Pumpkin display at Halloween on Main in Waupaca
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – For nearly a quarter of a century, Jim Miller of Waupaca has been carving pumpkins for his now-famous display. And this year, the display is on the move to a more central location, in the heart of downtown. And with a fresh look, there is...
onfocus.news
Festival Foods To Celebrate Grand Reopenings in Wausau and Stevens Point
CENTRAL WI (OnFocus) – Ribbon cutting ceremonies at the recently renovated Festival Foods stores in Wausau and Stevens Point will be held Wednesday, October 26. Festival Foods acquired these stores, along with Express Market by Festival Foods in Weston, in December 2021. Renovations began in March 2022. Wausau Festival...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Halloween pet costume photos at Mavens on Main | By Staci Nielsen
West Bend, WI – Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI, wants to see your pet dressed for the season in its BEST costume for Halloween. Submit your pet’s best Halloween Costume photo and your contact information to [email protected] by Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/24/22 Ribbon Cutting At Crumbl Cookies in FDL
Fond du Lac, Wis. – Envision Greater Fond du Lac hosted a ribbon cutting at member organization, Crumbl Cookies Fond du Lac, to commemorate their grand opening. Crumbl Cookies Fond du Lac officially opened Friday, October 21. They offer 220 cookie flavors, rotating the flavors on a weekly basis. Crumbl Cookies began five years ago and now has opened 600 locations nationwide.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
seehafernews.com
Former WOMT Broadcaster Passes Away
Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Al Ross, whose deep and pleasant voice has been featured locally, as well as statewide on Commercial and Public Radio and TV has died. Ross passed away last Friday, following a recent battle with cancer. The native of Neenah was 73. Al...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac launches “Hope on the Block” to help the local homeless
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Fond du Lac put its new initiative into action to help people experiencing homelessness. A local non-profit, Hope on the Block, opened its first resource cabinet at the public library with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The cabinet will provide necessities and comfort...
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/25/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
Ripon Suspending The Use Of Fluoride In Its Drinking Water. The Ripon Common Council Monday night voted 7 to 1 suspend the use of fluoride to treat its drinking water. The DNR is requiring the City to separate fluoride and chlorine use at three of its well sites because of the danger accidental spills could pose for those working around the wells. The City has higher than average natural levels of fluoride in its drinking water but Wisconsin’s Chief Dental Officer Russ Dunkel told the Council it is not enough for dental benefits. It would have cost the City $300,000 or more to put on additions for chemical storage lockers and City officials aren’t sure that would get the DNR’s approval. The City is looking at adding two wells to replace some of its existing wells over the next 10 years when it could look once again at the use of fluoride. The Council also approved a Professional Services Agreement with Short Elliot Hendrickson, Inc. for an investigation for future wells 10 and 11 and for a pilot well for Well 10 for a sum of $41,300. There will be additional costs to actually drill the well.
radioplusinfo.com
10-25-22 beaver dam redevelopment project
A state grant will help assist in a downtown Beaver Dam redevelopment project. The more than $145,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will be used to assist in the clean up of a vacant car dealership and auto repair site with known soil contamination. Plans call for selling the property to a Madison developer to construct housing and commercial space.
nbc15.com
Chad Lewis takes Wisconsinites on paranormal journey through the state
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just in time for Halloween, researcher and author Chad Lewis is taking Wisconsinites on a paranormal journey Saturday. For over two decades, the author and Wisconsin native has traveled the world in search of the ‘strange and unusual.’ Lewis stopped at Madison libraries to share his findings and talk abut the spookiness that exists here in Wisconsin.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Hartland fire victims identified, include four kids
The Hartland Police Department has identified the six victims who were killed in a house fire earlier this week.
wearegreenbay.com
City just south of Fond du Lac County sees three ‘serious’ motorcycle crashes within 90 minutes
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three motorcycle accidents with serious injuries, all within an hour and 20 minutes of each other on Sunday. According to a Facebook post, the first call was around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a single...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health resign, plan to start independent group
Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. are resigning, saying they want to start an independent practice, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. Most of the resigning surgeons turned in 90-day notices in September, the report said. The journal didn't specify how many surgeons...
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michels, Schoemann, Schulteis speak out about paroled felon’s OWI arrest in West Bend
WEST BEND — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis held a press conference at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in response to an incident in West Bend on Thursday night. “We just wanted to...
Oconomowoc police locate man last seen Friday afternoon
UPDATE: Oconomowoc police said Sunday that they located Johnson OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Oconomowoc police are searching for a man who they said has been missing since Friday. Brent Johnson, 22, was last seen around 4 p.m. at his home on Linwood Avenue. He was wearing a raccoon skin hat, a black and grey winter jacket, blue jeans and orange and...
radioplusinfo.com
10-25-22 fdl police co-response team
The Fond du Lac Police Chief says a new co-response team aims to improve the outcomes of individuals in crisis through de-escalation, diversion from the criminal justice system and connection to appropriate behavioral health services. Collaborating with the Fond du Lac County Department of Community Programs, the Fond du Lac Police Department has embedded a social worker to respond to non-criminal calls for service involving individuals experiencing mental health crisis or substance use issues. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says social worker Kimberly Miller is equipped with a police radio and has real-time access to the police dispatch log. Goldstein says certain calls for service are matters of health care and should be met with more of a health response, not a criminal justice response. Goldstein says in the first two months, the program has had a number of successful outcomes including a recent check welfare call including an intoxicated individual who was making suicidal comments. In addition to Mueller, officer Brooke Mathes is the Police Department’s new Mental Health and Wellness Police specialist.
wearegreenbay.com
ID’s released in deputy-involved incident at Wisconsin Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided about the officer-involved shooting that happened on October 13 at a Super 8 hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the name of the officer who was placed on administrative assignment and the victim who died as a result of the incident.
