found Embiid cutting to the rim for a dunk out of the PnR. Embiid has 32, Sixers up 1. Were down 10 just a short while ago. – 8:00 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers starting the fourth with Harden and Embiid, along with Melton, House and Niang. – 7:55 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Spurs 85, Sixers 77 at the end of the third quarter. Danger zone for the Sixers, who are getting torched in bench points (32-10) and continue to play with a malaise. Embiid has 26 and 8. Harden is flirting with a triple-double but is 3-of-13 from the floor. – 7:53 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Harden, to a rolling Trez, who kicks to TUcker in the corner, who swings to Tobias for a made 3. This Harden led bench unit has been sick. – 7:43 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

James Harden is approaching a triple-double with seven points, eight rebounds and eight assists with 7 minutes, 39 second remaining in the third quarter. The Sixers lead, 63-60. – 7:35 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Philly trailing Spurs at home at halftime despite a rest advantage and with Harden/Maxey already at 20 minutes … – 7:23 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

At half:

20 — Devin Vassell

20 — Embiid and Harden combined pic.twitter.com/cHEmiqbYAl – 7:18 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Devin Vassell has 20 points at halftime, 17 coming in the 2nd quarter, and the Spurs have a 54-51 lead at the half. James Harden has 7, 6, and 6, but he’s shouting 2/10. #Sixers – 7:13 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Halftime: Spurs 54, Sixers 51. An uninspiring first half for the Sixers against a team that is supposed to be among the NBA’s worst. They’re shooting 37.2 percent from the floor. Maxey 14 points. Embiid 13 and 7. Harden is 2-of-10 from the floor but has 6 rebounds and 6 assists. – 7:12 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Harden goes down hard after being HACKED by Rody on his way to the basket. He got up a split a pair of foul shots. The Sixers trail 52-51. – 7:10 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Harden has six points on 2-10 shooting. The Spurs made eight threes this half and the Sixers got got booed, again. – 7:04 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

More small ball here for the Sixers, as they’re going to the Harden, Maxey, House, Harris and Tucker lineup that brought them back on Thursday. Harrell did play 4 minutes at backup center in the first quarter. – 6:59 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Teams have swarmed Harden with the ball but left him open a lot without it. We didn’t see this around the horn action much in Bos or vs. MIl. But you love to see this movement. pic.twitter.com/YWxsKQFjJu – 6:57 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers lead 25-19 after one quarter. Harris has seven points, Embiid 6, Maxey 5 and Harden 4. The Sixers shot 43.5% from the field. – 6:37 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

For those of you checking your phone while tailgating for the Phillies game, the Sixers are up on the Spurs 25-19 after 1. Harris (7), Embiid (6), Maxey (5) and Harden (4) have led a balanced attack.

The Spurs have an equal chance of throwing it to a teammate or the Sixers. – 6:37 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 25, Spurs 19 at the end of the first. San Antonio shot just 7-of-22 from the floor. Harris has 7 points and 3 rebounds. Harden is 2-of-5 from the floor but already has 6 assists and 3 rebounds. – 6:37 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden has been masterful to begin this game. His playmaking has been terrific and that mid-range game has been on point. He has 4, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds in this 1Q. Philly up 23-19. #Sixers – 6:33 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Fastbreak Maxey has been initiated. Harden gets the ball back to him for the crafty finish, and the Sixers lead 9-7 with 7:05 left in the first. – 6:21 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs: Jones, Vassell, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl

76ers: Harden, Maxey, Harris, Tucker, Embiid – 5:49 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The great @Keith Pompey asked Gregg Popovich to name the greatest accomplishment of his career.

Pop: “Gold.”

Why?

“Because it was a bitch.” – 4:43 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Coach Popovich on defending James Harden: “He’s gonna get 50.” – 4:42 PM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

On the Crossover pod: @SethPartnow indulges me in a little Overreaction Theater, with blazing Week 1 takes on the Lakers, Nets, Nuggets, Luka, Harden, Trae/Dejounte, Paolo Banchero … and Jalen Duren?

Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 4:04 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers point guard James Harden participated in some post-shootaround drills. pic.twitter.com/GLtuupTobz – 11:25 AM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

James Harden played a little QB post-shootaround. Put this ball in a good spot … pic.twitter.com/GKD4vNbOAh – 11:23 AM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Last 2 guys on the court. Harden working on side-steps and corner 3s, Reed working on popping and shooting. pic.twitter.com/UVxEd6iOsp – 11:21 AM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Pro Football Focus ranked James Harden as the 12th best QB in the NFL last week. pic.twitter.com/5XRa86wPS0 – 11:16 AM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Last two Sixers on the shootaround floor: Paul Reed and James Harden. pic.twitter.com/2PB3ui4Sxo – 11:10 AM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

I brought up T Maxey (same draft class) to him and how he’s figured it out with Embiid and Harden, and he said that’s the path he was chasing. Just wasn’t sure how to get there yet. – 9:18 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Asked Gregg Popovich about Romeo Langford — who was acquired by the Spurs last Feb. in a trade that sent Derrick White to the Celtics — and what he wants to see from him this season…

#iubb pic.twitter.com/Vzy9HNrLiG – 6:56 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Tony Brown career highlights:

CBA Finals, WNBA Finals, NBA Finals, WNBA All-Star Game, NBA All-Star Game (twice) … and he threw out Gregg Popovich on a night where Becky Hammon had to fill in as coach of the Spurs.

A wonderful man. May he rest in peace.

And bleep cancer. – 7:38 PM

Mike Finger @mikefinger

From ‘bubble water’ to wine:

The story of 19-year-old Jeremy Sochan’s redfish dinner with Gregg Popovich, who’s as willing as ever to adjust his tried-and-true methods to fit a ridiculously young team.

expressnews.com/sports/columni… via @expressnews – 3:56 PM

Mike Finger @mikefinger

Gregg Popovich on Manu Ginobili being honored at halftime for his HOF induction:

“What has he done for us lately? Nothing.” – 10:26 PM

