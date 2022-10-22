Read full article on original website
kalb.com
St. Mary’s Tigers seek 2nd district title in 4 years
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The St. Mary’s Tigers will look to win their second district title in four years this Thursday, Oct. 27, against last year’s Class 1A runner-up in Logansport. These two teams have met for the 3-1A District Title for the last two years, so they...
purplemedianetwork.com
An Argus scandal between The Current Sauce and then President Alost in 1993 was a censorship issue
Who would have ever thought that a note to the editor-in-chief of The Current Sauce back in 1993 from the president of the university, regarding a poem published by Argus, would still be relevant today?. Well, we are choosing to name the building replacing John S. Kyser Hall after one...
Natchitoches Times
KRISTI KELLI “KK” MATHIS STEPHENS
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Kristi Stephens will be Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Red River Cowboy Church in Lake End. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches. The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home.
Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1
Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on October 24, 2022, that one individual died on Sunday, October 23, following an automobile accident in Caspiana, Louisiana on Saturday night. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies were summoned to the 11000 block of Highway 1 just after 10 p.m. Saturday in response to a severe crash. The motorist, later identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, was driving southbound on Highway 1 when he appeared to lose control and veered off the road to the right, striking an electric pole and numerous trees. Sims was ejected from the F-150 pickup truck he was driving. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and unfortunately died hours later in the hospital.
Natchitoches Times
EULA MAE HARRIS
It is with profound sadness that the family of Eula Mae Harris of Natchitoches announces her peaceful passing Oct. 23, 2022, at the age of 83. Our family, friends and community lost a rare jewel. Eula was a caring Christian woman who had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She never met a stranger and treated all kids like her own. She had a knack for making people laugh and was certainly a soundtrack of laughter herself. Her spirit was captivating, and that smile was infectious.
Louisiana man returns to Fort Polk as U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
Sgt. Garrett Paulson, combat medic from Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, returns to the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana as the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer of the Year following the inaugural Best Squad Competition Sept. 29 through Oct. 7 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Louisiana Town Named One Of The Best Christmas Towns in America
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year. The Christmas season is in sight, and in the state of Louisiana that means our attention turns to one city. It turns out, we're not the only ones who know about it either. We're of course talking about the annual Natchitoches...
KTBS
Red River Parish man killed in multi-vehicle crash
CADDO PARISH, La. - A Red River Parish man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in south Caddo Parish late Saturday night. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Bobby Sims, 27, of Coushatta. Sims was killed after being ejected from his truck in the wreck that occurred...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dorm check leads to arrests
Three students were arrested at Grambling State University after a search of their room. yielded marijuana and paraphernalia used in its distribution. A GSU residential housing staff member was conducting a walkthrough of Attucks Hall. when the strong odor of burning marijuana was detected from a dorm room. The staffer.
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, Louisiana State Fire Marshal (LASFM) deputies resumed their investigation into a fatal house fire in Winnfield that killed a female resident. On Wednesday, October 19, just before 11 a.m.,...
KSLA
Coroner IDs man who died after being ejected from truck during multi-vehicle crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has released the name of the Red River Parish resident who was mortally injured in a multi-vehicle collision Saturday night in southern Caddo Parish. He is 27-year-old Bobby Sims. The Coushatta man was ejected from his truck during the...
Natchitoches Times
Deputies recover stolen BMW; arrest made
A Harris County, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle recovered Monday, Oct. 24. At approximately 2:14 p.m., NATCOM 911 Center received information of a stolen 2022 BMW X2 SUV in the Sportsman’s Lodge Road area north of Campti. The vehicle, reportedly taken from a...
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence
Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Police Department reminds everyone to practice safety this Halloween
The City of Natchitoches will have neighborhood trick-or-treating for Halloween from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The Natchitoches Police Department would like to encourage parents and children to follow these safety tips while enjoying trick-or-treating. •. Only trick-or-treat during the observed hours of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. • Children should...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Two arrested when officer spots wanted person
Two occupants of a vehicle wanted on warrants were arrested Friday night by Ruston Police. RPD Sergeant K.D. Loyd was responding to a call at a S. Farmerville St. convenience store when she saw a car leaving occupied by a woman wanted on warrants. When Sgt. Loyd stopped the car as it pulled into a residence on E Arizona Ave., the driver and the female passenger exited. Both were detained.
beauregardnews.com
Brother convicted in newspaper carrier’s attack
A second man was convicted last week for his role in the December 2021 attack of an American Press newspaper carrier as he was delivering papers in Rosepine. On Thursday, a Vernon Parish jury found Dillon Matthew James, 24, guilty of second-degree battery for the attack that left 67 year-old Woodie Blanks permanently blind in one eye.
