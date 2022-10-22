IDAHO FALLS — Snake River Animal Shelter is bringing back its beloved Mutt Strut after more than three years and is aiming for a record-breaking event with your help. Participants in this event get to spend Oct. 26 running or walking with their pets (costumes for pets and humans are encouraged but not required!) for a great cause. This isn’t a race, but a fun time to join together to have fun with your pets and show your support for our community’s 501c3 rescue.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO