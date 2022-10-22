ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pre-historic attraction ahead — prepare to smile

When Darla Hoff and daughter Savannah Hoff Fratto transform ordinary straw bales into extraordinary works of art, it never disappoints. Their latest creation, Baby Dinosaurs, is now on full display at the Al and Karen Goldman farm a few miles south of Idaho Falls on Hitt Road. The roadside attraction has been a tradition for over a decade now. And through the years, it’s become a must-see destination as daylight hours shorten and temperatures dip, signaling a brand new season.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Organizers hoping to set record as Mutt Strut returns following break

IDAHO FALLS — Snake River Animal Shelter is bringing back its beloved Mutt Strut after more than three years and is aiming for a record-breaking event with your help. Participants in this event get to spend Oct. 26 running or walking with their pets (costumes for pets and humans are encouraged but not required!) for a great cause. This isn’t a race, but a fun time to join together to have fun with your pets and show your support for our community’s 501c3 rescue.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

ISU Haunted Science Lab opens to the public this weekend

POCATELLO — A haunted attraction that showcases the not-so-spooky side of science returns this month. Idaho State University Department of Physics and Kiwanis Club of Pocatello’s Haunted Science Laboratory will be open to the public Saturday, October 29, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Bannock County Event Center, Commercial Building B, just north of the Pocatello Downs Grandstand.
POCATELLO, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Sewing sooths sorrow for Rexburg mom who gives blankets away

Alan Knight was the kind of kid who brought home every hurting human being or stray pet he came across. “If they were having trouble, he would drag them home, and let them know they were safe,” said his mom, Julie Knight, of Rexburg.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Sarah Meyer, woman killed in crash, remembered as kind and loving

IDAHO FALLS — Sarah Meyer lived her life helping others. Whether it was giving money to a homeless man, spoiling her nieces and nephews, visiting the widow down the street, or texting a kind message to a co-worker, Meyer’s sisters and friends say she constantly cared for those around her.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Andrew L (Andy) Carter

Andrew Ladale (Andy) Carter, 45, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Andy was born on April 4, 1977, in Rexburg, Idaho to Edmund L and Glenda B. Anderson Carter. He grew up in Idaho Falls where he graduated from Skyline High School in 1996.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Wade Monroe

John Wade Monroe, 81, of Rigby, passed away October 25, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Wade was born July 24, 1941, in Rigby, Idaho, to John Wallace Monroe and Opal Scott Monroe. He grew up and attended schools in Ririe, Idaho. In 1963, he married Lona Heck Nipple...
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?

IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Tickets still available for upcoming ‘Beatles vs. Stones’ tribute show’

IDAHO FALLS — A clash of titanic musical forces is coming to the Colonial Theater stage in Idaho Falls, and you can be there to witness it. “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” returns to the Colonial on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. This show was last in east Idaho in 2020 and is part of a 125-city tour that covers the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Gas leak being repaired in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Crews are repairing a gas line following a gas leak at an Idaho Falls apartment complex. Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the leak started around 3:30 p.m. A backhoe hit a gas line near the 100 block of Maurine Drive. Once...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

Pass closed to trailers, chain law level 1

WILSON, Wyo. — The winter weather conditions this morning has prompted the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) to close Teton Pass to trailer traffic and issue Chain Law Level 1. Between Wilson and the Idaho state line, the road is slick with snowfall, there is blowing snow and reduced...
WILSON, WY
eastidahonews.com

Florence Annis (Annie) Taylor

Florence Annis (Annie) Taylor, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away on October 22, 2022, at Temple View Transitional Center in Rexburg. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Ammon Central LDS Church, 3000 Central Ave., Ammon. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

