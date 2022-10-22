ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

kalb.com

St. Mary’s Tigers seek 2nd district title in 4 years

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The St. Mary’s Tigers will look to win their second district title in four years this Thursday, Oct. 27, against last year’s Class 1A runner-up in Logansport. These two teams have met for the 3-1A District Title for the last two years, so they...
LOGANSPORT, LA
Natchitoches Times

KRISTI KELLI “KK” MATHIS STEPHENS

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Kristi Stephens will be Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Red River Cowboy Church in Lake End. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches. The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1

Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on October 24, 2022, that one individual died on Sunday, October 23, following an automobile accident in Caspiana, Louisiana on Saturday night. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies were summoned to the 11000 block of Highway 1 just after 10 p.m. Saturday in response to a severe crash. The motorist, later identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, was driving southbound on Highway 1 when he appeared to lose control and veered off the road to the right, striking an electric pole and numerous trees. Sims was ejected from the F-150 pickup truck he was driving. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and unfortunately died hours later in the hospital.
CASPIANA, LA
Natchitoches Times

EULA MAE HARRIS

It is with profound sadness that the family of Eula Mae Harris of Natchitoches announces her peaceful passing Oct. 23, 2022, at the age of 83. Our family, friends and community lost a rare jewel. Eula was a caring Christian woman who had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She never met a stranger and treated all kids like her own. She had a knack for making people laugh and was certainly a soundtrack of laughter herself. Her spirit was captivating, and that smile was infectious.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Red River Parish man killed in multi-vehicle crash

CADDO PARISH, La. - A Red River Parish man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in south Caddo Parish late Saturday night. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Bobby Sims, 27, of Coushatta. Sims was killed after being ejected from his truck in the wreck that occurred...
CADDO PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Dorm check leads to arrests

Three students were arrested at Grambling State University after a search of their room. yielded marijuana and paraphernalia used in its distribution. A GSU residential housing staff member was conducting a walkthrough of Attucks Hall. when the strong odor of burning marijuana was detected from a dorm room. The staffer.
GRAMBLING, LA
Natchitoches Times

Deputies recover stolen BMW; arrest made

A Harris County, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle recovered Monday, Oct. 24. At approximately 2:14 p.m., NATCOM 911 Center received information of a stolen 2022 BMW X2 SUV in the Sportsman’s Lodge Road area north of Campti. The vehicle, reportedly taken from a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
PINEVILLE, LA
Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches Police Department reminds everyone to practice safety this Halloween

The City of Natchitoches will have neighborhood trick-or-treating for Halloween from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The Natchitoches Police Department would like to encourage parents and children to follow these safety tips while enjoying trick-or-treating. •. Only trick-or-treat during the observed hours of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. • Children should...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Two arrested when officer spots wanted person

Two occupants of a vehicle wanted on warrants were arrested Friday night by Ruston Police. RPD Sergeant K.D. Loyd was responding to a call at a S. Farmerville St. convenience store when she saw a car leaving occupied by a woman wanted on warrants. When Sgt. Loyd stopped the car as it pulled into a residence on E Arizona Ave., the driver and the female passenger exited. Both were detained.
RUSTON, LA
beauregardnews.com

Brother convicted in newspaper carrier’s attack

A second man was convicted last week for his role in the December 2021 attack of an American Press newspaper carrier as he was delivering papers in Rosepine. On Thursday, a Vernon Parish jury found Dillon Matthew James, 24, guilty of second-degree battery for the attack that left 67 year-old Woodie Blanks permanently blind in one eye.
ROSEPINE, LA

