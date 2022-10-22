Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Related
Missing Dartmouth woman found
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Dartmouth woman.
racedayct.com
Redemption For Shaw At Seekonk Speedway With ACT Win, Championship
SEEKONK, Mass. – Redemption was the word coming into Seekonk Speedway this Saturday for multiple drivers, and redemption there was. The Haunted Hundred for the American-Canadian Tour had big shoes to fill following last year’s edition where Ben Rowe took a daring last-lap pass to earn the win and the 2021 championship. In 2022, a different story unfolded and a new champion emerged in eerily similar fashion.
Report: Providence 14th most expensive city in US
The cost of rent has continued to rise over the last few years in parts of the country.
Turnto10.com
First Student bus workers in 3 Rhode Island communities set to strike
(WJAR) — Union SEIU 1199 New England announced First Student employees in three Rhode Island communities have voted to go on strike on Nov. 2 following months of contract talks. Those 275 employees include bus drivers, monitors, and aides who are seeking an increase of working hours to 30...
whatsupnewp.com
The Kings Lens And Friends may have closed, but founder Patrick Murphy has no signs of slowing down
The Kings Lens And Friends may have closed their doors at 7 Carroll Ave this past September, but founder Patrick Murphy has no signs of slowing down. “The Show Must Go On” will take place Friday, October 28th, at The JPT with the premiere of “Friends Are Forever”, a short film and documentary by Alex Lawson and Shawn Cai.
After Sandy: Is RI prepared for another superstorm?
Ten years ago, Superstorm Sandy devastated parts of Southern New England.
GoLocalProv
Top Investigative Reporter at WJAR-10 Katie Davis Is Leaving the Station
In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
johnstonsunrise.net
Did Johnston man ever unearth all the buried loot?
James Monroe Eddy of Johnston wasn't going to tell anyone his secret. But, once he did, word spread like wildfire. He had unearthed pirate treasure. Born in Glocester on April 25, 1831 to Amasa and Mary (Owen) Eddy, James went on to own several hotels; the Elm House Hotel in Johnston and the Hotel Bon Vivant in Pawtucket among them. He was known as being an excellent innkeeper who went to great lengths to please his patrons. Fish and game dinners were served at any hour of the day or night and parties were entertained in high-class manner.
Crowd Anxiety Surfaces During Trip to Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular
Welcome to 2022. We're living in a mostly post-pandemic world, but new anxieties have burrowed their way into our lives. Anyone who knows me can easily classify me under the category of "social butterfly." I'm a night owl and attention seeker with crippling FOMO (fear of missing out) who has never had an issue with conversation. When it comes to large crowds, New Bedford's Madeira Feast is a walk in the park.
Arrest made following report of person with gun on Charlestown school soccer field
BOSTON — Charlestown High School went into safe mode on Tuesday afternoon after police responded to a report of a person with a gun at the school’s soccer field, police said. Police responded to Old Ironsides Way around 2:13 p.m. and tracked down the suspect. However, no weapon...
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
RI’s 2nd Shake Shack to open in Garden City
Shake Shack lovers that don't want to travel to the capital city to get their fix will soon no longer have to.
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island
With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
Boy Scouts hold first jamboree in 20+ years
NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — On Saturday, the Narragansett Council of the Boy Scouts of America held its first jamboree in more than 20 years. The three-day event kicked off at Fort Adams in Newport Friday, where scouts participated in various activities like fishing, climbing, and sailing. 12 News anchor Kim Kalunian emceed the event. Multiple […]
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: PACE-RI Appoints Dr. Nikolopoulos New CMO, Cranston Names Finance Director
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Dr. Nikolopoulos Joins PACE-RI as Chief Medical Officer. PACE-RI CEO Joan Kwiatkowski announced today that Dr. Nicholas Nikolopoulos, DO, has...
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
Turnto10.com
Drought removed from Southern New England after weeks of beneficial rain
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Rain has added up nicely since early September, which has resulted in drought-stricken Southern New England improving drastically. Areas that were in Extreme Drought as recently as mid-September are now either Abnormally Dry (which is not a drought) or completely clear!. After a very dry...
GoLocalProv
Marine Corps Veteran Michael J. Seaberg of Smithfield Dies at 44
Michael J. Seaberg, 44, of Austin Avenue, Smithfield, passed away on Friday, October 14th, 2022. Born in Providence, a son of Gary C. and Glenna (Middleton) Seaberg of Smithfield. He had been raised in Smithfield. He was a Marine Corps Veteran. He had worked in the construction trades. He enjoyed...
25 Investigates: The pivotal decision that sent Harmony Montgomery to live with her father
MANCHESTER, NH — 25 Investigates has been covering the Harmony Montgomery case in-depth since the very beginning, including the pivotal decision that placed Harmony in her father, Adam Montgomery’s custody. Boston 25 News Anchor and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh was the first to report on the lack of...
ABC6.com
‘Sparkle City,’ Central Falls cocaine history uncovered after human remains found
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — After human remains were found in Central Falls Monday, residents said that site may have also been part of one of the largest cocaine operations in the late 1900’s. The construction site on Sheridan Street is the former location of what used to...
Comments / 1