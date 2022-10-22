Man killed outside Sacramento high school football game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting at a parking lot at Grant Union High School on Friday night is being investigated as a homicide, the Sacramento Police Department said.

At around 11:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the school to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department for reports of a shooting. The victim was a male in his mid-20s and was transported to an area hospital.

The man died from injuries and his death marks the 50th homicide in the city this year, said Zach Eaton with the Sacramento Police Department.

The shooting happened outside of a football game between Grant and Monterey Trail high schools and at the time Twin Rivers had 11 officers on scene. Sacramento police are leading the investigation, upon the request of the Twin Rivers Police Department.

“In the Grant High School parking lot, there was a disturbance with a large group of people of what we believe to be about 20,” Eaton said Friday night. “At some point during that disturbance, a shooting occurred in the parking lot.”

The shooting did not disturb the football game, as it was coming to an end when the shooting occurred. Monterey Trail defeated Grant 49-42 in the Friday night contest.

Twin Rivers Unified School District released the following statement Saturday:

“We are absolutely devastated by the act of senseless gun violence that occurred Friday night in the parking lot at Grant Union High School, and we send our heartfelt condolences to the family mourning the loss of a loved one. It is essential to maintain a safe and secure environment for students, staff, families and community members. We wholeheartedly believe that the most important thing that all of us can do right now is to build a stronger sense of community in order to provide a safe environment for all. This is something we must work harder on, together. We encourage students, families and members of the community to report if they have suspicious that something might be wrong in their surroundings. If you see something, you must say something. If you hear something, you must say something. If something feels off, say something. It’s critically important to speak up so law enforcement can get ahead of any potential threats.” Twin Rivers Unified School District

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a statement about the shooting on his Twitter account Saturday morning.

“Grant High School football is a community treasure. We cannot allow senseless gun violence to hurt the ability of our community to enjoy the traditions that make our city great-whether it’s a football game, dancing in a club, or a community gathering,” Steinberg tweeted.

Friday night’s shooting occurred a day after a man was shot near the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club in East Sacramento. The suspect in that shooting, 23-year-old Desean Brasser Jr. was arrested on Friday by Sacramento police.

