Chicago, IL

Cavs And Bulls Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls have announced their injury reports for Saturday's game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls face off in Illinois at the United Center on Friday evening.

Each team has announced their injury report for the game as of 5:30 Eastern Time.

The Cavs will be without Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio and Dylan Windler.

Meanwhile, the Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball.

NBA's official injury report

The good news for the Bulls is that Zach LaVine is not on the injury report after missing the first two games.

This will be the Cavs second game of the season after losing on Wednesday evening in Canada to the Toronto Raptors.

They are one of the most intriguing teams to watch this season because they traded for All-Star Donovan Mitchell over the offseason.

The former Louisville star had spent his entire career with the Jazz and has never missed the NBA Playoffs in his five seasons in the NBA.

Last season, the Cavs were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference (they lost their two games in the play-in tournament), and they had their best record since 2018 when LeBron James was still on the roster.

The Bulls are coming off a season where they were the sixth seed in the east and lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

In their first game, they beat the Miami Heat on the road in Florida, but on Friday evening, they lost to the Washington Wizards.

DeMar DeRozan is now in his second season with the franchise, and he has averaged 34.5 points per contest in the first two games.

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
