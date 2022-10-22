ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Way-Con returns to Wayland Baptist University on Oct. 29

PLAINVIEW, Texas — Way-Con returns to Wayland Baptist University on Saturday, October 29. According to a press release from WBU, the event is from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Harral Auditorium. Participants can begin signing up for activities at 8:45 a.m. Admission is free, but food and...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech crowns 2022 Homecoming King and Queen

LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University crowned its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen on Saturday, October 22 during halftime of the Texas Tech vs. West Virginia game. James Brady, of Lubbock and Tomisin Alausa, of Plano were crowned Texas Tech’s Homecoming King and Queen as the one of final events for Texas Tech’s homecoming week.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Cafe At The Museum of Texas Tech Is Out Of This World

Are you looking to enjoy a good cup of coffee and learn about Lubbock? Well, now you can. According to their website "The Museum of Texas Tech University is a diverse and multifaceted cultural resource with six collecting divisions and 8.8 million objects. Collections are comprised of Anthropology, Art, Clothing and Textiles, History, Paleontology, and Natural History. The Museum features nine permanent galleries ranging from 20th and 21st-century art and southwest Indian art to the study of Biodiversity and the Ice Age to a diverse collection of dinosaurs to history. An additional seven galleries offer a mixture of exhibitions curated from the Museum's collections and traveling exhibits from around the world."
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Impact Inc. receives $30K grant for The Free Dental Clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Lubbock Impact Inc. announced it was recently granted $30,000 by the the Deaconess Associations Incorporated’s Deaconess Foundation for expansion of The Free Dental Clinic. According to a press release from Lubbock Impact Inc., The Free Dental Clinic is run by local dentists, dental...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The Texas Tech Rodeo is happening this weekend at Cook’s

LUBBOCK, Texas—This will be a fun way to spend some with the family and support the Texas Tech Rodeo Club. This is the largest college rodeo in the nation happening right here in Lubbock at Cook’s, Thursday through Saturday, October 27-29.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Keep Levelland Beautiful receives 2022 Apache Corporation tree grant

LEVELLAND, Texas — One hundred trees were recently provided to Keep Levelland Beautiful (KLB) as part of Houston-based Apache Corporation’s Tree Grant Program. According to a press release from KLB, the estimated value of the grant is $3,500. KLB said it has partnered with South Plains College (SPC)...
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the City of Lubbock to enter into a contract with “specialized” legal counsel to help through “lengthy” litigation with Netflix, Inc., Hulu LLC and Disney DTC LLC, which are accused of not paying franchise fees required by video service providers for use of public rights-of-way.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock named 10th best city for raising families

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Finding a place to settle down and raise a family can be a challenge. From affordability to the quality of education, many aspects of a city factor into choosing a home. Lubbock has been named the 10th best city nationwide to raise a family, according to...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

2022 Texas Tech homecoming court announced

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Texas Tech University announced the top five king and queen candidates for the 2022 homecoming court. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the winners will be announced during halftime on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. The 2022...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock independent pharmacies losing patients after change to Veterans’ network

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - TRICARE’s new pharmacy network changes went into effect Monday, impacting many veterans and independent pharmacies in the Lubbock area. Its impact stretches across the country, now many veterans are no longer able to use their health insurance at thousands of local, independently-owned pharmacies. TRICARE is the health care program for uniformed service members, retirees, and their families. TRICARE’s pharmacy benefit manager, or PBM, is Express Scripts. Two Lubbock pharmacists say Express Scripts couldn’t reach an agreement with independent pharmacies across the nation, so 15,000 left its network.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Boo N’ Bowl fundraiser to benefit Lubbock families, children on Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Community Partners of Lubbock will hold its 7th annual Strikes for Tykes, Boo N’ Bowl Edition, on Sunday, October 23. According to a press release, the event begins at 6:00 p.m. at Whitewood Lanes. The bowling alley is located at 3632 50th Street. Proceeds from...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022

The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Gov. Abbott to host event in Lubbock prior to election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott will host an event on Tuesday in Lubbock, hoping to hear the concerns of voters prior to the midterm elections. The event will be at Table 82 near 82nd and Quaker starting at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public. Early...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Special needs Trunk or Treat at Monterey Church

LUBBOCK, Texas — A drive-thru sensory friendly trunk or treat for families and children with special needs will be made possible by PALS Home Health on October 29. The event will go from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Monterey Church located at 6111 82nd Street. For more information...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5. The game time has been held for 6 day […]
FORT WORTH, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Carved pumpkins still needed for upcoming 14th annual Pumpkin Trail

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department continues to ask the public to donated carved pumpkins for the 14th annual Pumpkin Trail. The goal this year is to collect 2,000 pumpkins. According to a press release, carved pumpkin can be drop-off on Wednesday, October 26, from 7...
LUBBOCK, TX

