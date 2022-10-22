Ripon Suspending The Use Of Fluoride In Its Drinking Water. The Ripon Common Council Monday night voted 7 to 1 suspend the use of fluoride to treat its drinking water. The DNR is requiring the City to separate fluoride and chlorine use at three of its well sites because of the danger accidental spills could pose for those working around the wells. The City has higher than average natural levels of fluoride in its drinking water but Wisconsin’s Chief Dental Officer Russ Dunkel told the Council it is not enough for dental benefits. It would have cost the City $300,000 or more to put on additions for chemical storage lockers and City officials aren’t sure that would get the DNR’s approval. The City is looking at adding two wells to replace some of its existing wells over the next 10 years when it could look once again at the use of fluoride. The Council also approved a Professional Services Agreement with Short Elliot Hendrickson, Inc. for an investigation for future wells 10 and 11 and for a pilot well for Well 10 for a sum of $41,300. There will be additional costs to actually drill the well.

RIPON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO