Pre-historic attraction ahead — prepare to smile
When Darla Hoff and daughter Savannah Hoff Fratto transform ordinary straw bales into extraordinary works of art, it never disappoints. Their latest creation, Baby Dinosaurs, is now on full display at the Al and Karen Goldman farm a few miles south of Idaho Falls on Hitt Road. The roadside attraction has been a tradition for over a decade now. And through the years, it’s become a must-see destination as daylight hours shorten and temperatures dip, signaling a brand new season.
Organizers hoping to set record as Mutt Strut returns following break
IDAHO FALLS — Snake River Animal Shelter is bringing back its beloved Mutt Strut after more than three years and is aiming for a record-breaking event with your help. Participants in this event get to spend Oct. 26 running or walking with their pets (costumes for pets and humans are encouraged but not required!) for a great cause. This isn’t a race, but a fun time to join together to have fun with your pets and show your support for our community’s 501c3 rescue.
ISU Haunted Science Lab opens to the public this weekend
POCATELLO — A haunted attraction that showcases the not-so-spooky side of science returns this month. Idaho State University Department of Physics and Kiwanis Club of Pocatello’s Haunted Science Laboratory will be open to the public Saturday, October 29, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Bannock County Event Center, Commercial Building B, just north of the Pocatello Downs Grandstand.
Idaho Saloon Is A Surprisingly Neat Airbnb (Pictures)
Everyone that I have met, has told me that there's so much to see in Idaho. So I've started looking at Airbnb's in different parts of the state that my wife and I could truly get out and enjoy all that this state has to offer. One of those Airbnb's...
Sewing sooths sorrow for Rexburg mom who gives blankets away
Alan Knight was the kind of kid who brought home every hurting human being or stray pet he came across. “If they were having trouble, he would drag them home, and let them know they were safe,” said his mom, Julie Knight, of Rexburg.
Sarah Meyer, woman killed in crash, remembered as kind and loving
IDAHO FALLS — Sarah Meyer lived her life helping others. Whether it was giving money to a homeless man, spoiling her nieces and nephews, visiting the widow down the street, or texting a kind message to a co-worker, Meyer’s sisters and friends say she constantly cared for those around her.
Life Lessons: Larry Miller reflects on changes he’s witnessed during his lifetime
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Family holds onto hope that missing Idaho Falls hunter will be found
HOWE — There is no sign of the 73-year-old man who disappeared last week. Deputies from Butte County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers have been looking for Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. On Sunday, search and rescue teams were out with a cadaver dog. Others on horses were also...
Andrew L (Andy) Carter
Andrew Ladale (Andy) Carter, 45, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Andy was born on April 4, 1977, in Rexburg, Idaho to Edmund L and Glenda B. Anderson Carter. He grew up in Idaho Falls where he graduated from Skyline High School in 1996.
Wade Monroe
John Wade Monroe, 81, of Rigby, passed away October 25, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Wade was born July 24, 1941, in Rigby, Idaho, to John Wallace Monroe and Opal Scott Monroe. He grew up and attended schools in Ririe, Idaho. In 1963, he married Lona Heck Nipple...
Air traffic controller from eastern Idaho given industry award for rescuing pilot
IDAHO FALLS – An air traffic controller from Idaho Falls has been awarded for his effort in guiding a pilot through a harrowing situation that likely saved his life. During an awards presentation last month, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association awarded Brian Magnuson the 2022 Archie League Medal of Safety.
In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?
IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
Tickets still available for upcoming ‘Beatles vs. Stones’ tribute show’
IDAHO FALLS — A clash of titanic musical forces is coming to the Colonial Theater stage in Idaho Falls, and you can be there to witness it. “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” returns to the Colonial on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. This show was last in east Idaho in 2020 and is part of a 125-city tour that covers the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Search continues for overdue hunter
The search continues for an overdue hunter. The post Search continues for overdue hunter appeared first on Local News 8.
Bannock County Veterans Services asks public to share memories of Pearl Harbor attack
Bannock County Veteran Services is asking the public to share their memories of the fateful attacks on Pearl Harbor. The post Bannock County Veterans Services asks public to share memories of Pearl Harbor attack appeared first on Local News 8.
Gas leak being repaired in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Crews are repairing a gas line following a gas leak at an Idaho Falls apartment complex. Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the leak started around 3:30 p.m. A backhoe hit a gas line near the 100 block of Maurine Drive. Once...
Pass closed to trailers, chain law level 1
WILSON, Wyo. — The winter weather conditions this morning has prompted the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) to close Teton Pass to trailer traffic and issue Chain Law Level 1. Between Wilson and the Idaho state line, the road is slick with snowfall, there is blowing snow and reduced...
Shelley High School’s mascot ranked 2nd in national poll, could win first place with your vote
SHELLEY – In a nationwide contest for best high school mascot, Shelley High School is faring quite well. Scorebook Live, a news website for high school sports nationwide, recently launched a competition to find the best mascot in America. Thousands of schools entered the contest and fans had a chance to vote for their favorite.
Florence Annis (Annie) Taylor
Florence Annis (Annie) Taylor, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away on October 22, 2022, at Temple View Transitional Center in Rexburg. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Ammon Central LDS Church, 3000 Central Ave., Ammon. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
