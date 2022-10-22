ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

wpr.org

Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states

About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Correctional facility in Winnebago County named Facility of the Year

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Resource Center has been honored as the 2022 R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). The award is given to one of the hundreds of NCCHC-accredited facilities for quality and innovation in the correctional...
OSHKOSH, WI
WSAW

Early RSV spike causes rise in Wisconsin pediatric hospitalizations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s a virus that can cause major breathing problems for little kids and older adults. Doctors said RSV is striking earlier than usual this year. Historically Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV peaks during the winter months. But like 2021, this year’s state data shows a steep increase in the fall.
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Two Neenah students win national award

Jack-O'-Lanterns weren't hit by inflation, but growers saw customers tightening their wallets. People experiencing homelessness can find donated essentials and comfort items at the public library. Pharmacies cutting hours. Updated: 4 hours ago. Health care workers and pharmaceutical technicians are in high demand right now. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Parents face child care crisis as daycare centers cut back hours

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of families in the Fox Valley are scrambling to find alternative child care options after the owners of Play and Grow Learning Centers announced they’ll no longer be open on Fridays. Nearly two weeks ago, signs went up at the four Play and...
NEENAH, WI
foodmanufacturing.com

Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion

DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
DENMARK, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

10/25/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday

Ripon Suspending The Use Of Fluoride In Its Drinking Water. The Ripon Common Council Monday night voted 7 to 1 suspend the use of fluoride to treat its drinking water. The DNR is requiring the City to separate fluoride and chlorine use at three of its well sites because of the danger accidental spills could pose for those working around the wells. The City has higher than average natural levels of fluoride in its drinking water but Wisconsin’s Chief Dental Officer Russ Dunkel told the Council it is not enough for dental benefits. It would have cost the City $300,000 or more to put on additions for chemical storage lockers and City officials aren’t sure that would get the DNR’s approval. The City is looking at adding two wells to replace some of its existing wells over the next 10 years when it could look once again at the use of fluoride. The Council also approved a Professional Services Agreement with Short Elliot Hendrickson, Inc. for an investigation for future wells 10 and 11 and for a pilot well for Well 10 for a sum of $41,300. There will be additional costs to actually drill the well.
RIPON, WI
WausauPilot

Third Wisconsin meat company issues recall

A Door County meat processing company is the third Wisconsin-based food producer to issue a recall this month. Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a four products, each of which were sold at farmers markets and retail stores. The recalled products include:
STURGEON BAY, WI
NBC26

Fall craft fair helps support local businesses in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Small business Saturday is not limited to just Saturdays in Oshkosh, as the community hosts small businesses and vendors regularly on Sundays for craft and vendor fairs. Hundreds of community members came out to shop and show support to small businesses at the Fall Fest...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pharmacies cutting hours

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Supply chain and staffing issues are hitting many industries in Wisconsin, including your neighborhood pharmacy. Health care workers and pharmaceutical technicians are in high demand right now. Pharmacists at Streu’s Pharmacy in Green Bay say they’re seeing consistent, high turnover with pharmaceutical technicians. They believe...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Data Breach At Wisconsin’s Largest Healthcare Provider

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A data breach at Advocate Aurora Health might have exposed as many as three-million Wisconsin and Illinois patients’ health information. On Friday, Wisconsin’s largest health care system reported the breach, which occurred on October 14th, to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Health Information Exposed for up to 3 Million Aurora Health Patients

The personal health information of up to 3 million Aurora Health patients has been leaked. Advocate Aurora Health issued a statement that says that a breach in their system may have exposed patient information including medical providers, types of appointments or medical procedures, dates, and locations of scheduled appointments, and IP addresses.
MANITOWOC, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler

MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
WISCONSIN STATE

