Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Way-Con returns to Wayland Baptist University on Oct. 29
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Way-Con returns to Wayland Baptist University on Saturday, October 29. According to a press release from WBU, the event is from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Harral Auditorium. Participants can begin signing up for activities at 8:45 a.m. Admission is free, but food and...
everythinglubbock.com
The Texas Tech Rodeo is happening this weekend at Cook’s
LUBBOCK, Texas—This will be a fun way to spend some with the family and support the Texas Tech Rodeo Club. This is the largest college rodeo in the nation happening right here in Lubbock at Cook’s, Thursday through Saturday, October 27-29.
Lubbock, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Evans Middle School football team will have a game with Irons Middle School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5. The game time has been held for 6 day […]
Red Raiders Encouraging Blackout Game vs. Baylor
The Red Raiders will look to remain undefeated at home this season against the Bears.
Texas Tech vs Baylor is Officially a Blackout
Texas Tech football is 14-12 while wearing all black since 2009. On Saturday, they'll have the chance to move to 15-12 this weekend against Baylor because the Red Raiders are having themselves a good old-fashioned blackout. The Red Raiders will also be looking to stay undefeated at home after beating...
baylorbears.com
FB Heads to Lubbock to Face Texas Tech
WACO, Texas – The Baylor Bears will open a two-game road swing, traveling to face Texas Tech on Saturday in Lubbock in a game that will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be called by Clay Matvik (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst) and...
stakingtheplains.com
Scattershooting while wondering whatever happened to Michael Johnson
Without question, Michael Johnson was tune-in television for me personally. Especially for the 1996 Olympics and the 2000 Olympics, perhaps the most dominant runner I’ve ever seen run this side of Usain Bolt. When Johnson was running in high school he was sort of legendary, the rivalry between Roosevelt’s Roy “Robot” Martin and Johnson of Skyline were supposed to be must-attend event and Martin actually beat Johnson in high school a number of times, but then Johnson I think matured a bit physically, has 4 Olympic gold medals, 8 World Championships, and 4 Goodwill game gold medals to prove it. Johnson was also the guy that I first remember running in gold spikes.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022
The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
everythinglubbock.com
2022 Texas Tech homecoming court announced
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Texas Tech University announced the top five king and queen candidates for the 2022 homecoming court. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the winners will be announced during halftime on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. The 2022...
KCBD
Raider Red statue unveiled, 30 years in the works
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From paper mache and chicken wire to bronze, the new Raider Red statue was unveiled Saturday morning. Raider Red has been spreading school spirit for 50 years. “He’s an icon, he’s a two-time national champion, and he is the embodiment of what it is to be...
everythinglubbock.com
Bubba’s 33 and South Plains mall are hosting a Fall Festival on Thursday October 27
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s a free Fall Festival at Bubba’s 33 at the South Plains Mall on Thursday, October 27, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Trends and Friends will be there live at 5:00 p.m. The festival is free to attend and will have fun for the whole family, including free kids meals.
everythinglubbock.com
Keep Levelland Beautiful receives 2022 Apache Corporation tree grant
LEVELLAND, Texas — One hundred trees were recently provided to Keep Levelland Beautiful (KLB) as part of Houston-based Apache Corporation’s Tree Grant Program. According to a press release from KLB, the estimated value of the grant is $3,500. KLB said it has partnered with South Plains College (SPC)...
University Daily
Brady, Alausa crowned Homecoming King, Queen
Texas Tech crowns its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen as James Brady and Tomisin Alausa. James Brady is an agricultural communications student born in Lubbock. Brady dons the crown while representing Phi Delta Theta. Tomisin Alausa is a journalism student also studying public relations and strategic communication. Alausa will reign...
KCBD
City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the City of Lubbock to enter into a contract with “specialized” legal counsel to help through “lengthy” litigation with Netflix, Inc., Hulu LLC and Disney DTC LLC, which are accused of not paying franchise fees required by video service providers for use of public rights-of-way.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
everythinglubbock.com
Special needs Trunk or Treat at Monterey Church
LUBBOCK, Texas — A drive-thru sensory friendly trunk or treat for families and children with special needs will be made possible by PALS Home Health on October 29. The event will go from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Monterey Church located at 6111 82nd Street. For more information...
fox34.com
First snow and coldest of the season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s first snowfall of the season was recorded last night. You probably missed it. The light snow fell at the airport from about 10:30 to 11:00 PM. It amounted to just a trace and there was no accumulation. This morning was our coldest of the...
New Cafe At The Museum of Texas Tech Is Out Of This World
Are you looking to enjoy a good cup of coffee and learn about Lubbock? Well, now you can. According to their website "The Museum of Texas Tech University is a diverse and multifaceted cultural resource with six collecting divisions and 8.8 million objects. Collections are comprised of Anthropology, Art, Clothing and Textiles, History, Paleontology, and Natural History. The Museum features nine permanent galleries ranging from 20th and 21st-century art and southwest Indian art to the study of Biodiversity and the Ice Age to a diverse collection of dinosaurs to history. An additional seven galleries offer a mixture of exhibitions curated from the Museum's collections and traveling exhibits from around the world."
everythinglubbock.com
Boo N’ Bowl fundraiser to benefit Lubbock families, children on Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Community Partners of Lubbock will hold its 7th annual Strikes for Tykes, Boo N’ Bowl Edition, on Sunday, October 23. According to a press release, the event begins at 6:00 p.m. at Whitewood Lanes. The bowling alley is located at 3632 50th Street. Proceeds from...
Comments / 0