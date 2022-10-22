Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Way-Con returns to Wayland Baptist University on Oct. 29
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Way-Con returns to Wayland Baptist University on Saturday, October 29. According to a press release from WBU, the event is from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Harral Auditorium. Participants can begin signing up for activities at 8:45 a.m. Admission is free, but food and...
everythinglubbock.com
We are celebrating our Casey Carpet One sponsored Teacher of the Week, Erik Mendez
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Teacher of the Week, Erik Mendez, says he has always had a passion for helping others. He believes God call us to be servants and by being a teacher he can be a servant in a meaningful and impactful way. Thank you to Casey Carpet One for sponsoring our teacher of the week.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech crowns 2022 Homecoming King and Queen
LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University crowned its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen on Saturday, October 22 during halftime of the Texas Tech vs. West Virginia game. James Brady, of Lubbock and Tomisin Alausa, of Plano were crowned Texas Tech’s Homecoming King and Queen as the one of final events for Texas Tech’s homecoming week.
New Cafe At The Museum of Texas Tech Is Out Of This World
Are you looking to enjoy a good cup of coffee and learn about Lubbock? Well, now you can. According to their website "The Museum of Texas Tech University is a diverse and multifaceted cultural resource with six collecting divisions and 8.8 million objects. Collections are comprised of Anthropology, Art, Clothing and Textiles, History, Paleontology, and Natural History. The Museum features nine permanent galleries ranging from 20th and 21st-century art and southwest Indian art to the study of Biodiversity and the Ice Age to a diverse collection of dinosaurs to history. An additional seven galleries offer a mixture of exhibitions curated from the Museum's collections and traveling exhibits from around the world."
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Impact Inc. receives $30K grant for The Free Dental Clinic
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Lubbock Impact Inc. announced it was recently granted $30,000 by the the Deaconess Associations Incorporated’s Deaconess Foundation for expansion of The Free Dental Clinic. According to a press release from Lubbock Impact Inc., The Free Dental Clinic is run by local dentists, dental...
everythinglubbock.com
The Texas Tech Rodeo is happening this weekend at Cook’s
LUBBOCK, Texas—This will be a fun way to spend some with the family and support the Texas Tech Rodeo Club. This is the largest college rodeo in the nation happening right here in Lubbock at Cook’s, Thursday through Saturday, October 27-29.
Doctor, TTUHSC graduate who gave his life saving others honored for heroism
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center posthumously honored Dr. John Cheng on October 21 for tackling a shooter that opened fire in the Geneva Presbyterian Church in California in May. Cheng was the only person killed in the attack, while five others were injured. Dr. Cheng graduated from the TTUHSC School of […]
everythinglubbock.com
Keep Levelland Beautiful receives 2022 Apache Corporation tree grant
LEVELLAND, Texas — One hundred trees were recently provided to Keep Levelland Beautiful (KLB) as part of Houston-based Apache Corporation’s Tree Grant Program. According to a press release from KLB, the estimated value of the grant is $3,500. KLB said it has partnered with South Plains College (SPC)...
KCBD
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the City of Lubbock to enter into a contract with “specialized” legal counsel to help through “lengthy” litigation with Netflix, Inc., Hulu LLC and Disney DTC LLC, which are accused of not paying franchise fees required by video service providers for use of public rights-of-way.
fox34.com
Lubbock named 10th best city for raising families
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Finding a place to settle down and raise a family can be a challenge. From affordability to the quality of education, many aspects of a city factor into choosing a home. Lubbock has been named the 10th best city nationwide to raise a family, according to...
everythinglubbock.com
2022 Texas Tech homecoming court announced
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Texas Tech University announced the top five king and queen candidates for the 2022 homecoming court. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the winners will be announced during halftime on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. The 2022...
KCBD
Lubbock independent pharmacies losing patients after change to Veterans’ network
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - TRICARE’s new pharmacy network changes went into effect Monday, impacting many veterans and independent pharmacies in the Lubbock area. Its impact stretches across the country, now many veterans are no longer able to use their health insurance at thousands of local, independently-owned pharmacies. TRICARE is the health care program for uniformed service members, retirees, and their families. TRICARE’s pharmacy benefit manager, or PBM, is Express Scripts. Two Lubbock pharmacists say Express Scripts couldn’t reach an agreement with independent pharmacies across the nation, so 15,000 left its network.
everythinglubbock.com
Boo N’ Bowl fundraiser to benefit Lubbock families, children on Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Community Partners of Lubbock will hold its 7th annual Strikes for Tykes, Boo N’ Bowl Edition, on Sunday, October 23. According to a press release, the event begins at 6:00 p.m. at Whitewood Lanes. The bowling alley is located at 3632 50th Street. Proceeds from...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022
The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
KCBD
Gov. Abbott to host event in Lubbock prior to election
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott will host an event on Tuesday in Lubbock, hoping to hear the concerns of voters prior to the midterm elections. The event will be at Table 82 near 82nd and Quaker starting at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public. Early...
everythinglubbock.com
Bubba’s 33 and South Plains mall are hosting a Fall Festival on Thursday October 27
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s a free Fall Festival at Bubba’s 33 at the South Plains Mall on Thursday, October 27, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Trends and Friends will be there live at 5:00 p.m. The festival is free to attend and will have fun for the whole family, including free kids meals.
Pet Cemeteries and Crematories Located in Lubbock, Texas
When a beloved pet passes, it is a heartbreaking experience. Whether it is the loss of a dog, cat, or small animal like a hamster or bird, you may not be familiar with the options at hand for laying them to rest. Whether you’d prefer to bury or cremate your...
everythinglubbock.com
Special needs Trunk or Treat at Monterey Church
LUBBOCK, Texas — A drive-thru sensory friendly trunk or treat for families and children with special needs will be made possible by PALS Home Health on October 29. The event will go from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Monterey Church located at 6111 82nd Street. For more information...
Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5. The game time has been held for 6 day […]
everythinglubbock.com
Carved pumpkins still needed for upcoming 14th annual Pumpkin Trail
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department continues to ask the public to donated carved pumpkins for the 14th annual Pumpkin Trail. The goal this year is to collect 2,000 pumpkins. According to a press release, carved pumpkin can be drop-off on Wednesday, October 26, from 7...
