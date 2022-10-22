Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpr.org
Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states
About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
thedacare.org
Heart of a Donor: Rural Health Supported by Farm Families and Businesses
The Rural Health Initiative will soon celebrate its 20th anniversary. The rural home health care program has come a long way since its inception as a pilot program serving farmers in Shawano County in 2004. “The Rural Health Initiative started in 2004 after a ThedaCare Community Health Action Team (CHAT)...
wearegreenbay.com
Correctional facility in Winnebago County named Facility of the Year
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Resource Center has been honored as the 2022 R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). The award is given to one of the hundreds of NCCHC-accredited facilities for quality and innovation in the correctional...
WSAW
Early RSV spike causes rise in Wisconsin pediatric hospitalizations
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s a virus that can cause major breathing problems for little kids and older adults. Doctors said RSV is striking earlier than usual this year. Historically Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV peaks during the winter months. But like 2021, this year’s state data shows a steep increase in the fall.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Two Neenah students win national award
Jack-O'-Lanterns weren't hit by inflation, but growers saw customers tightening their wallets. People experiencing homelessness can find donated essentials and comfort items at the public library. Pharmacies cutting hours. Updated: 4 hours ago. Health care workers and pharmaceutical technicians are in high demand right now. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes...
WBAY Green Bay
Parents face child care crisis as daycare centers cut back hours
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of families in the Fox Valley are scrambling to find alternative child care options after the owners of Play and Grow Learning Centers announced they’ll no longer be open on Fridays. Nearly two weeks ago, signs went up at the four Play and...
foodmanufacturing.com
Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion
DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/25/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
Ripon Suspending The Use Of Fluoride In Its Drinking Water. The Ripon Common Council Monday night voted 7 to 1 suspend the use of fluoride to treat its drinking water. The DNR is requiring the City to separate fluoride and chlorine use at three of its well sites because of the danger accidental spills could pose for those working around the wells. The City has higher than average natural levels of fluoride in its drinking water but Wisconsin’s Chief Dental Officer Russ Dunkel told the Council it is not enough for dental benefits. It would have cost the City $300,000 or more to put on additions for chemical storage lockers and City officials aren’t sure that would get the DNR’s approval. The City is looking at adding two wells to replace some of its existing wells over the next 10 years when it could look once again at the use of fluoride. The Council also approved a Professional Services Agreement with Short Elliot Hendrickson, Inc. for an investigation for future wells 10 and 11 and for a pilot well for Well 10 for a sum of $41,300. There will be additional costs to actually drill the well.
spectrumnews1.com
Lawrence University class, 'Doing Nothing,' teaches students everything about self-care
APPLETON, Wis. — Madeleine Meade was familiar with the condition. She knew what it was and how miserable it made her feel. But finding a remedy? There wasn’t a pharmacy in the world that carried the cure she needed. “We have this term at Lawrence,” said Constance Kassor,...
Children's Wisconsin warning about spike in RSV impacting babies, kids
Children's Wisconsin is warning about a spike in RSV, a respiratory virus impacting babies and kids and filling hospital beds nationwide.
Third Wisconsin meat company issues recall
A Door County meat processing company is the third Wisconsin-based food producer to issue a recall this month. Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for a four products, each of which were sold at farmers markets and retail stores. The recalled products include:
NBC26
Fall craft fair helps support local businesses in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Small business Saturday is not limited to just Saturdays in Oshkosh, as the community hosts small businesses and vendors regularly on Sundays for craft and vendor fairs. Hundreds of community members came out to shop and show support to small businesses at the Fall Fest...
WBAY Green Bay
Pharmacies cutting hours
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Supply chain and staffing issues are hitting many industries in Wisconsin, including your neighborhood pharmacy. Health care workers and pharmaceutical technicians are in high demand right now. Pharmacists at Streu’s Pharmacy in Green Bay say they’re seeing consistent, high turnover with pharmaceutical technicians. They believe...
wisconsinexaminer.com
Reports set 2050 goal to eliminate principal culprit for climate change in Wisconsin
Wisconsin could cut its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050 and boost its economy in the process, according to reports released Tuesday by environmental and clean-energy groups. Meeting that timeline “will require aggressive action at virtually every level,” said the organizations, Clean Wisconsin and RENEW Wisconsin, in their announcement...
merrillfotonews.com
Cedar Crest Ice Cream, Wisconsin 4-H Foundation team up for Flavor Creation Contest
WISCONSIN – Cedar Crest Ice Cream and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation have teamed up again to present the Cedar Crest Ice Cream 4-H Flavor Creation Contest for Wisconsin 4-H clubs. More than 1,600 clubs are eligible to submit their idea for a new ice cream flavor, along with a...
94.3 Jack FM
Data Breach At Wisconsin’s Largest Healthcare Provider
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A data breach at Advocate Aurora Health might have exposed as many as three-million Wisconsin and Illinois patients’ health information. On Friday, Wisconsin’s largest health care system reported the breach, which occurred on October 14th, to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
WBAY Green Bay
Pulaski-area man looking for a miracle, needs to find a kidney donor
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) -A Pulaski-area man, married and father of six, is looking for a miracle. After donating a kidney to his sister more than a decade ago, Joe Schmidt now needs a new kidney of his own. For hours each and every night, Joe Schmidt is hooked up to...
seehafernews.com
Health Information Exposed for up to 3 Million Aurora Health Patients
The personal health information of up to 3 million Aurora Health patients has been leaked. Advocate Aurora Health issued a statement that says that a breach in their system may have exposed patient information including medical providers, types of appointments or medical procedures, dates, and locations of scheduled appointments, and IP addresses.
Know Your Legal Rights: Why parents need a will to establish legal guardianship
Know Your Legal Rights is a bi-monthly column distributed by the State Bar of Wisconsin. It is written by members of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Lawyer Referral and Information Service (LRIS), which connects Wisconsinites with lawyers throughout the state. Learn more at wislaw.org. Few will argue that the...
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler
MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
Comments / 0