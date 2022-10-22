ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Man killed outside Sacramento high school football game

By Jeremiah Martinez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NX2cG_0ijAiMLQ00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting at a parking lot at Grant Union High School on Friday night is being investigated as a homicide, the Sacramento Police Department said.

At around 11:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the school to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department for reports of a shooting. The victim was a male in his mid-20s and was transported to an area hospital.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News & Headlines from FOX 40

The man died from injuries and his death marks the 50th homicide in the city this year, said Zach Eaton with the Sacramento Police Department.

The shooting happened outside of a football game between Grant and Monterey Trail high schools and at the time Twin Rivers had 11 officers on scene. Sacramento police are leading the investigation, upon the request of the Twin Rivers Police Department.

“In the Grant High School parking lot, there was a disturbance with a large group of people of what we believe to be about 20,” Eaton said Friday night. “At some point during that disturbance, a shooting occurred in the parking lot.”

Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home

The shooting did not disturb the football game, as it was coming to an end when the shooting occurred. Monterey Trail defeated Grant 49-42 in the Friday night contest.

Twin Rivers Unified School District released the following statement Saturday:

“We are absolutely devastated by the act of senseless gun violence that occurred Friday night in the parking lot at Grant Union High School, and we send our heartfelt condolences to the family mourning the loss of a loved one.

It is essential to maintain a safe and secure environment for students, staff, families and community members. We wholeheartedly believe that the most important thing that all of us can do right now is to build a stronger sense of community in order to provide a safe environment for all.

This is something we must work harder on, together. We encourage students, families and members of the community to report if they have suspicious that something might be wrong in their surroundings. If you see something, you must say something. If you hear something, you must say something. If something feels off, say something. It’s critically important to speak up so law enforcement can get ahead of any potential threats.”

Twin Rivers Unified School District
Sacramento homicide suspect arrested in Hawaii, police say

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a statement about the shooting on his Twitter account Saturday morning.

“Grant High School football is a community treasure. We cannot allow senseless gun violence to hurt the ability of our community to enjoy the traditions that make our city great-whether it’s a football game, dancing in a club, or a community gathering,” Steinberg tweeted.

Friday night’s shooting occurred a day after a man was shot near the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club in East Sacramento. The suspect in that shooting, 23-year-old Desean Brasser Jr. was arrested on Friday by Sacramento police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Man killed at Grant Union High School identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento State’s squirrels now have their own Instagram account

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over Sacramento State’s 75-years as an educational institution it has also served as a place of refuge for many area critters and none has become such a staple as the squirrel. As a way to honor and document the relatively peaceful coexistent relationship the campus’s human population with the squirrel population, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sacramento teacher arrested in teen's 2020 disappearance

A Sacramento public school teacher has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a local teenager who was missing for almost two years before returning home this past March, police said.Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, is an employee of the Sacramento City Unified School District and works at a K-8 elementary school. She was arrested on Thursday and charged with detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department. CBS Sacramento reports that Olivares is a second-grade teacher.Michael Ramirez was reported missing...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento City Unified teacher arrested for hiding teen makes first court appearance

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento teacher was granted zero bail and pretrial release that includes a no-contact order with a teenager who was hidden at her house for nearly two years. 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares is a second-grade teacher at Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School in the Sacramento City Unified School District. According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, Holga was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with the detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.Then-15-year-old Michael Ramirez, now 17, disappeared in June 2020 and was gone for nearly two...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Lodi police say they stopped a potential targeted shooting at popular Halloween event

LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department said its officers stopped a potential shooting from happening at an annual Halloween event in Lodi. Officers learned of a group of four armed individuals who were planning to attend the popular Zombie Walk and Halloween Faire on Sunday to specifically target rival gang members, police said. Those four were found just before 7 p.m., and officers tried to stop them in the parking lot of the post office on S School Street.
LODI, CA
ABC10

Deadly crash near I-5 and Eight Mile Road in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — There was a deadly crash Tuesday near southbound Interstate 5 and Eight Mile Road in Stockton, according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 2:20 a.m. The driver of one car died at the scene and the passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries. No one in the second car involved in the crash was injured.
STOCKTON, CA
KSBW.com

A missing teen returned after nearly 2 years without any reason. Now, a teacher has been arrested

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A 15-year-old boy disappeared in California in 2020. Roughly two years later, a teacher was arrested in connection to his disappearance. Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, faces charges related to the detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KRON4 News

Woman found burning in Antioch identified, two arrested

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman whose body was found burning in Antioch last week was identified on Monday. Mykaella Sharlman, 25, was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office using her dental records, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department. Police say two people of interest have been arrested in connection to […]
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest made in connection with Grant Union High fatal shooting

SACRAMENTO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection to the recent deadly shooting at Grant Union High School.Investigators say a fight involving nearly 20 people broke out in the parking lot during a football game last Friday. Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Grand Avenue to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department following reports of a shooting in a school parking lot. At least one of those shots fatally injured 24-year-old Alfred Myah.  When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, including a gun left at the scene, but there were no victims. A short time later, they were told that Myah had self-transported to a local hospital, where he later died.On Tuesday night, Sacramento police told CBS13 that Ronzell Belton turned himself in the day after the shooting, on felony assault charges.Police say Belton assaulted Myah with a gun before the shooting.Investigators are still searching for the suspect who shot and killed Myah.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Fire crews working to remove unknown chemicals found inside abandoned home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews are working to remove unknown chemicals that were stored inside an abandoned home, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials said crews in the department’s hazardous materials type-1 teams are at the abandoned house, located near 19th and Matson Drive in South Sacramento. According to Sacramento Fire Capt. Andrew […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Passenger killed in crash on Elverta Road in Antelope

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – One person has died after a crash in Antelope early Wednesday morning.California Highway Patrol says a driver crashed into a tree on Elverta Road, near Quiet Knolls Drive, just after 2 a.m.A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. The driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
ANTELOPE, CA
KRON4 News

Sacramento City Unified employee arrested after missing Rancho Cordova teen returns home

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The resurfacing of a missing Rancho Cordova teen led to the arrest of an employee with the Sacramento City Unified School District, the sheriff’s office said.  On June 9, 2020, 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing and never found. But earlier this year, on March 11, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy